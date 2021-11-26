MIFFLINBURG - A pair of Mifflinburg players garnered first-team honors as the Heartland Athletic Conference-I All-Stars were recently selected by the league's head coaches.
Senior forward Sara Harter and senior back Emily Seebold were named to the HAC-I first team for the Wildcats, who posted a 6-9-1 mark (3-2-1 HAC-I) under first-year head coach Emily Stauffer.
Named to the second team for Mifflinburg were senior forward Claire Hayes, senior midfielder Rachel Erickson, junior midfielder Evelyn Osborne, and junior back Hope Swarey.
In addition, Milton junior midfielder Sara Dewyer also earned a spot on the HAC-I second team.
Heartland Athletic Conference
2021 Division I All-Star Team
First Team
Forwards: Saige Sarviss, so., Danville; Sara Harter, sr., Mifflinburg; Carly Aument, so., Selinsgrove; Sydney Schmouder, jr., Selinsgrove; Mya Willard-Miller, jr., Shikellamy. Midfielders: Alayna Davis, jr., Selinsgrove; Julie McGovern, sr., Selinsgrove; Isa Napoli, sr., Selinsgrove; Kianna Rizzo, sr., Southern Columbia. Backs: Emily Seebold, sr., Mifflinburg; Madelyn Hoover, sr., Selinsgrove; Jenna Sassaman, sr., Selinsgrove; Maddie Reidinger, sr., Southern. Goalkeeper: Riley Bardorf, sr., Selinsgrove.
Second Team
Forwards: Claire Hayes, sr., Mifflinburg; Alexis Freed, so., Selinsgrove; Emily Fry, sr., Selinsgrove; Alison Bottiger, jr., Shikellamy; Skye Stabley, sr., Southern. Midfielders: Rachel Erickson, sr., Mifflinburg; Evelyn Osborne, jr., Mifflinburg; Sara Dewyer, jr., Milton; Ella Oakes, fr., Shikellamy. Backs: Velvet Sterowski-Heck, jr., Danville; Hope Swarey, jr., Mifflinburg; Ciara Baer, sr., Selinsgrove; Cassidy Kibler, jr., Selinsgrove; Isabella Hile, jr., Shikellamy. Goalkeeper: Kaitlyn Gabel, jr., Danville.
Honorable Mention
Forwards: Allison Bucher, so., Selinsgrove; Rylee Petro, sr., Southern. Midfielders: Maria Darrup, jr., Mifflinburg; Caeleigh Holohan, jr., Mifflinburg; Carley Youngman, sr., Selinsgrove. Backs: Anastacia Ditty, sr., Milton; Bianca Long, sr., Milton; Ali Beddall, so., Selinsgrove. Goalkeeper: Hanna Keller, sr., Southern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.