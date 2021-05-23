Boys 3A
4x800 relay: Lewisburg (James Koconis, Calvin Bailey, Gianluca Perrone, Thomas Hess) 7:51.55 (D4 champions)
3,200: Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 9:19.63
100: Cameron Michaels, Lewisburg, 11.09
1,600: Calvin Bailey, Lewisburg, 4:19.87; 2. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 4:21.73
800: Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 1:56.76
Pole vault: Adam Seasholtz, Lewisburg, 14-9
Discus: Zachary Gose, Lewisburg, 146-10
Boys 2A
100: Chris Aviles, Milton, 11.24
200: Chris Aviles, Milton, 22.81
Discus: Cole Goodwin, Milton, 139-11
High jump: Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run, 5-11
Girls 2A
4x800 relay: Lewisburg (Kyra Binney, Maggie Daly, Sarah Mahoney, Elena Malone) 9:33.62 (D4 champions); Warrior Run (Sienna Dunkleberger, Alyssa Hoffman, Sage Dunkleberger, Lauren Trapani) 9:37:09 (SQ)
Discus: Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 118-11 (D4 champion)
3,200: Alyssa Hoffman, Warrior Run, 11:26.54
100H: Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 15.42
100: Janae Bergey, Milton, 12.85
1,600: Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run, 5:12.88; Sarah Mahoney, Lewisburg, 5:18.50
400 relay: Milton (Mackenzie Lopez, Janae Bergey, Regi Wendt, Riley Murray) 49.86
400: Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 58.22
300H: Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 46.0; Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 46.54; Riley Murray, Milton, 47.07
200: Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 26.26
4x400 relay: Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Asha Hohmuth, Madeline Ikeler, Elena Malone) 4:03.67
Pole vault: Mya Shoemaker, Warrior Run, 11-0
Shot put: Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 39-0
Girls 3A
300H: Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg, 48.66
