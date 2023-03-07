WILLIAMSPORT — To say Bob Greenly has dedicated a major portion of his life to the sport of wrestling would not be an understatement. From his time as a Milton wrestler to winning a pair of East Coast Conference championships for Bucknell to coaching the Black Panthers wrestling program for 23 years, Greenly has lived and breathed wrestling.

Saturday night before the finals of the PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional tournament at Williamsport Greenly was recognized for his years of service and dedication to District 4 wrestling.

