Lycoming 29
Stevenson 28
OWINGS MILLS, Md. – A two-yard touchdown pass to the left corner of the end zone from senior Elijah Shemory to junior Joey Guida with 10 seconds remaining helped Lycoming walk away with a 29-28 Middle Atlantic Conference win against Stevenson on Saturday at Mustang Stadium.
Down by two with less than five minutes to play, Stevenson (0-4, 0-2 MAC) got the ball at their own 48 after a 15-yard penalty on the punt and on third down, a muffed snap was picked up by Ryan Sedgwick for a 17-yard reception by Steven Smothers to save the drive. Smothers caught his third touchdown with an 8-yard score five plays later to help Stevenson take a 28-23 lead.
The Warriors (3-1, 2-0) started the ensuing drive with 1:35 left. They moved the ball with three quick passes and short run before a Stevenson personal foul on third-and-3 got the ball to the Stevenson 32-yard line. On fourth-and-10, Shemory escaped a sack and ran 19 yards to the 13-yard line with 19 seconds left. A pass interference call on Guida on a pass to the front corner of the end zone put the ball at the two-yard line with 15 seconds left, setting up the final play, where Guida again went to the front corner of the end zone, making a diving catch to his right.
In a game that featured three second-quarter lead changes, the Warriors forced five turnovers, three on interceptions and two on fumbles, helping to overcome a Stevenson offense that had 374 yards of total offense and secure its first win over the Mustangs since 2014.
Shemory finished 21-of-37 for 249 yards and two touchdowns passing and 15 rushing attempts for 61 yards and a score to lead the Lycoming offense. Senior Tyjah During caught two passes for 81 yards and a score and senior Kevin Krawczyk caught six passes for 54 yards.
Senior David Tomb had five tackles, three for a loss and a sack and sophomore Coleman Witherite, a Lewisburg High grad, had a career-high eight tackles. Sophomore Hunter Campbell had seven tackles and a fumble recovery and junior Austin Rowley had seven stops and an interception.
Susquehanna 31
Dickinson 14
SELINSGROVE - The Susquehanna University football team moved to 4-0 on the season for the first time since the 2000 season, while increasing its current win streak to 12 games in a 31-14 Centennial Conference victory over Dickinson at Amos Alonzo Stagg Field in Doug Arthur Stadium Saturday for Parents Weekend and Ring of Honor Induction Saturday.
The River Hawks (4-0, 3-0 Centennial) have now won 11 straight home games in Doug Arthur Stadium, but Saturday's win was slow to get going for Susquehanna as both teams traded punts on their first few possessions. The big play early came compliments of the River Hawk defense, as Naphtali Stine forced a fumble which was picked up by Riley Gaughan and returned to the Dickinson 20. Four plays later, SU opened the scoring thanks to a four-yard touchdown plunge from Frankie Negrini.
On the next drive, Dickinson was once again forced into a 3-and-out which gave the ball right back to the offense. SU took advantage, as the hosts went 69 yards over seven plays with the drive ending with a 20-yard touchdown reception by Kyle Good from Michael Ruisch for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Dickinson would answer on its next possession with a one-yard Bryce Baylor touchdown run, but SU responded with a tally of its own. Ruisch finished the scoring drive for SU with a quarterback sneak from a yard out, but also had a big 33-yard completion to Good earlier in the drive to get the River Hawks down to the Dickinson 35.
After a punt from DC the River Hawks would go into the half up 24-7 after Elijah Hoffman connected on a 39-yarder at the horn. Negrini had 66 yards on the ground in the first half to pace the River Hawks. In the second half, Dickinson couldn't get much going on its first possession and following a punt, Ruisch led an 8-play, 53-yard drive which ended in a two-yard touchdown score. On the play, Ruisch caught the snap and popped the ball forward to Good, who took the pass in motion and pushed in for the touchdown, his second of the day.
From that point, the SU defense allowed -13 yards rushing in the second half while picking off DC quarterback Caleb Pruitt twice in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Negrini finished with 78 yards rushing on 17 carries, adding a score, while Dashon Bundy also posted 34 yards on the ground on 11 totes. Ruisch was 17-of-27 for the day for 170 yards and two scores, while Good posted five grabs for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
The defensive unit was once again stellar for SU, was Edwin Maxwell led the way with seven tackles including six solo stops. Keith Green posted six tackles and a pass breakup, and Craig Roumes was his normal disruptive self with five tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Brendan Krumenacker had five stops and three pass breakups, and Andrew Wells posted his first career interception. Drew Robinson also had a pick for SU, which allowed just 22 yards rushing for the game. On special teams, Clay Olley was amazing as he average 48.6 punts including a 62-yard boot and three inside the 20.
Tim Graham finished 14-of-23 for 247 yards passing, and Robert Guiss tallied seven catches for 147 yards and a score in the loss. Chris Klem posted 10 stops as well for Dickinson on defense.
Shippensburg 51
Bloomsburg 7
SHIPPENSBURG - Bloomsburg struggled to get its offense going and fell in its Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division opener to Shippensburg, 51-7, Saturday.
The day was highlighted by senior Nyfease West's 48-yard touchdown catch from freshman David LePoidevin that capped a six-play, 73-yard possession midway through the third quarter. The touchdown catch pushed the Huskies scoring streak to 198-straight games.
After a scoreless first quarter for both teams, the Raiders jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the second, including a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Raiders capped their 24-point second quarter with a 22-yard run from Brycen Mussina with 2:27 to play before halftime.
After a three-yard run by sophomore Nas Jones to get across midfield, LePoidevin hit West for the 48-yard touchdown and James Gines made the point-after attempt to cut the Shippensburg lead to 24-7. The Raiders answered with a pair of touchdowns in the third and two more in the fourth to seal their 51-7 win.
LePoidevin finished the day with 72 yards in the air on six completions while freshman Ben Ries led the team on the ground with 33 yards rushing. Senior Quentin Gaskill led the Huskies with 11 total tackles while Ky Seeholtz had 1.5 sacks for nine yards and Nate Capers added 0.5 sacks for three yards.
Other scores:
East Stroudsburg 45, Lock Haven 21
