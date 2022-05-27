Major League Baseball
AMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 32 13 .711 _ Tampa Bay 26 18 .591 5½ Toronto 24 20 .545 7½ Boston 21 23 .477 10½ Baltimore 18 27 .400 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 18 .600 _ Chicago 22 22 .500 4½ Cleveland 18 23 .439 7 Detroit 16 28 .364 10½ Kansas City 15 28 .349 11
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 29 16 .644 _ Los Angeles 27 19 .587 2½ Texas 20 23 .465 8 Oakland 19 28 .404 11 Seattle 18 27 .400 11 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 29 17 .630 _ Atlanta 21 24 .467 7½ Philadelphia 21 24 .467 7½ Miami 18 24 .429 9 Washington 16 30 .348 13
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 29 16 .644 _ St. Louis 24 20 .545 4½ Pittsburgh 18 25 .419 10 Chicago 18 26 .409 10½ Cincinnati 14 30 .318 14½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 30 14 .682 _ San Diego 28 16 .636 2 San Francisco 24 19 .558 5½ Arizona 23 23 .500 8 Colorado 20 24 .455 10 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings Oakland 4, Seattle 2 Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4 N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0 Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1 Houston 2, Cleveland 1 Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2 Detroit 4, Cleveland 3 Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2 Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 7 Texas 4, Oakland 1 Toronto 6, L.A. Angels 3
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 1-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-1), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 1-4) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1), 9:38 p.m. Houston (Verlander 6-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-6), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Gray 1-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m., 1st game Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 5 San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3 Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0 Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1 Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4 Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 4
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5 Washington 7, Colorado 3 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1 Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3 L.A. Dodgers 14, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
San Francisco (Rodón 4-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at Washington (Sanchez 3-3), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 4-1), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-3), 7:20 p.m. Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2), 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:15 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A International LeagueEast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Rochester (Washington) 28 17 .622 — Buffalo (Toronto) 26 17 .605 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 25 20 .556 3 Durham (Tampa Bay) 23 22 .511 5 Jacksonville (Miami) 23 22 .511 5 Norfolk (Baltimore) 21 24 .467 7 Worcester (Boston) 20 25 .444 8 Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 17 27 .386 10½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 16 29 .356 12 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 15 28 .349 12
West DivisionW L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 30 14 .682 — Columbus (Cleveland) 27 17 .614 3 Toledo (Detroit) 23 20 .535 6½ Memphis (St. Louis) 24 21 .533 6½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 23 21 .523 7 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 23 21 .523 7 Omaha (Kansas City) 22 21 .512 7½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 23 22 .511 7½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 18 26 .409 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 15 28 .349 14½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo 3, Nashville 2 Syracuse 7, Rochester 3 ScrantonW/B 2, Jacksonville 1 Omaha 19, Louisville 0 Iowa 4, Memphis 4, susp. top of 8 Indianapolis 16, St. Paul 10, 1st game St. Paul 5, Indianapolis 3, 2nd game Gwinnett at Norfolk, ppd. Durham 1, Charlotte 0 Buffalo 5, Columbus 4 Lehigh Valley 7, Worcester 6
Thursday’s Games
Gwinnett 4, Norfolk 1, 1st game Gwinnett 3, Norfolk 2, 2nd game Iowa 8, Memphis 5, 1st game Memphis 7, Iowa 5, 2nd game Buffalo at Columbus, ppd. Toledo 9, Nashville 4 Rochester 9, Syracuse 7 ScrantonW/B 6, Jacksonville 5, 10 innings Omaha at Louisville, ppd. Durham 7, Charlotte 3 Lehigh Valley 2, Worcester 1 St. Paul 8, Indianapolis 1
Friday’s Games
Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at ScrantonW/B, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Louisville, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Memphis, 8:05 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at ScrantonW/B, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at Columbus, 2, 5:05 p.m. Omaha at Louisville, 2, 5:05 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Nashville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Memphis, 7:35 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
NBA Playoff GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryBoston 3, Miami 2
Tuesday, May 17: Miami 118, Boston 107 Thursday, May 19: Boston 127, Miami 102 Saturday, May 21: Miami 109, Boston 103 Monday, May 23: Boston 102, Miami 82 Wednesday, May 25: Boston 93, Miami 80 Friday, May 27: Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. ESPN x-Sunday, May 29: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. ESPN ___
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryGolden State 4, Dallas 1
Wednesday, May 18: Golden State 112, Dallas 87 Friday, May 20: Golden State 126, Dallas 117 Sunday, May 22: Golden State 109, Dallas 100 Tuesday, May 24: Dallas 119, Golden State 109 Thursday, May 26: Golden State 120, Dallas 110
NBA FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryGolden State vs. Miami/Boston
Thursday, June 2: Miami/Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC Sunday, June 5: Miami/Boston at Golden STate, 8 p.m., ABC Wednesday, June 8: Golden State at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m., ABC Friday, June 10: Golden State at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m., ABC x-Monday, June 13: Miami/Boston at Golden State, 9 p.m., ABC x-Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Miami/Boston, 9 p.m., ABC x-Sunday, June 19: Miami/Boston at Golden State, 8 p.m., ABC
NHL Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCECarolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Wednesday, May 18: Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, OT Friday, May 20: Carolina 2, N.Y. Rangers 0 Sunday, May 22: N.Y. Rangers 3, Carolina 1 Tuesday, May 24: N.Y. Rangers 4, Carolina 1 Thursday, May 26: Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 1 Saturday, May 28: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, TBA x-Monday, May 30: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0
Tuesday, May 17: Tampa Bay 4, Florida 1 Thursday, May 19: Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1 Sunday, May 22: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 1 Monday, May 23: Tampa Bay 2, Florida 0
WESTERN CONFERENCEEdmonton 4, Calgary 1
Wednesday, May 18: Calgary 9, Edmonton 6 Friday, May 20: Edmonton 5, Calgary 3 Sunday, May 22: Edmonton 4, Calgary 1 Tuesday, May 24: Edmonton 5, Calgary 3 Thursday, May 26: Edmonton 5, Calgary 4, OT x-Saturday, May 28: Calgary at Edmonton, TBA x-Monday, May 30: Edmonton at Calgary, TBA
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2
Tuesday, May 17: Colorado 3, St. Louis 2, OT Thursday, May 19: St. Louis 4, Colorado 1 Saturday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2 Monday, May 23: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Wednesday, May 25: St. Louis 5, Colorado 4, OT Friday, May 27: Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m. x-Sunday, May 29: St. Louis at Colorado, TBA
College SoftballDivision I Super Regionals Glance(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for Game 2; coin flip determines home team for Game 3At Norman, Okla.
Friday, May 27: No. 1 Oklahoma (52-2) vs. UCF (49-12), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Oklahoma vs. UCF, 2 p.m. x-Sunday, May 29: Oklahoma vs. UCF, TBA
At Blacksburg, Va.
Friday, May 27: No. 3 Virginia Tech (45-8) vs. Florida (46-16), 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Virgina Tech vs. Florida, noon x-Sunday, May 29: Virginia Tech vs. Florida, TBA
At Tempe, Ariz.
Friday, May 27: No. 8 Arizona St. (42-9) vs. No. 9 Northwestern (43-10), 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, 11 p.m. x-Sunday, May 29: Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, TBA
At Palo Alto, Calif.
Friday, May 27: Stanford (39-20) vs. Oregon St. (37-20), 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28: Stanford vs. Oregon St., 6 p.m. x-Sunday, May 29: Stanford vs. Oregon St., TBA
At Los Angeles
Friday, May 27: No. 5 UCLA (46-8) vs. No. 12 Duke (44-9), 11 p.m. Saturday, May 28: UCLA vs. Duke, 8:30 p.m. x-Sunday, May 29: UCLA vs. Duke, TBA
At Stillwater, Okla.
Thursday, May 26: No. 7 Oklahoma St. 2, No. 10 Clemson 0 Friday, May 27: Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, 6 p.m. x-Saturday, May 28: Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, TBA
At Fayetteville, Ark.
Thursday, May 26: No. 4 Arkansas 7, Texas 1 Friday, May 27: Arkansas vs. Texas, 4 p.m. x-Saturday, May 28: Arkansas vs. Texas, TBA
At Starkville, Miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.