WILLIAMSPORT — To say Bob Greenly has dedicated a major portion of his life to the sport of wrestling would not be an understatement. From his time as a Milton wrestler to winning a pair of East Coast Conference championships for Bucknell to coaching the Black Panthers wrestling program for 23 years, Greenly has lived and breathed wrestling.
Saturday night before the finals of the PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional tournament at Williamsport Greenly was recognized for his years of service and dedication to District 4 wrestling.
Coaching with long-time assistant Jerry Derr, his teams at Milton were 250-213-3 with two sectional championships, 5 District 4 championships, and a couple of Duals championships. He was a 4-time coach of the year. Greenly and Derr also helped Bobby Crawford become the 8th four-time PIAA champion.
Greenly was an officer for the District 4 Wrestling Coaches Association for 30 years, serving as secretary, treasurer, and president. He helped revitalize the association's Hall of Fame, raised money for scholarships, and helped establish the district's recognition of an All-Academic team.
If those thankless jobs weren't enough, he's now on the mat as an official.
Greenly's lasting legacy, though, will be the men - whether they were state champions or wrestlers who lost more often than not - whose lives he touched as a coach.
Benton finally managed to unseat Warrior Run as a champion for the first time this postseason. While the Defenders were champs at the Duals, the Central Sectional tournament, and the District 4 tournament, the Tigers were able to defend their regional crown despite not getting a regional champ - the second straight year that's happened.
Like the Defenders, who placed third behind Montgomery in the team race, the Tiger will take 7 wrestlers to the state tournament. Benton's outstanding effort was fueled by 24 wins in 34 bouts.
Lewisburg senior Jace Gessner is excruciatingly close to getting 100 career wins. After going 3-1 in Williamsport this past weekend for a third place finish 114 pounds, the senior sits at 97 career wins. Getting three wins is never easy, but if Gessner can reach the mark at Hershey, he'll likely end his career with a medal and a milestone victory. Gessner, who went 0-3 in Hershey last year, is 28-9 this season.
On the other hand, Gessner's teammate, sophomore Chase Wenrich is well on his way to 100 wins after finishing third at 160 and getting his first slot in Hershey. Wenrich, who has 28 wins this season, sits at 57 career victories.
After tough semi final losses, Meadowbrook Christian School's Wirnsberger brothers, Max and Cade, each bounced back with hard fought victories in the consolation bracket to grab bronze medals. A freshman, Max, was majored by top-ranked Brandt Harer of Montgomery in the 121 pound semi finals. He needed a 3-2 win in tiebreaker 2 to sneak past Wyalusing's C.J. Carr to assure his trip to Hershey and then edged Mid Valley's Matthew Almedina, 1-0, for third place. It was Wirnsberger's second 1-0 victory over Almedina this year.
Brother Cade lost a tight 3-1 decision to Benton's Chase Burke thanks to a pair of late stall calls in his 145 pound semi final but snared his third trip to the state tournament when he hammered Lane Schadel of Line Mountain in the consolation semis. He needed a 4-2 overtime win over Montoursville freshman Gage Wentzel for third place.
The brothers have combined for 80 wins this season.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.