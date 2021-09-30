MILTON — If there were any doubts about whether Milton’s girls soccer team could compete with the best District 4 has to offer, the Black Panthers put those notions to rest against Central Columbia in Wednesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference-II showdown.
Undefeated Milton went toe-to-toe with fellow unbeaten Central for more than 90 minutes, but the Blue Jays, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, maintained their position in the standings by taking a 2-1 double overtime victory at Milton Area High School.
Haley Bull scored unassisted with 5:15 remaining in the second overtime period to lift Central (11-0 overall) to the hard-fought win.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my girls soccer team right now. I would argue with anybody that those are the two best teams in the district, along with Montoursville, and that was a showdown of what’s about to come in districts and at the state level down the road,” said Milton coach Rod Harris.
“Those were two fantastic teams battling it out on the pitch until there were 5 minutes left in double overtime. We were unlucky on that goal, and we could’ve been just as unlucky on the shot that just missed the top corner (in the previous attempt by Central).”
Milton (7-1-1) showed that it belonged on the same pitch as Central when Janae Bergey scored a top-shelf goal with 8:31 remaining in the first half to give the Black Panthers a 1-0 lead.
“We wanted to try to come out really hard early, and see if we could get one in the net,” said Harris. “We did that, but then Central got hot for a while.”
The Blue Jays tied the game with 1:29 left before the half following a direct kick by Brooke Kelty. The kick caromed off the crossbar to Lindsey Bull, whose header just inside the left post knotted the game up for the next for almost the next 56 minutes.
“Obviously, when you get scored on it takes a little bit of the wind out of your sails, but you got to make sure as a team you got to step up and keep playing,” said Harris. “There was a lot of soccer left to play at that point of the game. You just got to swallow it, keep playing and be ready for the next opportunity that we could have.”
Aside from a few direct kicks and a couple of shots-on-goal from Mackenzie Lopez and Alexis Beaver that were saved by Blue Jays keeper Karsyn Cox, those scoring opportunities would be few and far in between for the Black Panthers as the game went on.
“Obviously, (Central) really controlled the ball well against us, but I felt the energy shift late in the second half,” said Harris. “In the first overtime, our intensity picked up even though we were dead tired, and we started getting some opportunities and we started getting some looks and we started getting shots that just missed the top of the goal.”
For Central however, the Blue Jays would pepper Milton junior goalkeeper Morgan “Mo” Reiner with shot after shot in the game.
Central out-shot Milton 25-8 on the day, and Reiner was credited with making 23 saves — most of which came from the second half on.
“Oh my goodness, Mo, I would say, had the ESPN highlight game of her career. It was absolutely fantastic,” said Harris. “I couldn’t have asked any more from her, and her performance was out of this world.
“Mo played her heart out today, and it would’ve been a completely different game without her.”
Now, Milton has to move on from Wednesday’s exhausting loss and get ready for Shamokin, which the Black Panthers host at 4 p.m. Saturday.
But as Wednesday’s game showed, Milton can hang with any team in the district.
“The game showed us that we can play with anybody around. I don’t care who it is, and I don’t care who comes knocking, we can play with anybody,” said Harris. “(Central) was our true test right there, and we proved that we can play with anybody.”
Central Columbia 2, Milton 1 (2 OT)at MiltonScoringFirst half:
Milt-Janae Bergey, unassisted, 8:31; CC-Lindsey Bull, assist Brooke Kelty, 1:29.
Second overtime:
CC-Haley Bull, unassisted, 5:15.
Shots: Central, 25-8; Corner kicks: 5-5; Saves: Central (Karsyn Cox), 7; Milton (Mo Reiner), 23.
