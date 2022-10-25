MILTON — Mackenzie Lopez scored two goals in Milton’s explosive 4-0 win over Williamson in the first round of the District 4 playoffs.
The seventh-seeded Black Panthers also outshot the 10th-seeded Warriors 38-5. Milton goalkeeper Morgan Reiner was only called into action twice on Monday night at Alumni Stadium, saving both shots-on-goal resulting in a shutout.
The Black Panthers struck first, with Lopez using a crafty dribbling move to get past the goalkeeper and give her team an early advantage.
The lead doubled with 11 minutes remaining in the first half. Madison Zeiber sent a perfect cross into the box, finding Camron Rosch, who promptly headed the ball into the back of the net.
The domination continued in the second half. The Warriors simply couldn’t get a hold of the ball for an extended period of time, resulting in almost the entirety of the game being played on their half of the field.
Lopez found the net again halfway through the second half, once again sprinting past the goalkeeper to convert on a wide-open net and put the Black Panthers up by three.
Milton coach Rod Harris praised his star’s talents, particularly her kicking power and speed.
“Her ability to find the net is what we rely on,” said Harris. “She’s a very key part of what we do.”
Lopez said she felt better as the game went on, giving her teammates credit for helping her pull it together.
Samantha Roarty rounded out the scoring with about 14 minutes left to play, using her left foot to curve the ball over the ‘keeper’s head and into the net from a long distance away.
Harris was satisfied with his team’s performance but was concerned with how the team came out of the gates early on.
“Once we settled down, finally played our game and got control of it, things started to open up for us.” said Harris.
If the Black Panthers want to continue their playoff run, they’ll need to upset an undefeated Montoursville team, which ended Milton’s 2021 campaign with a 2-1 defeat in the district semifinals.
Lopez was bubbling at the idea of revenge.
“I think it’s lit a little fire under us,” said Lopez. “If we believe in ourselves and go in ready, we think we can beat them.”
Harris shared a similar idea: “I believe in this team. I know that on any given day, anybody can beat anybody.”
The quarterfinal contest will be on Wednesday in Williamsport, starting at 8 p.m. at Loyalsock Township High School. The winner of that game will get either No. 3 seeded Bloomsburg or No. 6 Lewisburg in the semifinals.
District 4 Class 2A first round
at Milton Area High School
No. 7 Milton 4, No. 10 Williamson 0
Milt-Mackenzie Lopez, unassisted, 12:00.
Milt-Camron Roush, assist Madison Zeiber, 29:03.
Milt-Lopez, unassisted, 58:56.
Milt-Samantha Roarty, unassisted, 66:04.
Shots: Milton, 38-5. Corner kicks: Milton, 4-0. Saves: Williamson 14 (Ashley Woodring); Milton 2 (Morgan Reiner).
