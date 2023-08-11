UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter and junior linebacker Curtis Jacobs were tabbed to the Butkus Award watch list on Thursday, while junior cornerback Kalen King was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list.

The Butkus Award is annually given to the top linebacker in college football. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is presented annually to the top defensive back in college football, based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

