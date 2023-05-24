BLOOMSBURG — Mifflinburg Area High School’s Bri Doebler and Lewisburg’s Ryleigh Faust were among five stand-out Bloomsburg women student-athletes wyho earned College Sports Communications Academic All-District At-Large Honors, announced by the organization Tuesday afternoon.

Doebler, a health sciences/PA major, finished the fall season with a 3.96 GPA after appearing in 18 games for the Huskies and making 16 starts. She had one goal and an assist this season. Doebler is a four-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association Scholar of Distinction and a four-time member of the National Academic Squad. She is a three-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete and two-time DIIADA Scholar-Athlete.

