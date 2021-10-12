UNIVERSITY PARK — No. 7/8 Penn State’s homecoming game against Illinois on Oct. 23 will air at noon on ABC, it was announced on Monday.
This will mark Penn State’s 193rd all-time appearance on ABC and 358th game on the ESPN family of networks.
The matchup will be Penn State’s 26th all-time meeting with Illinois. The Nittany Lions own a 20-5 all-time record against the Illini. Penn State is 72-23-5 in homecoming contests, with wins in four of the last five.
Plankenhorn named MAC Special Teams Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – The Middle Atlantic Conference leader in field goals, sophomore kicker Ian Plankenhorn earned his first MAC Special Teams Player of the Week award after contributing 14 points in Lycoming’s 44-16 win over Misericordia, the conference office announced on Sunday.
Plankenhorn finished a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points. He also made three straight field goals during the Warriors run of 44 straight points, connecting from 25, 23 and 37 yards. The sophomore also recorded five touchbacks in nine kickoffs, averaging just under 59.9 yards per kickoff.
The sophomore from nearby Montoursville Area High School is Lycoming’s first MAC Special Teams Player of the Week since Jamie Fisher ’20 earned the honors after posting the game-winning point-after attempt in a 43-42 comeback win over Widener.
The Warriors (4-2, 3-1 MAC) get back on David Person Field after a bye week, facing Albright on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m.
