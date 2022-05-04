MIFFLINBURG — Shamokin’s softball team is back on the upswing, and so is its offense.
The Indians tallied eight runs through the first three innings of Tuesday’s Heartland-I contest to roll to a 14-2 victory over Mifflinburg.
All of those runs also paved the way for pitcher Annie Hornberger to get a complete-game win for the Indians. She tossed 12 strikeouts and allowed just three hits.
“Yeah, our bats finally exploded today. We had a good day (Monday) against Shenandoah Valley (a 15-2 victory), and we had another good follow up with our offense today,” said Shamokin coach Jared Petrovich.
“And, obviously, our pitching performance has been consistent throughout the season, but finally we can give our pitcher some back-up and create something on the offensive side.”
Brooke Sebasovich got things started for Shamokin (7-5, 5-4 HAC-I) in the first inning with a squeeze bunt that brought home Kennedy Petrovich.
Emma Kurtz then walked and scored on a passed ball before Autumn Kehler stroked an RBI single to center to score Sebasovich for a 3-0 lead.
Hornberger helped her own cause in the second with a two-run single, and Lindsay Glosek followed with an RBI single to push the Indians to 6-0.
“(The 6-0 lead) was especially helpful for our pitcher and our defense, to not relax a little bit, but feel a little bit more confident with what’s to come,” said coach Petrovich.
“The first two innings of the game were very important for us. After a three-run first inning, sometimes you just get lucky with a couple of things going wrong here and there with the defense, but we capitalized again in the second inning and put another three runs up on them, and it kept some security for us.”
Mifflinburg (5-9, 4-6) got a run back in the bottom of the second when Lily Martin scored on a wild pitch.
The Indians answered right back with two runs in the third (an RBI single by Emma Kurtz and a wild pitch), but the Wildcats put another run on the board with Evelyn Osborne’s RBI single to center that plated Tawnya Shrawder and make the score 8-2.
Regardless, with a commanding six-run lead Hornberger wouldn’t give up another hit the rest of the way, and allowed just one walk, to help her finish out her masterpiece for the Indians.
“Annie’s velocity was up today, and she kept the ball low in the zone and away from their eyes,” said coach Petrovich. “We didn’t throw many off-speed pitches today; Annie located her fastball really well. And when the hitters hit the ball, nothing was driven hard, and our defense made the plays.”
Late in the game Shamokin’s offense plated six more runs to push its lead to double digits and put the game well out of Mifflinburg’s reach.
First, an RBI double by Hornberger and an RBI single by Sebasovich put two runs on the board in the sixth. An inning later, a solo home run to left by Gabby Parks, an RBI double by Kennedy Petrovich and a two-run single by Hornberger fueled a four-run seventh.
“Shamokin came out and put us in a hole, and we just couldn’t dig our way out of it,” said Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez. “Shamokin out-hit us, and they out-played us all the way around.”
Shamokin will look to keep its bats rolling today when the Indians host Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg, on the other hand, must regroup once again as the Indians hit the road to play Danville also at 4:30 p.m. today.
“The girls are a pretty resilient bunch, and they’ll bounce back,” said Hernandez. “(Today) is another day, and we have another game and the girls will be ready to go for it.”
Shamokin 14, Mifflinburg 2
At Mifflinburg
Shamokin 332 002 4 - 14-18-0
Mifflinburg 011 000 0 - 2-3-0
Annie Hornberger and Gabby Parks. Chelsea Miller and Zoey Martin.
WP: Hornberger. LP: Martin.
Top Shamokin hitters: Kennedy Petrovich, 4-for-5, 2 stolen bases, 4 runs scored, RBI; Emma Kurtz, 2-for-3, 2 walks, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs, RBI; Hornberger, 3-for-5, double, 5 RBI, 2 runs; Brooke Sebasovich, 1-for-5, 2 RBI, run; Lindsay Glosek, 1-for-5, RBI; Autumn Kehler, 1-for-4, RBI; Parks, 2-for-3, HR (7th, solo), walk, 2 runs, RBI; Nina Wilk, 2-for-4, 2 runs.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Kira Hackenberg, walk; Kamden Hockenbrock, walk; Evelyn Osborne, 1-for-3, stolen base, RBI; Miller, 1-for-2, walk, run scored; Tawnya Shrawder, 1-for-3, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.