Baseball
Little League World Series LinescoresThursdayINTERNATIONAL BRACKETCuracao 2, Mexico 1
Matamoros, Mexico 000 100 — 1 1 1 Willemstad, Curacao 000 02x — 2 4 0 Zarate and Garcia; Wiel and Hansen, Louisa (7). L_Zarate. W_Wiel. HRs_Zarate.
UNITED STATES BRACKETTexas 7, Tennessee 1
Nolensville, Tennessee 100 000 — 1 6 0 Pearland, Texas 400 12x — 7 10 1 Cummings, Zurek (4) and Hill; Chadwick and Daniel, Rhodes (4). L_Cummings. W_Chadwick. HRs_Porter Grand slam.
2022 Little League World Series GlanceUNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, Hagerstown, Ind.; METRO REGION, Massapequa, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Hollidaysburg, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Davenport, Iowa; MOUNTAIN REGION, Santa Clara, Utah; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Middleboro, Mass.; NORTHWEST REGION, Bonney Lake, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Pearland, Texas; WEST REGION, Honolulu, Hawaii
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taipei City, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Brisbane, Australia; CANADA REGION, Vancouver, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Willemstad, Curacao; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Bologna, Italy; JAPAN REGION, Takarazuka, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Managua, Nicaragua; MEXICO REGION, Matamoros, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Aguadulce, Panama; PUERTO RICO REGION, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Monday, Aug. 22
Game 19: Managua (Nicaragua) 8, Takarazuka (Japan) 7 Game 20: Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 7, Massapequa (N.Y.) 1 Game 21: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) 7, Aguadulce (Panama) 0 Game 22: Nolensville (Tenn.) 5, Hagerstown (Ind.) 2 Game 23: Matamoros (Mexico) 10, Vancouver (British Columbia) 0 Game 24: Honolulu (Hawaii) 6, Pearland (Texas) 0
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Game 25: Managua (Nicaragua) 8, Aguadulce (Panama) 1 Game 27: Willemstad (Curacao) 4, Vancouver (British Columbia) 2 Game 28: Pearland (Texas) 4, Davenport (Iowa) 0
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Game 29: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1 Game 30: Honolulu (Hawaii) 13, Nolensville (Tenn.) 0 Game 31: Willemstad (Curacao) 7, Managua (Nicaragua) 2 Game 32: Pearland (Texas) 8, Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 4
Thursday, Aug. 25
Game 33: Willemstad (Curacao) 2, Matamoros (Mexico) 1 Game 34: Nolensville (Tenn.) 7, Pearland (Texas) 1
Saturday, Aug. 27International Championship
Game 35: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) vs. Willemstad (Curacao), Noon
United States Championship
Game 36: Honolulu (Hawaii) vs. Nolensville (Tenn.), 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28Third Place
Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m.
Championship
Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 76 48 .613 _ Tampa Bay 69 55 .556 7 Toronto 67 55 .549 8 Baltimore 65 59 .524 11 Boston 60 64 .484 16
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 66 57 .537 _ Chicago 63 62 .504 4 Minnesota 62 61 .504 4 Kansas City 51 75 .405 16½ Detroit 48 77 .384 19
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 81 45 .643 _ Seattle 68 57 .544 12½ Texas 57 67 .460 23 Los Angeles 52 73 .416 28½ Oakland 46 79 .368 34½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 80 46 .635 _ Atlanta 78 48 .619 2 Philadelphia 70 55 .560 9½ Miami 54 70 .435 25 Washington 42 83 .336 37½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 72 53 .576 _ Milwaukee 65 58 .528 6 Chicago 54 71 .432 18 Cincinnati 48 75 .390 23 Pittsburgh 47 77 .379 24½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 86 37 .699 _ San Diego 68 58 .540 19½ San Francisco 61 62 .496 25 Arizona 56 67 .455 30 Colorado 54 72 .429 33½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, San Francisco 1 Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings Texas 16, Colorado 4 Washington 3, Seattle 1 Cleveland 7, San Diego 0 Toronto 3, Boston 2, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3 Houston 5, Minnesota 3 Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings Kansas City 5, Arizona 3
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3 Seattle 3, Cleveland 1 Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings Houston 6, Minnesota 3 Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-4) at Toronto (White 1-3), 7:07 p.m. Tampa Bay (Chargois 1-0) at Boston (Wacha 8-1), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 3-7) at Texas (Otto 5-8), 8:05 p.m. Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 8-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-6) at Oakland (Sears 5-0), 9:40 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 8-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m. Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 2 Detroit 6, San Francisco 1 Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings Texas 16, Colorado 4 Washington 3, Seattle 1 Cleveland 7, San Diego 0 Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5 Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 1 Kansas City 5, Arizona 3 L.A. Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3 Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0 N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Minor 2-10) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Kuhl 6-7) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 8-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m. Atlanta (Strider 7-4) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceFirst Round(Best-of-3)Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 0
Wednesday, August 17: Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63 Saturday, August 20: Las Vegas 117, Phoenix 80
Chicago 2, New York 1
Wednesday, August 17: New York 98, Chicago 91 Saturday, August 20: Chicago 100, New York 62 Tuesday, August 23: Chicago 90, New York 72
Connecticut 2, Dallas 1
Thursday, August 18: Connecticut 93, Dallas 68 Sunday, August 21: Dallas 89, Connecticut 79 Wednesday, August 24: Connecticut 73, Dallas 58
Seattle 2, Washington 0
Thursday, August 18: Seattle 86, Washington 83 Sunday, August 21: Seattle 97, Washington 84
Semifinals(Best-of-5)No. 1 Las Vegas vs. No. 4 Seattle
Sunday, August 28: Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 31: Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, September 4: Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, September 6: Las Vegas at Seattle, TBA x-Thursday, September 8: Seattle at Las Vegas, TBA
No. 2 Chicago vs. No. 3 Connecticut
Sunday, August 28: Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 31: Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m. Sunday, September 4: Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, September 6: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA x-Thursday, September 8: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA
Finals(Best-of-5)
