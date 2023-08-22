MECHANICSBURG – Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association announces an opportunity for growth, new funding, additional host families and a new venue for the 2024 PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic to be held for the first time at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field and facilities on Memorial Day weekend.
Garry Cathell, Executive Director of the PSFCA Big 33, said, “We have been given an opportunity to move the games to Cumberland Valley High School, where the PIAA is now successfully hosting the State Championship Football Games. We are excited and look forward to creating more opportunities to engage young sports fans, veterans and military, buddy families, host families, alumni, and beyond. It also allows us to house everything under one roof, with easy access to all indoor/outdoor sports training facilities and adds vital parking. We also hope to attract more host families who are located nearby, expand staff and volunteer support and acquire additional funding. Every year the game continues to reach new heights and capacity has been growing in all aspects of our program, thus we are blessed to have this new opportunity to fulfill all our diverse needs.”
Big 33 Memorial Day Weekend events currently are slated to start on Wednesday, May 22 and conclude on Memorial Day Sunday, May 26 with the 67th Big 33 Football Classic known as the “Super Bowl of High School Football.” Pennsylvania and Maryland players and cheerleaders will all practice at Cumberland Valley High School.
The PSFCA East West all-stars will play their Big School and Small School all-star football games at Chapman Field on Sunday, May 19. These games will feature seniors from Pennsylvania, as well as all-star cheerleaders.
Some well-known Big 33 alumni and NFL greats include: Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, Jim Kelly, Ricky Waters, Ben Roethlisberger, Kyle Brady, Miles Sanders, Jordan Hill, and Damar Hamlin. Money raised from the game helps support all PSFCA Big 33 programs, including the Big 33 Buddy Program which connects individuals with special needs with all-star athletes in football, cheerleading and beyond. Proceeds also assist in supporting military appreciation aspects of the Memorial Day Weekend. Big 33 PA and MD Players will stay with host families again this year.
Warriors fourth in first Landmark Conference preseason football coaches poll
WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming College football team was selected to finish fourth in the first Landmark Conference Preseason Football Coaches’ poll, the conference announced on Monday.
Twenty-second-ranked Susquehanna was the unanimous pick to win the conference title, finishing with 36 points and six first-place votes. Wilkes was second with 31 points, ahead of Catholic (25) and Lycoming (22). Moravian (15), Keystone (11) and Juniata (7) round out the poll.
The Warriors face some of the toughest teams in Division III football in the non-conference schedule, meeting up with Widener (Sept. 2), No. 17 Cortland (Sept. 9), Utica (receiving votes) (Sept. 16), and Brockport (Sept. 23) before the Landmark Conference schedule commences in October.
Lycoming will host Wilkes (Oct. 7), Juniata (Oct. 28) and Moravian (Nov. 4) and head to Catholic (Oct. 14), Keystone (Oct. 21) and Susquehanna (Nov. 11) in the Landmark Conference schedule.
The Warriors enter the year with a new quarterback for the first time since 2018 when Jersey Shore's Elijah Shemory stepped on campus, with eight student-athletes coming into camp to vie for the job. The new signal caller will have some talented receivers and running backs to work with, as six players return that caught at least five passes in 2022, and junior Heath Jones (Montoursville) rushed for more than 400 yards.
The Warrior defense, as has been the reputation of it since associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator Steve Wiser ’74 joined the staff in 1974, returns loaded with talent, stocked up with two all-region defensive backs in seniors Hunter Campbell and Austin Rowley, and a talented frontline that will feature junior Jake Welch, who posted 63 tackles, five for a loss, as a sophomore.
Lycoming finished 4-6 in 2022 and 3-5 in the Middle Atlantic Conference under 16th-year head coach Mike Clark ’93.
Bucknell women’s soccer earns three Patriot League awards after 2-0 week
LEWISBURG – The Bucknell women’s soccer team started its 2023 campaign in impressive fashion last week, posting a pair of dominant victories over opponents from the Atlantic 10 conference. The Bison defeated Saint Joseph’s 4-0 and George Washington 3-1, and on Monday the team was rewarded with three players receiving Patriot League weekly honors.
Senior Jenna Hall was selected as the Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week, junior Teresa Deda was picked as the Midfielder of the Week, and sophomore forward Henna Andican was named Offensive Player of the Week. In addition, Deda was also named the Bison Athlete of the Week for her performance in Bucknell’s first official athletics events of the year.
Andican tallied the opening goal in both matches, snapping scoreless draws in the 27th minute against Saint Joseph’s and the 10th minute against George Washington. After scoring two goals as a rookie in 2022, Andican has already matched that total this year.
Deda, the 2022 Patriot League Midfielder of the Year, and the 2023 Preseason Midfielder of the Year, controlled the center of the pitch in both contests. Deda led the league in assists in each of her first two collegiate seasons. She handed out two more last week to give her 22 in her career, tied with Liz Woodrow for second-most in team history, and she also scored two big insurance goals.
A suffocating effort from the back line meant that Hall was only needed for three saves in each game, but she commanded her box throughout and conceded only once, that coming on a well-placed shot with four minutes left and Bucknell’s substitutes on against George Washington. Hall recorded her 18th career solo shutout against Saint Joe’s, bringing her within four of Jessica Ratner’s all-time team record.
Now 2-0 for the first time since 2016, Bucknell faces two stiff away tests this week with trips to No. 16 Georgetown on Thursday and No. 14 Pittsburgh on Sunday.
