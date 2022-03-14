WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – One is the wrestling program’s all-time wins leader, another that program’s only three-time All-American. One was one of the best basketball players in the MAC Commonwealth throughout his career, another the best runner in the cross country program’s history at the time of her graduation. Still another was a two-time MAC champion swimmer and one a First Team Academic All-American, plus a team doctor that cared for Lycoming’s athletes for parts of four decades. Together the group of seven make up the 2022 Lycoming College Athletics Hall of Fame class, which will be inducted at the 36th annual Hall of Fame Ceremony on Saturday, June 4, as part of the college’s Alumni Weekend.
The complete class features Eric Anthony ’10 (men’s basketball), Nolan Barger ’17 (wrestling), Michelle Herman ’13 (women’s cross country), Mike Kern ’86 (football), Seth Lansberry ’17 (wrestling), Daniel Woods ’15 (men’s swimming) and Dr. Pat Carey.
In just three years after transferring from Division I Robert Morris, Eric Anthony led the men’s basketball team to two conference tournament championship games (2008, ’10), an appearance in the NCAA Division III Championship (2010) and did so while become the 10th fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. Anthony, a guard with great touch, left Lycoming the school-record holder in free throw percentage (.889) after leading the MAC Commonwealth in free throw percentage all three years of his career (2008, .891; 2009, .865; 2010, .899) and finishing sixth in Division III in free throw percentage as a senior. Finishing his career with 1,184 points, still 21st best in program history, Anthony was an all-conference selection all three years of his career, earning first-team honors as a sophomore and senior and second-team accolades as a junior. Anthony finished his career seventh in school history in assists (236), eighth in 3-pointers made (173) and ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (.370). The Wheeling, W.Va., native was also a two-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll.
After graduating, Anthony worked as an assistant coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for the 2010-11 season, helping the team to a 26-6 record, PSAC championship, and advancing to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16. After coaching one season at IUP, he started competing in CrossFit competitively in 2012, winning the Great Lakes Challenge in 2014 and worked as a CrossFit coach for three years. Today, Anthony resides in the Pittsburgh area with his fiancé, Mayra, along with their five year old daughter, Mia. He is a certified public accountant and works as an audit manager with Grossman, Yanak & Ford in downtown Pittsburgh. Anthony also serves as a business and accounting consultant for several small businesses.
The first three-time All-American and first four-time NWCA Scholar All-American in the wrestling program’s history, Nolan Barger enjoyed one of the most remarkable careers in the Lycoming College wrestling program's illustrious 61-year history. He posted a 139-28 record in his career, finishing his time with the blue and gold second in school history in career wins and second with 47 falls. Barger was best, though, when the postseason arrived, placing at the NCAA Mideast Regional four times, earning a bid to the NCAA Division III Championships three times with a first-place finish at the regional in 2015 and second-place finishes in 2016 and 2017. At the NCAA Championships, Barger posted a 13-5 career record at the tournament, placing third in both 2015 and 2016 and sixth as a senior in 2017. He racked up one of the longest resumes in the athletic department's history during his career, beginning by winning the Empire College Wrestling Conference title at 157 pounds as a freshman. As a sophomore, he won the NCAA Mideast Regional's 165-pound title by beating two nationally-ranked opponents, helping him earn his first career national ranking at No. 6. As a junior, he entered the national ranking at No. 2 and stayed there throughout the entire season, earning the No. 2 seed at the Division III Championships. He also won the MAC Championship title at 165 pounds during a 31-match win streak, the second longest in program history, which helped him earn the College’s Most Outstanding Male Athlete Award. In the classroom, the Clearfield, Pa., native was just as impressive, as he became the team's first to earn four NWCA Scholar All-American honors and the program’s second MAC Scholar Athlete. He was also a two-time First Team CoSIDA Academic All-District selection and he was a three-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll and two-time member of the ECWC All-Academic Team.
Barger currently lives in York County, Pa., with wife, Rachael. He is a MarketingCloudFX Solutions Architect for WebFX and the entrepreneur also owns his own small business, rarewrestlingshoes.com. He is an assistant wrestling coach at Penn Manor High School and has taken on the hobby of woodworking.
The only two-time all-conference selection in program history in the sport of women’s cross country, Michelle Herman is the first woman from the sport to be inducted into the school’s hall of fame. Herman picked up second-team all-conference runners in each of her last two years at the school, finishing 18th at the MAC Championships in 2011 (26:02.10) and 17th in 2012 (25:19.36). She still holds three of the top five finishes at MAC Championships in program history, as she also took 24th as a freshman (26:02.08). Her run of 24:14.8 at the 2009 NCAA Mideast Regional set a school record that stood for seven years and her 80th-place finish at the 2012 NCAA Mideast Regional is still the best finish in program history. The 2012 Sol “Woody” Wolf Award winner as the school’s most improved junior athlete, the Altoona, Pa., native is the only runner in program history to finish in top 100 twice at NCAA Mideast Regional. During her career, she notched three top-five finishes, six top-10 finishes and 17 top-25 finishes.
After graduating, Herman worked as a field technician for Penn State University on a pair of multi-year research projects before enrolling in graduate school at SUNY-ESF in 2017. She earned a Master of Science in conservation biology, as her research was part of an ongoing hellbender population restoration initiative in the Upper Susquehanna River watershed, where she has worked closely with Dr. Peter Petokas, Lycoming’s research associate of biology. Herman, who resides in Central New York, is now a biologist with The Wetland Trust, one of the partners leading the hellbender recovery initiative, where she manages the day-to-day operations of hellbender work, which includes a rearing lab and a restoration site where she monitors released and wild hellbenders. In her free time, Herman has kept running after graduation and now gravitates toward trail challenge events with longer distances, and she has completed events at Hyner View (PA), Breakneck Point (NY), and Mountain Madness (NJ). She is also active in cycling, hiking, backpacking, inline skating, kayaking, cross country skiing and snowshoeing.
The second First-Team Academic All-American in the football program’s storied history, Mike Kern was one of the most dominant players on one of the best teams in program history. The 1986 Tomahawk Award winner as the College’s Most Outstanding Male Athlete, Kern was the football team’s defensive player of the year in 1985 when the team notched its first undefeated season in program history, earning its first bid to the NCAA Division III Championship. A defensive tackle, Kern posted 59 tackles, four for a loss, three sacks and an interception that year, pacing a line that also featured Hall of Famers Jack Geisel (1995) and Michael Boures (1986). The Dallas, Pa., native, who was also a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selection (1984, ’85), finished his career with 106 tackles and 12 sacks and he helped the Warriors to conference titles in 1982 and 1985. He was also a four-year letter as a thrower in track and field and he had plenty of success in the shot put, finishing second at the MAC Championships as a sophomore (46-6) – tied for the highest finish ever for a Warrior at the event, third as a senior (45-4) and fifth as a junior (44-4 3/4).
Kern has worked in the commercial insurance industry and has held several senior leadership positions with both insurance carriers and brokerage firms in the Baltimore, Md., area since his graduation in 1986. He is currently the Workers’ Compensation Product Manager with the Deluxe Corporation. He was involved in the youth sports programs of both of his children, Madeline and Braden. He coached Braden’s youth football teams and volunteered with both children’s AAU basketball teams. His interests include golfing, outdoor activities like hiking and fishing, woodworking and home improvement projects and spending time with his family. An active supporter of Lycoming Athletics, he is a member of the Warrior Club Advisory Council.
The all-time leader in wins, technical falls and major decisions, Seth Lansberry, like his classmate Barger, put together one of the most distinguished resumes in program history. The Klingerstown, Pa., native earned two All-American honors after finishing fourth at 149 pounds at NCAA Division III Championships in 2016 and 2017. As a senior, Lansberry went 41-2, starting the season with a school-record 40-match winning streak. He won the 2017 MAC Championship and NCAA Mideast Regional titles at 149 pounds and was also named to Budd Whitehill Duals All-Tournament Team. He set a school-record with 13 technical falls and he was just the second Warrior in school history to win 40 matches in a season. Lansberry finished his career with a school-record 145 career wins, while also setting school's career records with 25 technical falls (since broken by Trevor Corl ’20) and 27 major decisions. The 2017 Most Outstanding Male Athlete at Lycoming, Lansberry is one of just two Warriors to win 40 matches in a season. He won MAC and NCAA Mideast Regional titles as a senior and was the 2016 ECWC champion at 149 pounds. He is the only wrestler in program history to win 30 matches in all four years of career. Topping off his career, the ecology major was also named an NWCA Scholar All-American as a senior.
After graduating, Lansberry moved to Philadelphia for a year before returning to Lycoming College as an assistant wrestling coach, where he worked full-time for two years. Still a part-time assistant, Lansberry is now the assistant superintendent of the West Wastewater Treatment Plant with the Williamsport Municipal Water and Sewer Authority. He enjoys flyfishing with his brother, Nick ’11, and hiking in the PA Wilds with his wife, Beanna. The couple, who live in Pennsdale with two dogs, are expecting their first child this summer.
The first Warrior to repeat as a MAC champion in men’s swimming in nearly a decade when he won his second title in the 100-yard butterfly in 2015, Daniel Woods was described by head coach Jerry Hammaker as “a flat-out racer.” A racer that stepped into the MAC spotlight as a freshman when he finished second in the 100-yard butterfly, he never finished worse than second at the MAC Championship in the race. In all, he was a two-time MAC champion, a three-time runner up and he also added five other First Team All-MAC honors and 10 other Second Team All-MAC honors during his career. He set four school records during his career, two of which still stand in the 100-yard butterfly (50.73) and the 200-yard medley relay (1:36.48). Woods broke the 100-yard butterfly record, alone, five times in his career. A three-time MAC Swimmer of the Week, Woods also set records in the 100-yard breaststroke (58.84) and the 400-yard medley relay (3:33.06) that have been broken. The East Stroudsburg, Pa., native was a key member of the 8-1 2012-13 team which posted the program’s best record in 48 years and as a junior in 2014, he won the school’s first MAC title in eight years in the 100-yard butterfly. His time the next year may have been a tenth of a second slower, but his comeback in the final 25 yards to take the title was Woods being a racer at his finest.
Woods still stays active, swimming when he gets the chance, and he has taken up rock climbing. He currently works in New York City on the set of “Only Murderers in the Building,” serving as the Best Boy Rigging Grip.
Dr. Carey, who was also inducted into the West Branch Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2021, recently retired from his active practice at UPMC after serving as an orthopedic surgeon and practitioner of sports medicine in North Central Pennsylvania since 1990. He served as Lycoming College athletics' team physician for 32 years, beginning in 1990. He earned the 2020 Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers' Society Team Physician Honorary Member Award after being nominated by the Lycoming training staff.
“Doc really cares about all of his patients,” Lycoming’s former head athletic trainer Andi Lucas said. “He goes above and beyond, especially with our student-athletes. He makes himself available and gives access to world-class medical treatment that many Division III programs in areas like ours just don’t get access to. That’s really what makes him so special.”
A 2018 honoree from Irish America in its Annual Healthcare & Life Sciences 50, Carey served as a sports medicine consultant for both the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Little League World Series. Before his career as a doctor, Carey was a two-year starting quarterback at Central Bucks West (1971-72), going 22-0 as a starter and earning all-state honors as a senior. He then became a three-year starting quarterback at Temple University (1975-77), leading Owls to two winning seasons.
Carey, and wife, Maureen, reside in Williamsport. His sons, Patrick and Shane, were both outstanding athletes in their own right. Patrick, who served as an assistant football coach for two seasons, played professionally in Europe as a quarterback after a highly successful career at Bloomsburg University. Shane was a pitcher for Division I St. Joseph’s University.
