A trio of Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference soccer players were named to the all-state team over the weekend — Lewisburg’s Ben Liscum, Warrior Run’s Alex Hazzoum and Williamsport Jimmy Pombor.

The league released its list of all stars and a number of local players were recognized. State champions Lewisburg led the way with five Division I first-team players: Anthony Bhangdia, Jack Diffenderfer, Alan Daniel, Liscum and Eli Adams, all seniors. Lewisburg Coach Ben Kettlewell was also named Coach of the Year and Bhangdia Player of the Year. James Koconis earned a second-team nod, Simon Stumbris a second-team nod and Philip Permyashkin was honorable mention.

Mifflinburg’s Madden Schnure and Ashton Breed were named to the third team.

In Division II, Warrior Run placed two on the first team: Hazzoum and Max Kennel, both seniors. Milton’s Carter Lilley and Seth Yoder got first-team nods as well.

Second-team honors went to Warrior Run’s Brendan Geiger and Milton’s Austin Gainer. Named to the third team: Warrior Run’s Kaden Majcher and Milton’s Conner Smith and Trent Strous. Honorable mention: Milton’s Tyler Flederbach and Warrior Run’s Nathan McCormack.

PHAC All Stars

Division I

First team

Forward: Anthony Bhangdia, senior, Lewisburg; Jack Dieffenderger, senior, Lewisburg; Nick Ritter, sophomore, Selinsgrove

Midfield: Alan Daniel, senior, Lewisburg; Ben Liscum, senior, Lewisburg; Owen Magee, senior, Selinsgrove; Jimmy Pombor, junior, Williamsport

Defense: Eli Adams, senior, Lewisburg; Jamison Bohner, senior, Selinsgrove; Stefan Leitzel, senior, Midd-West

Goalkeeper: Elliott Wannop, senior, Williamsport

Second team

Forward: Noah Derr, senior, Selinsgrove; Nick Eppley, junior, Midd-West; James Koconis, senior, Lewisburg

Midfield: Alex Butzler, senior, Jersey Shore; Connor Cornelius, junior, Jersey Shore; Nolan Stahl, junior, Midd-West; Dameon White, sophomore, Danville

Defense: Cam Cowder, senior, Shikellamy; Tyler Fausnaught, senior, Williamsport; Doug Houser, senior, Danville

Goalkeeper: Cole Catherman, senior, Selinsgrove

Third team

Forward: Nate Brinker, sophomore, Central Mountain; Hemberth Pena-Vaxquez, senior, Williamsport; Madden Schnure, junior, Mifflinburg

Midfield: Matt Gilfer, senior, Selinsgrove; Owen Kaar, sophomore, Williamsport; Eli Rebson, senior, Jersey Shore; Trey Wagner, senior, Midd-West

Defense: Ashton Breed, junior, Mifflinburg; Simon Stumbris, junior, Lewisburg; Jackson Walker, junior, Central Mountain

Goalkeeper: Logan Bailey, senior, Jersey Shore

Honorable mention: Taylor Weaver, junior, D, Central Mountain; Brian Myers, junior, D, Danville; Ross Fuller, senior, MF, Jersey Shore; Philip Permyashkin, junior, F, Lewisburg; Josh Forst, senior, GK, Midd-West; Mason Beaver, senior, D, Selinsgrove; Ryan Williams, freshman, F, Shikellamy; Kaleb McKeon, senior, MF, Williamsport

Coach of the Year: Ben Kettlewell, Lewisburg

Player of the Year: Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg

Division II

First team

Forward: Brady Dowell, senior, Loyalsock; Carter Lilley, junior, Milton; Nick Trevouledes, junior, Hughesville

Midfield: Matt Barone, senior, Loyalsock; Jimmy Bender, sophomore, Southern Columbia; Alex Hazzoum, senior, Warrior Run; Carter Smink, junior, Shamokin

Defense: Max Kennel, senior, Warrior Run; Jay Oaks, senior, Loyalsock; Seth Yoder, sophomore, Milton

Goalkeeper: Dallas Scicchitano, junior, Shamokin

Second team

Forward: Ahmed Elbetagy, junior, Bloomsburg; Aidan Laughlin, senior, Southern Columbia; Cameron McCarthy, senior, Bloomsburg

Midfield: Austin Gainer, junior, Milton; Brendan Geiger, senior, Warrior Run; Andrew Madara, senior, Bloomsburg; Mason Winslow, sophomore, Montoursville

Defense: Andrew Beagle, freshman, Central Columbia; Kyle Gates, senior, Central Columbia; Sam Rosario, senior, Loyalsock

Goalkeeper: Savich Chapman, junior, Southern Columbia.

Third team

Forward: Steven Brink, freshman, Central Columbia; Kaden Majcher, senior, Warrior Run; Conner Smith, junior, Milton

Midfield: Chase Conway, junior, Southern Columbia; Tristan Dobbins, junior, Bloomsburg; Sisay Doerschler, sophomore, Bloomsburg; Alex Morrison, junior, Southern Columbia

Defense: Dominick Pulizzi, junior, Montoursville; Trent Strous, junior, Milton; Tyler Wescott, sophomore, Loyalsock

Goalkeeper: Zach Baylor, senior, Montoursville

Honorable mention: Nate Pegg, senior, D, Bloomsburg; Jack Burkhart, senior, D, Central Columbia; Ethan Jackson, senior, MF, Hughesville; Caleb Albaugh, senior, GK, Loyalsock; Tyler Flederbach, senior, GK, Milton; Josh Burger, senior, D, Montoursville; Josh Swenson, senior, D, Southern Columbia; Hunter Bates, senior, D, Shamokin; Nathan McCormack, junior, D, Warrior Run

Coach of the Year: Andy Bieber, Warrior Run

Player of the Year: Alex Hazzoum, Warrior Run

