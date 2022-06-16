WILLIAMSPORT — Outfielder Matthew Etzel collected a pair of RBI triples for the Williamsport Crosscutters, as they handed the Trenton Thunder a 7-5 loss in the middle game of their three-game set. Etzel finished the night 3-for-4 with the two triples, two RBI and scored two runs.
Etzel upped his batting average to .400 and his OPS to 1.104 for the season. Second baseman Isaac Nunez ripped an RBI double, finishing the night 1-for-4 with a run scored. First baseman Lance Logsdon also collected an RBI, finishing the night 1-for-4.
As a team the Cutters finished with three extra base hits, and now rank second in the league with five triples and currently own a league-high 25 doubles.
Reliever Lex Garcia earned the win for Williamsport, using a pair of double plays to work two scoreless frames. Garcia also struck out two. Starter Riley Gowens worked three innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks. Gowens fanned four, including three of the first four batters he faced.
Trenton connected on a home run in the top of the ninth inning, their league-best seventh. It was the sixth home run allowed by the Cutters and the 5th at home this season.
Williamsport closes out its three-game series against Trenton at 6:35 tonight.
