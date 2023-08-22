MECHANICSBURG – Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association announces an opportunity for growth, new funding, additional host families and a new venue for the 2024 PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic to be held for the first time at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field and facilities on Memorial Day weekend.

Garry Cathell, Executive Director of the PSFCA Big 33, said, “We have been given an opportunity to move the games to Cumberland Valley High School, where the PIAA is now successfully hosting the State Championship Football Games. We are excited and look forward to creating more opportunities to engage young sports fans, veterans and military, buddy families, host families, alumni, and beyond. It also allows us to house everything under one roof, with easy access to all indoor/outdoor sports training facilities and adds vital parking. We also hope to attract more host families who are located nearby, expand staff and volunteer support and acquire additional funding. Every year the game continues to reach new heights and capacity has been growing in all aspects of our program, thus we are blessed to have this new opportunity to fulfill all our diverse needs.”

