Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.