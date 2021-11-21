SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna scored touchdowns on the first two plays they touched the ball Saturday, using that momentum to roll past the Pride of Widener University 49-21 for a Centennial-MAC Bowl Series victory in action from Doug Arthur Stadium.
The win gave the River Hawks (9-2) their fourth straight Bowl Series victory, as SU moved to 4-0 all-time in the postseason bowl contest with the Middle Atlantic Conference.
Senior offensive lineman Cole Spencer was selected as the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series MVP for the game as he blocked a field goal attempt, made a tackle on an interception return and also took a hook-and-ladder lateral from Eddie Nugent in for his first career touchdown in his final game at Susquehanna.
The game got off to a quick start for the River Hawks, as first-year Kyle Howes took the game’s opening kickoff 95-yards down the left sideline for his first career kickoff return touchdown. The kickoff return touchdown was the first for Susquehanna since Mikah Christian took one back for a score in 2019 against Gettysburg. The 95-yard touchdown return was the longest in program history, eclipsing the 94-yard kickoff return from Chris LoScalzo on Sept. 10, 1994 against Lycoming.
The records would continue to fall for Susquehanna after Keith Green picked off a pass on the first drive for WU. Senior Michael Ruisch broke the career touchdown passes record on the first play from scrimmage after the turnover, hitting Sammy Darrell down the middle of the field for his 64th career touchdown pass to break the tie he had with Mike Bowman ‘02. Four drives later, Susquehanna took advantage of a Widener mistake on a punt that gave the ball over on downs at the Pride 2-yard line, as Frankie Negrini punched it in to make the score 21-0 after his 12th rushing touchdown of the season.
The momentum continued into the second quarter for SU, as Ruisch connected on a seam pass with Kyle Good, who rumbled all the way down to the Widener 1 for a pick-up of 87 yards. One play later, Good took a quick pop pass in from a yard out for his ninth receiving touchdown of the season. The nine TD catches for Good are the most in a season since 2003, and the 87-yard reception was the second-longest ever at Susquehanna behind just a 92-yard pitch and catch from David Battisti to Chris Elvidge on Sept. 9, 1989 against Muhlenberg.
Widener (7-4) would get on the board in the on its next drive, going 79 yards over eight plays finished by a Michael Caloiaro touchdown rush from a yard out. SU responded immediately with a score of its own, as sophomore running back Dashon Bundy scampered 30 yards for his sixth rushing touchdown of the season. WU would add another touchdown just before half to make it 35-14 at the break.
After the intermission, Susquehanna picked off Widener on its first play from scrimmage, as first-year Naphtali Stine earned his first career interception to set up the offense at the Widener 49. Four plays later, SU was at the Widener 10 when Ruisch took he snap and rolled right before stopping and hitting Nugent on the left side of the field. Nugent quickly lateraled to a streaking Spencer, who took off after the ball was delivered, catching the pitch at the six and rumbling in for the score to the joy of the entire River Hawk sideline.
Susquehanna would add on another big touchdown scoring play on the first play of the fourth quarter, as Negrini caught a wheel route wide open down the left sideline and outraced a Pride defender for a 57-yard touchdown catch. The touchdown pass was Ruisch’s 29th of the season, establishing a new school record for TD passes in a season. Caloiaro would connect with Joe Bristow on a 13-yard touchdown strike with 2:59 to go in regulation to end the scoring, but it wasn’t enough as Susquehanna rolled to its ninth win of the season.
Ruisch finished his senior season with a great game, going 17-of-24 for 290 yards and four touchdowns despite two picks, while also rushing for 64 yards on four carries. Negrini added 43 yards on the ground, and Bundy finished with 41 yards on seven totes. Darrell completed his career with a strong day, tying his career high for catches in a game with seven while posting 81 yards through the air. Good tied his career-high for yards in a game with 104 Saturday, while Nugent posted three catches as well for 21 yards.
Keith Green had his best game as a River Hawk defensively, as he finished with career-highs of three solo stops, seven assisted tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. Roumes ended his historic career with SU with another brilliant game, registering eight tackles while sophomore John Nicosia chalked up a career-best seven tackles along with a sack. Anthony Scicchitano finished with seven tackles, and Riley Gaughan also got in on seven stops along with a half-sack.
Defensive back Aaron Beverly was a ball hawk for SU, as he posted two interceptions on the day along with six solo tackles, a team-high. SU finished with five sacks on Saturday, while intercepting Widener four times. The River Hawks averaged 8.6 yards per play on the afternoon, while rushing for 177 yards on the day. SU outgained Widener 465-283, allowed no sacks and held Widener to a 0.8 yards per carry on the ground.
The 2021 season marked the fourth straight season with eight or more wins in a year, the first time in program history that has happened. SU is also just one of 13 schools in Division III that has won eight or more games over the last four campaigns. Elijah Hoffman finished with 12 field goals made on the season, and tied the school record for field goal makes in a career with 24. He also is fourth in scoring all-time with 204 points for his career.
