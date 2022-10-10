College
Field hockeySaturdayBloomsburg 2, Mercyhurst 0Notes:
The Huskies welcomed their alums for the PSAC contest as they defeated Mercyhurst for their second win over the Lakers in the last 10 days. Bloomsburg improved to 6-4 on the year and 1-1 in the PSAC, while the Lakers dropped to 2-7 and 0-1 in conference play. With 11 seconds to play in the second quarter, the Huskies earned a penalty corner, and sophomore Kara Koch (Lewisburg Area High School) inserted the ball for the Huskies. Bloomsburg kept the ball in the circle even as time expired, and Koch put home a rebound after Emily Swineford (Selinsgrove) hit a ball off a defender to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead at the break.
Men’s soccerSaturdayBoston University 2, Bucknell 0Notes:
Two goals 3:27 apart in the first half were the difference in Boston U’s 2-0 win over the Bison at Nickerson Field. Bucknell entered the game 3-1-6 all-time against the Terriers, with nine of the 10 games requiring overtime. This time Boston University secured its first multi-goal win over the Bison thanks to the first-half strikes in quick succession from Colin Innes and Griffin Roach as the Terriers are 3-3-6, 1-1-3 Patriot League. Bucknell is 2-10, 1-4.
Lycoming 2, Arcadia 1Notes
: Senior Joey Francis and sophomore Owen Magee (Selinsgrove) snagged a goal a piece to lead the Warriors the MAC Freedom win. Lycoming moved into first place alone in the MAC Freedom with nine points. Magee’s fourth goal of the season put the Warriors (7-2-4, 3-0 MAC Freedom) on the board first just under five minutes into the game. The Knights (6-4-2, 0-2) cut the Warriors’ lead in half in the 57th minute on an unassisted goal by Matt Brook, but took just one off-target shot the rest of the way.
Women’s soccerSaturdayArcadia 3, Lycoming 2Notes:
Two goals in three minutes by sophomore Haley Schafer and first-year Aubrey Williamson helped the Warriors to a second-half lead, but two goals in a span of 30 seconds helped regionally-ranked Arcadia sneak away with a MAC Freedom win on Saturday. Schafer’s unassisted goal tied the game at one in the 50th minute after the Warriors (8-3-2, 2-1 MAC Freedom) were awarded a free kick taken inside the Knights’ defensive zone. Williamson struck just three minutes later to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead against the Knights (5-6-2, 1-2), who are ranked eighth in the latest United Soccer Coaches’ Region IV rankings.
Men’s cross countrySaturdayLock Haven at Ed Winrow InvitationalNote:
The Bald Eagles placed third out of eight total teams participating in the men’s 8K race. For Lock Haven, Tanner Walter (Milton Area High School) was one of two Bald Eagles in the top-20 as he placed 16th with a time of 26:25.5.
Bloomsburg at Ed Winrow InvitationalNote:
The Huskies placed fourth overall in the team standings at the Ed Winrow Memorial Invitational at Mansfield. Caden Dufrene (Warrior Run High School) was the third Husky runner to cross the finish line as he placed 23rd overall with a mark of 26:48.1. Shippensburg won the event with a team score of 24. Gannon’s Caleb Mandel (25:49.9) was the top runner from a participating team.
Women’s cross countrySaturdayLycoming at Ed Winrow InvitationalNotes:
Sophomore Katryn Yocum notched a top-25 finish in a field of mostly Division II runners to highlight the Warriors efforts at the invite. Yocum finished 24th in a field of 84 runners with a time of 24:52 to pace the Warriors, who finished eighth of ninth teams on the women’s side. Senior Mariah Rovenolt (Warrior Run High School) rounded out the top seven with a career-best 35:01.1.Freshman Kenneth Draper led the Warrior men, finishing 57th in a field of 96 runners with a time of 28:47.9.
Women’s tennisSaturdayNotes:
Sophomore Rei Saar and first-year Emma Kelchner combined for a doubles win as well as two singles wins to lead the Warriors against Albright in non-conference action. At No. 2 doubles, Saar and Kelchner picked up their third victory together, defeating Macie Littleton and Lauren China, 8-2. Junior Haley Seebold (Milton Area High School) was the fourth point for the Warriors in the No. 5 singles spot, defeating Littleton, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7. The Warriors fell to 3-4 overall to end the fall portion of the season. Albright improved to 4-1.
FridayLycoming 9, Penn College 0Notes
: At No. 1 singles, junior Hannah Seebold (Milton Area High School) won her third singles match of the season with a, 6-2, 6-0, win over Ellen Buckley. At No. 1 doubles, Seebold and Emily Wolfgang shutdown Buckley and Lauren Peck, 8-4. The Warriors improved to 3-3 and Penn College fell to 0-1.
Men’s tennisSaturdayAlbright 5, Lycoming 4Notes
: Senior Nathan Redell and junior Luke Leach combined for three points for a short-handed Lycoming team Saturday at the Albright Tennis Courts. The No. 1 doubles pairing of Redell and Leach gave the Warriors their first point of the match, defeating Clay Lewandowski and Kobe Serpa, 8-4. At No. 1 singles, Redell picked up his second win in a, 6-3, 6-3, win over Arpit Gainder. At No. 2, Leach also picked up his second singles win, defeating Serpa, 6-1, 6-3. The Warriors end the fall portion of the season 0-3. Albright improved to 3-3.
Women’s volleyballSaturdayCatholic 3, Lycoming 1Lebanon Valley 3, Lycoming 0Notes:
First-year Cameron Upcraft led the Warriors with 15 kills as the team fell to Catholic and Lebanon Valley in non-conference action at Lamade Gym. Senior Elizabeth Kelson led the Warriors (11-9) with nine kills and two blocks against the Cardinals (9-11), and both Upcraft and sophomore Arianna Santos notched eight. Upcraft also had six blocks and two aces to pace the Warriors, while Santos had three blocks.
Men’s swimmingSaturdayBloomsburg 137, Shippensburg 68Notes:
The Huskies collected 20 top-three finishes, won nine of the 11 events, and posted 16 PSAC qualifying marks. The Huskies kicked off the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 200-yard medley relay. The No. 2 team that included Sean Witmer (Mifflinburg Area High School), came in second at 1:38.03. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Witmer finished third with a PSAC time of 1:01.95.
BaseballMLB Postseason GlanceWILD CARD SERIES(Best-of-3)American LeagueCleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1 Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
Seattle 2, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0 Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
National LeaguePhiladelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3 Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego 2, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1 Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3 Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0
DIVISION SERIES(Best-of-5)American League(All Games on TBS)Houston vs. Seattle
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Seattle at Houston (Verlander 18-4), 3:37 p.m. (TBS) Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle at Houston, 3:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston
New York vs. Cleveland
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Cleveland at New York (Cole 13-8), 7:37 p.m. (TBS) Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York (Cortes 12-4) 7:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York at Cleveland (Severino 7-3) x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York
National LeagueLos Angeles vs. San Diego
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego (Clevinger 7-7) at Los Angeles, 9:37 p.m. (FS1) Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 8:37 p.m. (FS1) Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles
Atlanta vs. Philadelphia
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:07 p.m. (Fox) Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m. (Fox) Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES(Best-of-7)American League(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
National League(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
WORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28: Saturday, Oct. 29: Monday, Oct. 31: Tuesday, Nov. 1: x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: x-Friday, Nov. 4: x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 152 61 Miami 3 2 0 .600 115 131 N.Y. Jets 3 2 0 .600 116 118 New England 2 3 0 .400 103 98
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118 Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94 Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 80 Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100 Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70 Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 133 125 Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 77 128
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 129 96 L.A. Chargers 3 2 0 .600 122 136 Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80 Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 5 0 0 1.000 135 88 Dallas 4 1 0 .800 93 72 N.Y. Giants 4 1 0 .800 103 93 Washington 1 4 0 .200 90 128
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 103 83 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 118 122 New Orleans 2 3 0 .400 115 128 Carolina 1 4 0 .200 93 122
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 1 0 .800 115 102 Green Bay 3 2 0 .600 97 96 Chicago 2 3 0 .400 86 106 Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 2 0 .600 108 61 Arizona 2 3 0 .400 105 123 L.A. Rams 2 3 0 .400 80 116 Seattle 2 3 0 .400 127 154 ___
Thursday’s Games
Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants 27, Green Bay 22, London, GBR Buffalo 38, Pittsburgh 3 Houston 13, Jacksonville 6 L.A. Chargers 30, Cleveland 28 Minnesota 29, Chicago 22 N.Y. Jets 40, Miami 17 New England 29, Detroit 0 New Orleans 39, Seattle 32 Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 15 Tennessee 21, Washington 17 San Francisco 37, Carolina 15 Dallas 22, L.A. Rams 10 Philadelphia 20, Arizona 17 Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m. New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday, Oct. 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.