MOUNT CARMEL — Behind a hat trick from Sarah Fritz, Mifflinburg scored four unanswered goals in the second half to pull away for a 5-1 Heartland-II victory over Mount Carmel Thursday.
Following a goal from Fritz to start the game, Mount Carmel (3-6 overall) knotted the score on a goal from Ava Chapman with 8:38 remaining in the first half.
“We started well, and Mount Carmel came out hard. It was a good match and they kept us at 1-1 in the first half,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando.
But in the second half, Fritz scored twice in the opening 10 minutes before Taylor Frederick scored twice to put the game away for Mifflinburg (7-6).
“In the second half we started capitalizing on our offensive movement, scoring four more goals,” said Dando. “It was a good game for us to try people in some different positions and we were able to work on some glitches.
“The girls did great, all-around,” added Mifflinburg’s coach, whose team next plays at Loyalsock at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 5, Mount Carmel 1
at Mount Carmel
First half
Miff-Sarah Fritz, corner kick, 11:24.
MCA-Ava Chapman, unassisted, 8:38.
Second half
Miff-Fritz, unassisted, 33:56.
Miff-Fritz, unassisted, 30:37.
Miff-Taylor Frederick, unassisted, 13:48.
Miff-Frederick, unassisted, 4:39.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 15-7; Saves: Mifflinburg (Laura Darrup), 4; MCA (Gabby McGinley), 8.
South Williamsport 1,
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — The Mounties’ McKaye Wilton scored unassisted with 11:29 left in the first half to win the nonleague matchup and send the Green Dragons to their second straight close loss.
Lewisburg (3-5) led in corner kicks 7-1, but South Williamsport (9-3) held a 3-2 lead in shots. Izzy Wood also made two saves for the Green Dragons.
Next up for Lewisburg is an away game at Hughesville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
South Williamsport 1, Lewisburg 0
at Lewisburg
First half
SW-McKaye Wilton, unassisted, 11:29.
Shotes: SW, 3-2; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 7-1; Saves: SW (Street), 3; Lewisburg (Izzy Wood), 2.
Field hockey
Milton 1,
Southern Columbia 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers edged the Tigers in the Heartland-II matchup thanks to a goal from Sara Dewyer.
Elleana McConnell assisted on the goal for Milton (1-10 overall), which next plays at Danville at 7 p.m. Monday.
In the jayvee game, Milton and Southern played to a scoreless tie.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg 3,
Milton 2
MILTON — Elsa Fellon rolled again at No. 2 singles, and a pair of straight-set wins in doubles lifted the Green Dragons past the Black Panthers in the nonleague matchup.
Fellon beat Madelyn Nicholas, 6-0, 6-0, but Milton (4-12) got solid wins from Brooklyn Wade and Lydia Crawford at No. 1 and 3 singles, respectively.
And in doubles for Lewisburg (8-9), the No. 1 team of Sonja Johnson-Katelyn Beers won 6-2, 6-4; and at No. 2 the team of Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance took a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
Milton plays at Jersey Shore today at 4 p.m., while Lewisburg next hosts Saint John Neumann at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 3, Milton 2
at Milton
Singles
1. Brooklyn Wade (M) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Elsa Fellon (L) def. Madelyn Nicholas, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Lydia Crawford (M) def. Serena DeCosmo, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Sonja Johnson-Katelyn Beers (L) def. Abby Kitchen-Kyleigh Snyder, 6-2, 6-4.
2. Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance (L) def. Aubree Carl-Emily Seward, 6-2, 6-2.
Montgomery 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MONTGOMERY — The Wildcats took seven games off the Red Raiders, but Montgomery still took the nonleague win over Mifflinburg (0-14). The Wildcats next host Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Monday.
Montgomery 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Montgomery
Singles
1. Samantha Guyer (M) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-3, 6-1.
2. Sloan Woolen (M) def. Morgan Traver, 6-2, 6-0.
3. Falin Reynolds (M) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Summer Drick-Brynn Fisher (M) won by forfeit.
2. Madison Budman-Carly Hall (M) won by forfeit.
