WILLIAMSPORT – A gift from the family of area entrepreneur and real estate developer Dan Klingerman will fund renovation of the Wildcat Athletics office suite at Pennsylvania College of Technology. The family’s recent donation will also establish the Klingerman Family Wrestling Fund at the college.
The gift will enable the college to completely renovate the office suite, offering a welcoming and spirited experience for all prospective student-athletes and their families when visiting campus. The renovation will provide a fresh look for the suite entrance, upgrade the players’ lounge and blend functionality with athletic strategy for individual coaches’ offices. Upon completion of the project, the space will be dedicated as The Klingerman Family Athletics Suite.
The family’s support will also establish the Klingerman Family Wrestling Fund, allowing the program to purchase training equipment, create personalized nutrition plans and explore competitive experiences abroad. The family’s investment will have immediate and sustainable impact on current and future Wildcat student-athletes – developing champions well beyond the boundaries of competition.
The Klingerman Family is known for its entrepreneurial spirit, which influences growth and prosperity in communities throughout the East Coast. Sharing philanthropic passions to empower the student-athlete experience is a family trademark. The family believes applied technology education and the collegiate athletic experience is a powerful combination: one that drives individual and collaborative success.
“The Klingerman family’s business strategy and philanthropic influence spans our local community and the nation,” said President Davie Jane Gilmour. “Dan shares his expertise with nonprofits, recommending solutions and generating sustainable outcomes to achieve organizational goals, all while improving their communities in the process. We are pleased to call Dan and Monica trusted partners in transforming tomorrow.”
“We are pleased to champion the Wildcat athletic experience,” Dan Klingerman said. “Investing in education is the gateway to the future. Strong academics, paired with a quality student-athlete experience, helps build a foundation for a rewarding career and a successful life. The first visit to campus is impactful. Student-athletes envision their futures, and we want to help them see clearly what life as a Wildcat will offer them.”
Dan Klingerman owns The Liberty Group, a Williamsport-based development company that invests in, acquires, develops and manages commercial properties. He holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting with a minor in economics from Bloomsburg University, where he was a member of the wrestling team.
A member of the Penn College Foundation Board of Directors since 2005, he and his family have long supported scholarship initiatives at Penn College, establishing the Klingerman Family Scholarship in 2015 to assist first-year students who are graduates of the Loyalsock Township or Bloomsburg Area school districts.
