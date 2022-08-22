MILTON — Although it was far from the real thing, Milton's football team saw its first game action of the season Saturday morning on the new turf at Alumni Stadium.
The Black Panthers got a good tune-up for this Friday's season opener when it had a successful scrimmage against Montgomery.
"I thought we played well," said Milton coach Phil Davis. "I was happy with how we performed, and I was really happy with our younger kids and how they played in their first high school experience."
Among the highlights for Milton on the day included a long touchdown run by senior Xzavier Minium, plus some solid play from junior quarterback Cale Bastian and freshmen Monte Snyder (RB/DB) and Conner Snyder (LB).
Along with Minium, sophomore running back Chris Doyle is also expected to be a key component to Milton's success this season. Doyle, however, apparently left early in the scrimmage due to an apparent knee injury.
Overall, coach Davis was pleased with his team's outing, and now the Black Panthers will prepare for a much tougher test on Friday when the South Williamsport Mounties help christen new Alumni Stadium in a nonleague matchup.
"We have a lot to work on, but overall, I'm happy with our effort and performance," said Milton's coach.
North Penn-Mansfield at Warrior Run
Warrior Run's players also got a chance to compete on their new turf field Saturday when the Defenders hosted North Penn-Mansfield.
"The kids were excited to play on the new turf field," said Warrior Run first-year coach Derrick Zechman. "It was great to play at home again, and to play on the new field. The field is awesome!"
The Defenders' squad this year features only six seniors and a lot of underclassmen, but Zechman saw a lot of good things from his players.
"We played hard, and we had a lot of good takeaways from the scrimmage," Zechman said. "We were disciplined and only had one penalty, and we won the turnover battle +2.
The running game and the play of quarterback Ryan Newton were a couple of other highlights for the Defenders on Saturday.
"We ran the ball effectively, and our quarterback protected the ball (well)," said Warrior Run's coach.
Warrior Run opens the season Friday with a home game against Muncy.
In his team's first action this season, Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks found out some important things during his team's trip to the Northern Tier to face Wellsboro.
Wicks discovered that he has quite a defense on his hands, but his offense, not so much.
"We did a great job competing as a team," Wicks said. "As far as our units are concerned, our defense was awesome, but the offense needs to work on the details."
The Green Dragons will need to get things ironed out this week when Lewisburg hosts Shamokin in a nonleague contest at 7 p.m. Saturday at Christy Mathewsom-Memorial Stadium.
"As a team, we could be good if we continue to learn from our weaknesses," said Wicks.
The other scrimmage this past weekend saw Mifflinburg competing at Bloomsburg. No information was available on the scrap.
