BLOOMSBURG — Mifflinburg Area High School’s Bri Doebler and Lewisburg’s Ryleigh Faust were among five stand-out Bloomsburg women student-athletes wyho earned College Sports Communications Academic All-District At-Large Honors, announced by the organization Tuesday afternoon.
Doebler, a health sciences/PA major, finished the fall season with a 3.96 GPA after appearing in 18 games for the Huskies and making 16 starts. She had one goal and an assist this season. Doebler is a four-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association Scholar of Distinction and a four-time member of the National Academic Squad. She is a three-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete and two-time DIIADA Scholar-Athlete.
Faust is an environmental geoscience major, and she had a 3.65 GPA through the fall semester in her sophomore season at Bloomsburg. She finished tied for 30th overall at the 2023 PSAC Women’s Golf Championships and had a career-low round of 78 (+6) to finish second overall at the ESU Spring Invitational. Her 78 was the second-lowest round in Bloomsburg women’s golf history.
The CSC Academic All-District award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their academic and athletic accomplishments during the 2022-23 academic year. To be eligible, athletes must maintain a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (both in graduate school and as an undergraduate for grad students), participate in at least 50% of the team’s games, and meet other nomination criteria specified by the CSC. More information on nomination criteria can be found at academicallamerica.com.
