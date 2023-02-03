LOCK HAVEN – The Lock Haven University men’s cross country program has earned 2022 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team honors. Additionally, Milton Area High School’s Tanner Walter was honored with an individual All-Academic accolade.
In order to qualify for Team All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, and compile a team score at their respective regional championship meet, among other qualifiers. In order to qualify for Individual All-Academic distinction, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale, and finish in the top-30 percent of their respective regional championship meet, among other qualifiers.
At the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championship, The Haven men finished fifth and the Bald Eagles placed ninth at the 2022 NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Championship, and Walter was an important reason behind Lock Haven’s team success.
Nittany Lion wrestler Roman Bravo-Young named B1G Wrestler of the WeekUNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State wrestling’s Roman Bravo-Young has been named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for the week ending Jan. 29. Bravo-Young sparked Penn State to a rousing 23-14 win over visiting Iowa in the conference’s marquee dual meet of the year. He shares this week’s honor with Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez.
Bravo-Young took on No. 17 Brody Teske at 133 in front of a sold-out BJC Dual crowd. The Nittany Lion veteran took a big lead on the nationally ranked Hawkeye and was pushing for a major decision as the bout neared its end when he took Teske down for the fourth time in the final seconds, locked up a cradle, and sent nearly 16,000 fans to their feet by pinning Teske with just :11 left in the match (6:49).
The dual meet was wrestled in front of a record-tying 15,998 fans. The figure ties the NCAA record for indoor dual meet attendance (equaling the mark set by Penn State when it hosted Iowa in the BJC on Feb. 10, 2018 — another Nittany Lion win over the Hawkeyes).
Bravo-Young improves to 10-0 with the fall, his third of the season. Bravo-Young has three pins, two tech falls and four majors this season. He is now 90-9 for his career with 11 falls, 12 tech falls and 25 majors.
Penn State is now 11-0 overall, 4-0 in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions visit Ohio State today for another B1G Network national telecast. Penn State then visits Indiana for a dual on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Penn State football adds Chimdy Onoh to 2023 signing classUNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State football announced the addition of offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh to the 2023 signing class on Wednesday.
Penn State has welcomed 23 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to join the football program. Eleven of the signees have already enrolled – Mega Barnwell, Alex Birchmeier, Anthony Donkoh, Lamont Payne Jr., Ta’Mere Robinson, Tony Rojas, Joey Schlaffer, Jaxon Smolik, Zion Tracy, Elliot Washington II and J’ven Williams.
Onoh, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman out of Baltimore, Md., was a three-year letterwinner at Dundalk High School. He was rated a consensus four-star prospect by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals…Ranked the No. 207 recruit, No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 4 player in Maryland by On3…Is the No. 257 recruit, No. 20 offensive tackle and No. 5 player in Maryland by 247Sports.
Lycoming’s Plankenhorn earns slot on Academic All-MAC teamWILLIAMSPORT – After earning all-region and First Team All-MAC honors for the second straight year for the football team, Lycoming junior kicker Ian Plankenhorn has earned Academic All-MAC honors for the first time, the conference announced on Thursday.
Plankenhorn, already the only D3football.com All-Region kicker in program history after earning second-team accolades in 2021, earned his second straight First Team All-MAC honors en route to the repeat honors on the D3football.com All-Region I team, as he notched third-team accolades. The junior finished second in the conference by hitting six field goals. He averaged 57.7 yards on kickoffs, including 12 touchbacks and giving opponents an average drive start at their own 26-yard line, four yards better than opponents.
Plankenhorn is Lycoming’s first kicker to earn Academic All-MAC honors and the 28th player in program history to earn the honor.
The Warriors finished 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the MAC under 15th-year head coach Mike Clark. Lycoming ended a 65-year association with the MAC at the end of the season and will join the newly-formed Landmark Conference for football in 2023, rejoining historical MAC rivals Susquehanna, Juniata, Moravian and Wilkes.
Record 89 Warriors earn slot on fall MAC Academic Honor RollWILLIAMSPORT — Led by a program-record 23 selections from the women’s soccer team and 15 selections from the men’s soccer team, a record group of 89 Lycoming College student-athletes have earned a slot on the 2022 MAC Fall Academic Honor Roll.
The record of 89 edges out the mark of 86 honorees that made the MAC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2022. The women’s soccer team shattered their previous high with 23 selections after their previous best was 18 in 2019. The men’s soccer team tied or broke its record for academic honor roll selections for the third straight year, posting 14 in 2020 and 2021 before notching 15 this season.
Four seniors, including Warrior Run High School’s Mariah Rovenolt, wrapped up her career a perfect 4-for-4 in MAC Academic Honor Roll selections, earning the award from 2019-22.
The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes that wrapped up their championship season in the fall and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher. Six student-athletes had a perfect 4.0 GPA in the fall semester. Football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country were eligible for the award at the end of the fall semester.
Lycoming’s Green and Wise earn Academic All-MAC team honorsWILLIAMSPORT – After leading the Lycoming College women’s soccer team to its first conference playoff berth in program history, two-time First Team All-MAC Freedom selection, senior Bella Green has been named to the Academic All-MAC Women’s Soccer Team on Thursday. Green is the second Warrior in the program to earn Academic All-MAC honors, joining Meghenn Jackson (2015).
The business administration major finished her senior season with 10 goals, two assists, 22 points and three game-winning goals. She finished sixth in the conference in goals and seventh in game-winners and points. Green was named the MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 12, having scored her first hat trick against Keuka College in a 4-0 victory for the Warriors. She earned three conference Player of the Week honors in her career.
On Nov. 30, Green became the second Warrior named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region team, joining Jordan Lazarich ’17. Green was also the 2021 Sol Woody Wolf award winner as the most improved junior student-athlete.
Green is tied for fifth in program history with 24 goals, tied for 10th with 12 assists, sixth with 60 points and tied for fourth with six game-winning goals.
For Lycoming’s men’s team, senior Brayden Wise also picked up Academic All-MAC Men’s Soccer Team honors. Wise is the seventh Warrior and third defender to be named to the team, joining Justin Miller ’13, Ethan Wilston ’14, and Kyle Thomas ’15.
The Academic All-MAC team honors top student-athletes at each conference institution. Student-athletes must maintain a minimum 3.20 GPA throughout the season as an eligible player, as the credentialing weighs 50-percent academic success and 50-percent on field success. Members are voted on by conference sports information directors.
Wise played a career-high 1,827 minutes, starting 21 games as a team captain. He posted two goals and an assist for five points, one of which kickstarted a comeback against regionally-ranked Lancaster Bible College and his other goal came against Delaware Valley University on a penalty kick. He has three goals and four assists as a Warrior.
Wise played a crucial role in the Warriors’ defense, which pitched seven shutouts, including one against fourth-ranked Stevens Institute of Technology in the MAC Freedom Championship final.
