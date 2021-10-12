COAL TOWNSHIP — Following its first loss in the past couple of weeks, Warrior Run got back on the winning side against Shamokin on Monday.
Alex Brown had a hat trick to lead the Defenders to a 7-2 Heartland Athletic Conference-II victory over the Indians.
Ben Potter got things started for Warrior Run (7-6, 5-3 HAC-II) with a goal 14:49 into the game. Luke Mattox, Tanner Polcyn, Joe Petrin and Brown all followed with goals to give the Defenders a 5-0 halftime lead.
Then in the second half Brown completed his hat trick as Warrior Run pulled away. Jacob Yoder made one save for the Defenders.
Lewisburg 6
Central Mountain 0
LEWISBURG — Alfred Romano recorded a hat trick in the first half to power the Green Dragons past the Wildcats in the Heartland-I matchup.
Eddie Monaco added a goal in the first half as Lewisburg (11-1-1, 7-0 HAC-I) took a 4-0 halftime lead.
Carter Hoover and Zach Kreisher tallied goals in the second half for the Green Dragons, who also got two assists from Philip Permyashkin and one each from Romano and Hoover.
Lewisburg next hosts Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 6, Central Mountain 0at LewisburgScoring
Lew-Alfred Romano, assist Carter Hoover, 36:31; Lew-Romano, unassisted, 31:17; Lew-Romano, assist Philip Permyashkin, 27:56; Lew-Eddie Monaco, assist Permyashkin, 9:25.
Second half
Lew-Hoover, assist Romano, 33:43; Lew-Zach Kreisher, unassisted, 15:48.
Shots: Lewisburg, 18-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 4-0; Saves:
Lewisburg (Tony Burns), 2; CM (Clay Confer), 12.
Other area scores:
Selinsgrove 4, Danville 0 Montgomery 2, North Penn-Liberty 0 Southern Columbia 4, Northumberland Chr. 3 Muncy 3, Troy 0
Girls soccer
Bloomsburg 1
Warrior Run 0
BLOOMSBURG — Brynna Zentner scored in the first half for the Panthers, and it stoop up as the defending PIAA Class 2A champs edged the Defenders in the Heartland-II contest.
Raygan Lust made five shots, and Addy Ohnmeiss made four saves to keep Warrior Run (7-5) in the game. The Defenders also led in shots, 7-5, and in corners, 1-0.
Warrior Run next plays at Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Other area scores:
Central Columbia 4, Benton 0 Northumberland Chr. 6, Millville 2
Field hockey
Lewisburg 2
Muncy 0
MUNCY — The Green Dragons survived their game against the Indians, the top team in District 4 Class A, as Rylee Dyroff and Maddie Redding both scored for Lewisburg in the nonleague matchup.
Dyroff scored unassisted with 15 seconds left in the second quarter. Redding added some insurance by scoring off a Siena Brazier assist with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter.
Goalkeeper Keeley Baker made three saves to get the shutout for Lewisburg (6-4-1), which will play a doubleheader at Warrior Run at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Muncy entered the game with an 11-1 record — a five-game lead over second-place Lewisburg. Now, the gap has shortened with a couple weeks left in the regular season.
Lewisburg 2, Muncy 0at MuncySecond quarter
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, :15.
Third quarter
Lew-Maddie Redding, assist Siena Brazier, 1:20.
Shots: Lewisburg, 7-3; Corners: Lewisburg, 8-6; Saves:
Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 5; Muncy, 5.
Other area scores:
Selinsgrove 6, Danville 0
Girls tennis
District 4 Singles Tournament
WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg’s Grace Hilkert was a first-round winner as the District 4 Singles Tournament began Monday at Williamsport Area High School.
Hilkert defeated Towanda’s Hannah Risch, 6-3, 6-1 in her opening match. But in the second round, Hilkert fell to Jersey Shore’s sixth-seeded player Peyton Dincher, 6-1, 6-1.
The area’s other entrant in the tournament, Milton’s Brooklyn Wade, lost to Danville’s Sarah Bhanushali, 6-2, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.