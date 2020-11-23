A trio of Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference soccer players were named to the all-state team over the weekend — Lewisburg’s Ben Liscum, Warrior Run’s Alex Hazzoum and Williamsport Jimmy Pombor.
The league released its list of all stars and a number of local players were recognized. State champions Lewisburg led the way with five Division I first-team players: Anthony Bhangdia, Jack Diffenderfer, Alan Daniel, Liscum and Eli Adams, all seniors. Lewisburg Coach Ben Kettlewell was also named Coach of the Year and Bhangdia Player of the Year. James Koconis earned a second-team nod, Simon Stumbris a second-team nod and Philip Permyashkin was honorable mention.
Mifflinburg’s Madden Schnure and Ashton Breed were named to the third team.
In Division II, Warrior Run placed two on the first team: Hazzoum and Max Kennel, both seniors. Milton’s Carter Lilley and Seth Yoder got first-team nods as well.
Second-team honors went to Warrior Run’s Brendan Geiger and Milton’s Austin Gainer. Named to the third team: Warrior Run’s Kaden Majcher and Milton’s Conner Smith and Trent Strous. Honorable mention: Milton’s Tyler Flederbach and Warrior Run’s Nathan McCormack.
PHAC All Stars
Division I
First team
Forward: Anthony Bhangdia, senior, Lewisburg; Jack Dieffenderger, senior, Lewisburg; Nick Ritter, sophomore, Selinsgrove
Midfield: Alan Daniel, senior, Lewisburg; Ben Liscum, senior, Lewisburg; Owen Magee, senior, Selinsgrove; Jimmy Pombor, junior, Williamsport
Defense: Eli Adams, senior, Lewisburg; Jamison Bohner, senior, Selinsgrove; Stefan Leitzel, senior, Midd-West
Goalkeeper: Elliott Wannop, senior, Williamsport
Second team
Forward: Noah Derr, senior, Selinsgrove; Nick Eppley, junior, Midd-West; James Koconis, senior, Lewisburg
Midfield: Alex Butzler, senior, Jersey Shore; Connor Cornelius, junior, Jersey Shore; Nolan Stahl, junior, Midd-West; Dameon White, sophomore, Danville
Defense: Cam Cowder, senior, Shikellamy; Tyler Fausnaught, senior, Williamsport; Doug Houser, senior, Danville
Goalkeeper: Cole Catherman, senior, Selinsgrove
Third team
Forward: Nate Brinker, sophomore, Central Mountain; Hemberth Pena-Vaxquez, senior, Williamsport; Madden Schnure, junior, Mifflinburg
Midfield: Matt Gilfer, senior, Selinsgrove; Owen Kaar, sophomore, Williamsport; Eli Rebson, senior, Jersey Shore; Trey Wagner, senior, Midd-West
Defense: Ashton Breed, junior, Mifflinburg; Simon Stumbris, junior, Lewisburg; Jackson Walker, junior, Central Mountain
Goalkeeper: Logan Bailey, senior, Jersey Shore
Honorable mention: Taylor Weaver, junior, D, Central Mountain; Brian Myers, junior, D, Danville; Ross Fuller, senior, MF, Jersey Shore; Philip Permyashkin, junior, F, Lewisburg; Josh Forst, senior, GK, Midd-West; Mason Beaver, senior, D, Selinsgrove; Ryan Williams, freshman, F, Shikellamy; Kaleb McKeon, senior, MF, Williamsport
Coach of the Year: Ben Kettlewell, Lewisburg
Player of the Year: Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg
Division II
First team
Forward: Brady Dowell, senior, Loyalsock; Carter Lilley, junior, Milton; Nick Trevouledes, junior, Hughesville
Midfield: Matt Barone, senior, Loyalsock; Jimmy Bender, sophomore, Southern Columbia; Alex Hazzoum, senior, Warrior Run; Carter Smink, junior, Shamokin
Defense: Max Kennel, senior, Warrior Run; Jay Oaks, senior, Loyalsock; Seth Yoder, sophomore, Milton
Goalkeeper: Dallas Scicchitano, junior, Shamokin
Second team
Forward: Ahmed Elbetagy, junior, Bloomsburg; Aidan Laughlin, senior, Southern Columbia; Cameron McCarthy, senior, Bloomsburg
Midfield: Austin Gainer, junior, Milton; Brendan Geiger, senior, Warrior Run; Andrew Madara, senior, Bloomsburg; Mason Winslow, sophomore, Montoursville
Defense: Andrew Beagle, freshman, Central Columbia; Kyle Gates, senior, Central Columbia; Sam Rosario, senior, Loyalsock
Goalkeeper: Savich Chapman, junior, Southern Columbia.
Third team
Forward: Steven Brink, freshman, Central Columbia; Kaden Majcher, senior, Warrior Run; Conner Smith, junior, Milton
Midfield: Chase Conway, junior, Southern Columbia; Tristan Dobbins, junior, Bloomsburg; Sisay Doerschler, sophomore, Bloomsburg; Alex Morrison, junior, Southern Columbia
Defense: Dominick Pulizzi, junior, Montoursville; Trent Strous, junior, Milton; Tyler Wescott, sophomore, Loyalsock
Goalkeeper: Zach Baylor, senior, Montoursville
Honorable mention: Nate Pegg, senior, D, Bloomsburg; Jack Burkhart, senior, D, Central Columbia; Ethan Jackson, senior, MF, Hughesville; Caleb Albaugh, senior, GK, Loyalsock; Tyler Flederbach, senior, GK, Milton; Josh Burger, senior, D, Montoursville; Josh Swenson, senior, D, Southern Columbia; Hunter Bates, senior, D, Shamokin; Nathan McCormack, junior, D, Warrior Run
Coach of the Year: Andy Bieber, Warrior Run
Player of the Year: Alex Hazzoum, Warrior Run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.