LOCK HAVEN – The Lock Haven University men’s cross country program has earned 2022 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team honors. Additionally, Milton Area High School’s Tanner Walter was honored with an individual All-Academic accolade.

In order to qualify for Team All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, and compile a team score at their respective regional championship meet, among other qualifiers. In order to qualify for Individual All-Academic distinction, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale, and finish in the top-30 percent of their respective regional championship meet, among other qualifiers.

