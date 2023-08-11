UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter and junior linebacker Curtis Jacobs were tabbed to the Butkus Award watch list on Thursday, while junior cornerback Kalen King was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list.
The Butkus Award is annually given to the top linebacker in college football. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is presented annually to the top defensive back in college football, based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.
Carter (6-3, 250) is also named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lists.
He appeared in 13 games, making six starts, in 2022.
Jacobs (6-1, 238) has appeared in 32 career games, making 23 starts. He was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media in 2022, and he tabbed All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media in 2021.
King (5-11, 191), who was also named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lists, has appeared in 26 career games, making 14 starts. King was a second-team Al-American selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation in 2022, and he was selected third-team All-America by Pro Football Focus and honorable mention All-America by Phil Steele.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.