WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, ending a career that began as a No. 1 draft pick, included 2019 World Series MVP honors and was derailed by injuries, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because Strasburg has not spoken publicly about his plans. The person told The AP that Strasburg is expected to hold a news conference before a game at Nationals Park next month.
The Washington Post first reported Strasburg’s decision to retire, saying the announcement is expected to come Sept. 9.
Strasburg, who turned 35 last month, had his career knocked off course and ultimately cut short by injuries after leading the Nationals to their first title in franchise history four years ago. He had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve and blood disorder that involved removing a rib and two neck muscles.
The right-hander has not pitched since June 9, 2022 — his only start that season, which lasted 4 2/3 innings before going back on the injured list. He has thrown only 528 pitches in the majors since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract in December 2019 and did not report to spring training earlier this year after experiencing a setback.
Strasburg, featuring a 100-plus mph fastball, was touted as a generational talent before becoming the first pick in the 2009 draft, and he became one of the faces of Washington's franchise after making his anticipated debut on July 8, 2010. He struck out 14 batters and allowed two runs on four hits with no walks against the Pittsburgh Pirates to win a memorable game that became known as “Strasmas.”
Strasburg is owed just over $150 million beyond this season on the $245 million contract he signed in 2019, which set records for the most total money and annual salary given to a pitcher. It was unclear if the sides had negotiated a buyout.
After Strasburg had Tommy John surgery early in his career, the Nationals took heat for shutting him down late in the 2012 season, despite him being 15-6 with a 3.16 ERA. Without their ace, they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Division Series.
The long-term benefit of the shutdown didn’t emerge until October 2019, when Strasburg went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA on Washington’s championship run and won each of his two starts against Houston in the World Series.
Strasburg went 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA in 247 career regular-season starts in the majors, all with Washington. He was a three-time NL All-Star and led the National League in strikeouts with 242 in 2014 and in innings pitched with 209 in 2019, which turned out to be his last full season.
Construction underway for Warriors’ new home field at Brandon Park
WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College and the City of Williamsport agreed upon a 25-year lease that has allowed the Lycoming College baseball team to build a new collegiate field in Brandon Park, located just north of campus, as construction got underway at the field earlier this month.
The city council approved the initial 25-year lease, which will give the Warriors a home field in Brandon Park through at least 2048, with options for additional 10-year extensions at the end of each extension upon mutual agreement from the College and the city.
The field renovates and enhances the existing senior field at Brandon Park, which was once home of the Lycoming College baseball team in the 50s before it moved into Bowman Field.
“The Brandon Park project is one of the more significant commitments in the history of Lycoming athletics in many aspects,” Director of Athletics Mike Clark ’93 said. “We are making a significant commitment to ensure the success of the baseball program, but also making a significant commitment to the athletic department. This project will also bind the men’s and women’s tennis program to Brandon Park and it creates a nice flow from the campus to Brandon Park to the Shangraw Athletic Complex on the corner of Mulberry and Union two blocks north of the baseball field. This project shows our continued commitment to the city, an important partnership that should ensure that Brandon Park remains ‘the crown jewel of Williamsport.’”
The baseball field will be completely redone, expanding dimensions to a collegiate-sized field with a 325-370-390-370-325 dimensions from right to left field. Field turf will be installed for the playing surface along with netting, fencing, dugouts and a scoreboard as part one of the phased project, with stands, a press box, bathrooms and lighting to follow in later phases.
Batting cages and bullpens are also part of the initial investment, as the field at Brandon Park will instantly become ideal for a Division III baseball team competing in Pennsylvania.
The College has committed to investing $2.5 million capital in the ball field and completion of the first phase of the project is expected to be completed for the spring 2024 season. Lycoming has worked with Derck & Edson architecture firm to ensure the field enhances and preserves Brandon Park’s landscape, ensuring an enjoyable experience for fans and athletes at the park.
