Track and field
LOCK HAVEN – Several local athletes posted solid early season marks Saturday at the Elliston Earlybird Open at Lock Haven University.
Tanner Walter, a Milton grad, took fourth (15:26.82) in the 5,000-meter run.
Elaina Klinger (Danville) was second in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 10:58.08.
Mansfield sophomore Rylie Mong won the pole vault with a mark of 3.04 meters, moving her into fifth all-time in Mansfield outdoor history. Mong reached 3.20 meters as a freshman.
Susquehanna men
ELIZABETHTOWN – For the first time since May 2019, the Susquehanna University men’s outdoor track & field team competed and didn’t skip a beat in winning the team title at the Elizabethtown College Early Bird Opener on Saturday. The River Hawks captured four events and posted 23 Top-5 finishes.
Junior Keefer Goodspeed (Warrior Run) had the best mark in the pole vault with 4.25m, giving him the eighth-best mark in SU history. First-year Joey Masser (Shamokin Area) was a first-place finisher as well for the River Hawks in the high jump, notching a height of 1.85m, and the long jump with 6.83m. Masser’s long jump mark ranks 10th all-time at Susquehanna.
Baseball
Navy 7, Bucknell 1
Bucknell 11, Navy 1
Anthony Sherwin went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and Chris Cannizaro was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Eusang Yu tripled home two runs as Bucknell bounced back to split a Satuday doubleheader with Navy.
Bloomsburg 20, West Chester 9
West Chester 7, Bloomsburg 2
Bloom is 6-6, 6-6 PSAC East and West Chester is 6-2, 6-2 PSAC East.
Shippensburg 4, Lock Haven 3
Shippensburg 7, Lock Haven 3
Lock Haven fell to 2-10, 2-10 PSAC East while Shippensburg improved to 7-7, 7-5 PSAC East Saturday at Ship.
Softball
Lycoming 6, FDU-Florham 2
FDU-Florham 4, Lycoming 3
WILLIAMSPORT – Sophomore Kaleigh Kinley (Bald Eagle Area) scored three runs and notched three hits and sophomore Morgan Wetzel (Central Mountain) also had three hits and three RBI to lead the Lycoming College softball team to a split in a MAC Freedom doubleheader on Saturday, falling 4-3 in 10 innings in the first game and winning 6-2 in the nightcap at the Shangraw Athletic Complex.
Sophomore Peyton Whary (Shamokin Area) (3-0) gave up two runs in the first inning, but left 13 FDU-Florham runners stranded, including leaving the bases loaded twice to lead Lycoming (5-3 overall, 5-3 MAC Freedom) to a 6-2 win in the second game.
Whary struck out three and walked two. She forced a groundout to end a bases-loaded threat in both the second and sixth innings.
Kacee Reitz, a Milton grad, scored a run in game one and had two RBI in the loss.
West Chester 9, Bloomsburg 1
West Chester 10, Bloomsburg 5
Bloomsburg fell to 5-13 on the year and 3-13 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East action while the Golden Rams improved to 9-2 for the season and 7-2 in conference play.
Shippensburg 8, Lock Haven 1
Shippensburg 9, Lock Haven 3
SHIPPENSBURG — The Lock Haven University softball team (1-9, 1-9 PSAC East) dropped both ends of a doubleheader Saturday at Shippensburg University (7-9, 6-8 PSAC East).
Men’s lacrosse
Montclair State 19
Susquehanna 8
SU fell to 0-2. MSU is 3-2.
Women’s soccer
Bucknell 1
American 0
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senior center back Chloe Christakos headed home a corner kick just before halftime and also quarterbacked yet another Bucknell shutout, as the Bison defeated American 1-0 on Saturday at American.{p class=”gmail-MsoNormalCxSpMiddle”}Bucknell’s two previous clean sheets, against Lafayette and Lehigh, both resulted in 0-0 draws. This time the Bison got the goal they had been seeking and picked up all three points to improve to 1-1-2 on the season.
