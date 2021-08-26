MIFFLINBURG — With only five players on Mifflinburg’s girls tennis team, there will be plenty of learnable and teachable moments for the Wildcats this season.
Wednesday was one of those days for Mifflinburg.
Playing against a talented Danville team, Mifflinburg managed to put some points on the board but the Wildcats were no match for the Ironmen, who took a 5-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory.
“I think for our first match, especially for the year we had last year, we showed a lot of potential and we put some points on the board,” said Mifflinburg coach Matt Wells. “Especially when you have a growing team like us — we only have one person who isn’t a second-year player — and putting them in the varsity positions you learn a lot, and you learn a lot fast.
“So, we’re definitely excited to see how we progress throughout the season,” Wells added.
Already down 1-0 after having to forfeit the No. 2 doubles match due to a lack of players, Mifflinburg (0-1) fell in short order at Nos. 2 and 3 singles and at No. 1 doubles.
Cassidy Reedy and Cooper Haines fell 6-0, 6-0 in the second and third singles spots, while the No. 1 doubles team of Alexis Scopelliti and Kisa Elliott fell 6-2, 6-0.
“We’ve accepted (not having a second doubles team), so I don’t think it’s affecting the team’s positivity or negativity what have you,” said Wells. “It makes it harder to win, but it’s just one of those things — you accept it and you push through it.”
The best match of the day for the Wildcats was at No. 1 singles, where Destiny Jones fell in a hard-fought match 7-5, 6-0 to Danville’s Mariana Arnabar.
“In the second set there were a lot of close points, and I think the heat definitely plays a factor in a day like today where you get that first set and get the momentum going, but then you kind of hit that point and your energy levels dropped.
“That match will help Destiny a lot. This is her first year at No. 1 singles, and that’s a learning curve in itself,” said Wells. “A lot of teams have a No. 1 player that is maybe head and shoulders above who you would play at Nos. 2 and 3, and so (Destiny) seeing a tough opponent at No. 1 will set the bar (for her) for the rest of the season.”
Mifflinburg will next host Williamsport at 4 p.m. today. Although the Wildcats probably won’t come out of the match with a win, all coach Wells cares about is growth and improvement.
“A lot of the foundations we’ve been working on — like our ground strokes — I saw those kind of shining through,” said Wells. “But one of the things we need to work on is our positioning. As a second-year player who hasn’t played singles before, you don’t know where you need to stand on the court, and I think they’re learning where not to be.
“I don’t necessarily care about the wins. I care about the growth. You care about how they grow throughout the season, and that’s what I’m looking for,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Danville 5, Mifflinburg 0at MifflinburgSingles
1. Mariana Arnabar (D) def. Destiny Jones, 7-5, 6-0. 2. Sarah Bhanushali (D) def. Cassidy Reedy, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Cara Bohner (D) def. Cooper Haines, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Kyra Welliver-Amelia Benjamin (D) def. Alexis Scopelliti-Kisa Elliott, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Ella Dewald-Myah Hasenbalg (D) won by forfeit.
Lewisburg 5, Muncy 0
MUNCY — The Green Dragons got their first win of the season under their belts following a shutout victory over the Indians in HAC-II action.
All matches were won in straight sets. The No. 2 doubles team of Kassie McTammany and Sonja Johnson winning 6-0, 6-0; and the Nos. 1 and 2 singles players — Grace Hilkert and Bridget Kinnaman — both won their matches 6-0, 6-1.
Lewisburg is at Montgomery at 4 p.m. today.
Lewisburg 5, Muncy 0at MuncySingles
1. Grace Hilkert (L) def. Bekah Rosario, 6-0 6-1. 2.Bridget Kinnaman (L) def. Alyssa Krepinevich 6-0 6-1. 3. Kaitlyn Fessler (L) def. Chloe Skaluba 6-2 6-2.
Doubles
