EASTON – Saturday’s Bucknell-Lafayette football game has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within Lafayette’s Tier 1.
Lafayette and Bucknell officials will work with the Patriot League to reschedule the game in the coming weeks.
Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.
No. 10 Bucknell men’s water polo team falls in NCAA quarters
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The No. 10 Bucknell University men’s water polo team fell 18-9 in the NCAA Quarterfinal round to No. 4 and host USC on Thursday afternoon at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center.
Bucknell finishes its season at 4-2, and earned its ninth straight winning season under Head Coach John McBride, who has led the Bison to two straight NCAA Quarterfinal appearances.
USC jumped out of the gate early, taking a 6-0 lead after one quarter. Sophomore goalkeeper Adrien Touzot did his best to nullify the Trojan attack in that period, making several nice saves, but USC managed to control the game early, scoring six unanswered before Jack Lewis found the back of the cage with 5:51 in the first half. Lewis scored once more with 4:03 remaining, but it was all USC to close the half, as the Trojans scored twice more in the final 1:30 to take a 9-2 lead heading to the break.
Bucknell managed to get going offensively in the second half, but could get no closer than eight in the second half. Josh Yardley found his scoring touch in the final 16 minutes, pulling Bucknell within eight, 14-6, with 4:47 left to go. Yardley netted all five of his goals during the second half after assisting both of Lewis’ first half goals.
Yardley accumulated five goals and three assists overall to tie for the lead for all scorers, both of which were career-bests for the transfer from George Washington. USC did most of its damage on the powerplay, converting 8-of-11 opportunities with a man advantage. Lewis added three goals for the Bison to go along with an assist and a steal.
Ethan Jones scored Bucknell’s other goal in the game, while first year Liam Stott added two assists. Touzot made eight saves for the Bison in the cage, and was replaced in the fourth quarter by Jack Otto, who made four saves in eight minutes.
The game marked the final appearance in 2021 for seniors Matt Blackwell, Scott Little, Jared Stanley, and Kyle Poland.
Bloomsburg baseball ranked in top 25 in two different polls
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University baseball team finds itself ranked in a pair of national polls after winning three-of-four meetings against Shepherd University last weekend to start the season. The Huskies are tied for 14th in the country according to the Collegiate Baseball News and are ranked 25th in the latest National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association national poll.
Bloomsburg is the highest ranked team from the Atlantic Region according to the Collegiate Baseball News poll. Meanwhile, the Huskies cracked the top 25 in the NCBWA rankings for the first time this season after sitting among other receiving votes in the first three polls of the season.
Bloomsburg opened the 2021 season win three wins in four games against the Rams to put itself in a four-way tie for first-place in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division standings. In last Friday’s split at Shepherd, Chad Cooperman became the school’s all-time strikeout king with eight punchouts over his five innings of work to give him 201 for his collegiate career. Head coach Mike Collins also became the program’s all-time winningest coach with career victory number 315 in the game-one victory. On Saturday, Collins added two more wins to his coaching record as the Huskies swept the Rams by the scores of 10-9 and 5-0. In game two, Nick Stoner struck out 10 batters over six scoreless innings — his third career start with at least 10 strikeouts.
Redshirt junior Kyle OFier was named the PSAC East Athlete of the Week as he batted .636 with seven hits in 11 at bats against the Rams. He also walked three times to reach base in 10 of his 14 plate appearances for a .714 on-base percentage in the four-game series. Of his seven hits, OFier had five singles, a double, and a home run for a slugging percentage of 1.000. He also scored a pair of runs and drove in four.
The Huskies will return to action with home-and-home doubleheaders on Saturday, March 20, and Sunday, March 21 against Kutztown University. The teams will open the four-game series on Saturday at Danny Litwhiler Field and then will conclude the series on Sunday in Kutztown. Both doubleheaders are scheduled to begin at noon.
