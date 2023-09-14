MILTON – Hannah Rabb dominated on her home course as she fired a 3-under-par 33 to help lead Warrior Run’s golf team to a 170-191 victory over Danville at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
The match was Senior Night for the Defenders, who celebrated the careers of Rabb and Dylan Laubach.
Max Wirnsberger also burned up the course for Warrior Run (4-2 overall) by firing a 39. Also for the Defenders, Laubach carded a 48, plus Alec Frey and Colin Moore both shot 50s.
Leading Danville in the match was James Ciccarelli, who shot a 45, and Bronson Krainak, who had a 46.
Warrior Run next hosts Central Columbia at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Warrior Run 170, Danville 191
At Wynding Brook Golf Course, par 36
Warrior Run scorers: Hannah Rabb, 33; Max Wirnsberger, 39; Dylan Laubach, 48; Alec Frey, 50. Other golfers: Colin Moore, 50; Carter Sheesley, 51.
Danville scorers: James Ciccarelli, 45; Bronson Krainak, 46; Morgan Gerringer, 48; Brady Haas, 52. Other golfers: Wyatt Cashner, 56; Ryan Roney, 58.
MIDDLEBURG – The Wildcats keep rolling on the season as Zeb Hufnagle and Cub Dietrick both shot 41s in a HAC-II win over the Warriors at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Kamdon Eicher and Wilson Abram rounding out the scorers for Mifflinburg (6-2) as they carded a 42 and 44, respectively.
Cannon LaGier and Zach Neill both shot a 44 to pace Montoursville.
Mifflinburg next competes against Bloomsburg at Frosty Valley Country Club at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Mifflinburg 168, Montoursville 188
At Shade Mountain Golf Course, par 36
Mifflinburg scorers: Zeb Hufnagle, 41; Cub Dietrick, 41; Kamdon Eicher, 42; Wilson Abram, 44. Other golfers: Addison Norton, 44; Liz Sheesley, 53; Lane Hook, 53 (JV); Eli Erickson, 54 (JV).
Montoursville scorers: Cannon LaGier, 44; Zach Neill, 44; Maddie Labatch, 49; Bryce Carey, 51. Other golfers: J.C. Weaver, 57; Chase Snyder, 60.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
