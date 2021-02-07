Warrior Run 60
Milton 38
TURBOTVILLE — Ethan Hartman scored a game-high 19 points and Mason Sheesley added 14 as the Defenders rolled over Milton Saturday in Turbotville.
The Defenders (3-3) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. A.J. Bieber added nine for Warrior Run.
Milton (1-6) was paced by Jace Brandt’s 15.
Warrior Run 60, Milton 38 Saturday at Warrior Run
Score by quarters Milton 8 10 8 12 — 38 Warrior Run 14 10 17 19 — 60
Milton (1-6) 38
Austin Gainer 3 0-0 7, Xzavier Minium 3 0-0 7, Jose Oyola 2 1-1 5, Jace Brandt 4 5-10 15, Dillan Guinn-Bailey 2 0-0 4; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Wade Young 0 0-0 0; Nevin Carrier 0 0-0 0; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-11 38. 3-point goals: Brandt 2, Gainer, Minium. Warrior Run (3-3) 60 Logan Confer 0 1-2 1, Gabe Hogan 1 1-2 3, Mason Sheesley 5 0-0 14, Carter Marr 0 1-2 1, Coltin Pentycofe 2 1-2 5, Ethan Hartman 9 0-0 19, Nathan Axtman 1 3-4 5, Ryan Newton 1 1-2 3, A.J. Bieber 4 1-3 9; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-17 60. 3-point goals: Sheesley 4, Hartman.
Lewisburg 70
Shamokin 50
SHAMOKIN — Jake Hernandez scored a game-high 26 points, Kadyn Magyar added 17 and Joey Martin finished with 12 as Lewisburg poured it on the second and third quarters to win at Shamokin.
Cam Michaels finished with nine in a balanced Green Dragon attack. Lewisburg improved to 10-4 with the win.
Shamokin was paced by Cayan Lee and Brent Reed, both of whom tallied 12.
Lewisburg 70, Shamokin 50 Saturday at Shamokin
Score by quarters Lewisburg 10 26 21 13 — 70 Shamokin 13 14 6 17 — 50
Lewisburg (10-4) 70
Dante Simms 0 1-2 1, Jake Hernandez 9 5-5 26, Joey Martin 5 0-0 12, Cam Michaels 4 0-1 9, Kaden Wuerderman 1 0-0 3, Kadyn Magyar 5 2-2 17, Forrest Zelechoskl 0 2-2 2; Henry Harrison 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Sam Barrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 2410-12 70. 3-point goals: Magyar 5, Hernandez 3, Martin 2, Michaels, Wuerderman.
Shamokin 50
Cayan Lee 5 2-2 12, Cameron Annis 1 0-0 3, Joey Tarr 3 0-1 7, Colin Seedor 2 2-2 8, Brent Reed 6 0-1 12, Dom Michaels 2 0-0 5, JJ. Leiby 1 0-3 2, Mitchell Knowles 0 1-2 1; Hunter Wertz 0 0-0 0; Jason Alderson 0 0-0 0; Connor Mattern 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-11 50. 3-point goals: Seedor 2, Annls, Michaels, Tarr.
Mifflinburg 66
Central Mountain 57
MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine scored a game-high 26 points and Cannon Griffith added 19 as Mifflinburg held off Central Mountain Saturday in Mifflinburg.
Cayde McCloskey had 18 for Central Mountain, and Trevor Adair and Nick Long each finished with 14.
Mifflinburg 66, Central Mountain 57 Saturday at Mifflinburg
Score by quarters Central Mountain 14 9 16 18 — 57 Mifflinburg 12 14 20 20 — 66
Central Mountain 57
Jack Hannah 3 0-0 7, Nick Long 6 2-4 14, Cayde McCloskey 7 2-2 18, Trevor Adair 2 0-14, Aidan Major 1 2-4 4, Ashton Probst 4 2-3 10; Brett Gerlach 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-14 57. 3-point goals: McCloskey 2, Hannah.
Mifflinburg 66
Gabe Yoder 2 0-0 5, Isaiah Valentine 9 7-9 26, Tyler Reigel 1 2-2 5, Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2, Cannon Griffith 6 4-5 19, Jake Young 2 2-2 6, Zach Wertman 1 1-4 3. Totals 22 16-22 66. 3-point goals: Griffith 3, Reigel, Valentine, Yoder.
Meadowbrook Chr. 59
Columbia Co. Chr. 38
BLOOMSBURG — Ashton Canelo tallied 32 points, nearly outscoring Columbia County Christian on his own, as Meadowbrook Christian cruised Saturday in Bloomsburg.
Jacob Reed added 11 for the Lions, and Noah Smith and Jacob Bair chipped in with eight apiece.
Meadowbrook Christian 59, Columbia County Christian 38 Saturday at Columbia County
Score by quarters Meadowbrook 15 10 18 16 — 59 Columbia County 6 10 8 13 — 38
Meadowbrook Christian 59
Ashton Canelo 12 2-4 32, Jacob Reed 5 0-0 11, Mike Smith 0 0-2 0, Noah Smith 4 0-0 8, Jacob Bair 4 0-0 8; Nick Bennage 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 2-6 59. 3-point goals: Canelo 2, Reed.
Columbia County Chr. 38
Austin George 7 5-5 22, Calvin Slusser 1 0-0 2, Caleb Yocum 1 0-0 2, Luke Cughan 5 0-0 12; Jaksen Kline 0 0-0 0; Hunter Fritz 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-5 38. 3-point goals: George 3, Cughan 2.
Other scores:
Danville 83, Montoursville 44 Loyalsock 70, Hughesville 30 Midd-West 76, Southern Columbia 65 Williams valley 53, Line Mountain 37 Jersey Shore 56, Shikellamy 50 St. John Neumann 90, Mount Carmel 81
Girls basketball
Milton 44
Danville 39 (OT)
DANVILLE — Kiersten Stork scored a game-high 13 and Crystal Hamilton added 12 as Milton edged Danville in overtime Saturday at Danville.
Morgan Reiner added eight for the Panthers (4-5).
Danville (1-5) was paced by Savannah Dowd’s 11 points.
Milton 44, Danville 39 (OT) Saturday at Danville
Score by quarters Milton 9 11 5 12 7 — 44 Danville 9 12 6 10 2 — 39
Milton (4-5) 44
Kiersten Stork 4 5-6 13, Leah Walter 1 0-1 2, Morgan Reiner 4 0-0 8, Crystal Hamilton 4 4-7 12, Abbey Kitchen 1 2-4 4, Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-2 0, Brooklyn Wade 0 2-2 2, Larissa Shearer 1 1-2 3; Jacklyn Hopple 0 0-0 0; Kelly Hause 0 0-0 0. Totals 1514-24 44. 3-point goals: None.
Danville (1-5) 39
Olivia Outt 3 1-2 8, Riley Maloney 2 0-0 5, Ella Dewald 0 5-6 5, Chloe Hoffman 2 0-2 4, Savannah Dowd 5 1-2 11, Riley Outt 3 0-0 6; Grace Everett 0 0-0 0; Brooke Wall 0 0-0 0; Totals 15 7-11 39. 3-point goals: 0. Outt, Maloney.
Southern Columbia 72
Warrior Run 38
CATAWISSA — Sydney Hoffman scored 16 and Emily McKee added 12 but Warrior Run fell on the road Saturday at Southern Columbia.
The Tigers were led by Ava Novak’s game-high 23. Summer Tillett and Maddie Griscavage each added 12.
Southern Columbia 72, Warrior Run 38 Saturday at Southern Columbia
Score by quarters Warrior Run 19 10 11 8 — 38 Southern Columbia 25 16 22 9 — 72
Warrior Run (3-5, 1-5) 38
Sydney Hoffman 6 2-2 16, Alayna Wilkins 2 0-0 5, Gracy Beachel 2 0-0 5, Emily McKee 3 6-9 12; Alexis Hudson 0 0-0 0; Katie Watkins 0 0-0 0; Jordan Hartman 0 0-0 0; Jaz Hollenbach 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-11 38. 3-point goals: Hoffman 2, Beachel, Wilkins.
Southern Columbia (7-3, 7-2) 72
Emily Callahan 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Palacz 0 1-2 1, Faith Callahan 2 2-2 8, Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3, Ally Griscavage 2 2-4 6, Summer Tillett 5 2-2 12, Loren Gehret 0 5-6 5, Maddie Griscavage 5 0-0 12, Ava Novak 9 1-1 23. Totals 25 13-17 72. 3-point goals: Novak 4, F. Callahan 2, M. Griscavage 2, G. Callahan.
Central Columbia 52
Lewisburg 27
LEWISBURG — Hope Drumm scored a team-best 10 points, but Lewisburg could not overcome a slow start in a home loss Saturday against Central Columbia.
Emmie and Ellie Rowe led the Blue Jays with 18 and 13 respectively.
Central Columbia 52, Lewisburg 27 Saturday at Lewisburg
Score by quarters Central Columbia 16 12 10 14 — 52 Lewisburg 4 13 6 4 — 27
Central Columbia (5-5) 52
Ellie Rowe 6 0-0 13, Maddy Blake 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Bull 2 0-0 4, Alaina Humphrey 4 0-0 8, Alyx Flick 3 1-2 7, Emmie Rowe 7 4-4 18; Nora Fritz 0 0-0 0; Caitlyn Weatherill 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-6 52. 3-point goals: El. Rowe.
Lewisburg (7-3) 27
Maddie Still 1 0-2 2, Roz Noone 1 0-0 3, Sophie Kilbride 1 0-1 2, Regan Llanso 3 0-0 6, Lauren Gross 2 0-0 4, Hope Drumm 3 4-5 10; Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0.Totals 11 4-8 27. 3-point goals: Noone.
Hughesville 32
Mifflinburg 31
MIFFLINBURG — Hughesville scored 28 of its 32 points from the foul line and edged Mifflinburg Saturday in Mifflinburg.
Ella Shuck scored a game-high 16 points for Mifflinburg.
Olivia Strother led the Spartans with 10. Brenna Boback added nine.
Hughesville 32, Mifflinburg 31 Saturday at Mifflinburg
Score by quarters Hughesville 3 10 8 11—32 Mifflinburg 4 4 9 14 — 31
Hughesville (4-5) 32
Alex Snyder 1 5-8 7, Brenna Boback 1 7-8 9, Lauren Henry 2 0-0 4, Grace Pysher 0 1-2 1, Olivia Strother 2 6-8 10, Maria Duff 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 20-28 32. 3-point goals: None.
Mifflinburg (3-5) 31
Brooke Catherman 3 2-3 8, Olivia Erickson 1 0-0 2, Ella Shuck 5 4-4 16, Jenna Haines 1 0-0 2, Alexis Scopelliti 1 0-0 3; Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-0 0; Haley Mook 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-7 31. 3-point goals: Shuck 2, Scopelliti.
Other scores:
Montgomery 37, Canton 33 Williams Valley 55, Line Mountain 35 Tri-Valley 40, Lourdes 27 Northumberland County Christian 62, Nativity BVM 42
Swimming
Lewisburg sweeps Shamokin
COAL TOWNSHIP — Kimberly Shannon won two individual events and Jewels Hepner, Delaney Humphrey and Alexandra Decker each won individual events as Lewisburg rolled in swimming and diving action Saturday at Shamokin.
The Lewisburg boys swept first place in all nine meets of an abbreviated meet.
Braden Davis, Mason Ordonez and Mitchell Malusis were four-time winners for the Dragons.
GirlsLewisburg 101, Shamokin 63
200 medley relay: Lewisburg (Kimberly Shannon, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Jewels Hepner), 1:58.03. 200 freestyle: Humphrey (L) 2:08.28; Decker (L); Madison Bridy (S). 200 individual medley: Shannon (L) 2:21.45; Emma Gerlinski (L); Megan Roman (S). 50 freestyle: Hepner (L) 26.90; Liela Beilis (S); Madalyn Roman (S). 1-meter diving: Autumn Sena (L) 153.85; Rileigh Nowroski (S); Gabby Kurtz (S). 100 butterfly: Gabriella Doss (S) 1:02.22; Humphrey (L); Me. Roman (S). 100 freestyle: Decker (L) 58.55; Gerlinski (L); Nowroski (S). 500 freestyle: Valeria Riley (L) 6:16.87.200 free relay: Lewisburg (Decker, Humphrey, Gerlinski, Hepner), 1:48.51. 100 backstroke: Shannon (L) 1:01.48; Ma. Roman (S); Carina Pavlov (L). 100 breaststroke: Doss (S) 1:09.49; Hepner (L); Brldy (S). 400 free relay: Lewisburg (Molly Gill, Riley, Gerlinski, Shannon), 4:06.34.
BoysLewisburg 64, Shamokin 14
200 medley relay: Lewisburg (Mason Ordonez, Braden Davis, Mitchell Malusis, Kieran Davis), 2:02.08. 200 freestyle: Ordonez (L) 2:02.74; Anthony Feudale (S). 50 freestyle: B. Davis (L) 26.46; Feudale (S); Vance Shiko (S). 1-meter diving: Caleb Leaman (L) 180.65. 100 butterfly: Ordonez (L) 1:01.74. 100 freestyle: Malusis (L) 55.35; K. Davis (L); Shiko (S). 200 free relay: Lewisburg (Malusis, K. Davis, B. Davis, Ordonez), 1:46.86. 100 backstroke: Malusis (L) 1:08.47. 100 breaststroke: B. Davis (L) 1:26.89.
Wrestling
Central Mountain Duals
LOCK HAVEN — Milton went 0-3 Saturday at the Central Mountain Duals, falling to the host team, Southern Columbia and DuBois.
Central Mountain 56, Milton 13
132: Gino Serafini (CM) pinned Aidan Keiser 5:24; 138: Taylor Weaver (CM) by forfeit; 145: Kyler Crawford (M) maj. dec. Griffin Walizer 10-2; 152: Chase Hoffman (M) dec. Rocco Serafini 10-3; 160: Damien Galentine (CM) pinned Alex Hoffman 4:37; 172: Jason Valladares (M) pinned Caleb Porter 2:27; 189: Brayden Blackwell (CM) maj. dec. Aven Ayala 12-3: 215: Nikolas Miller (CM) maj. dec. Nathan Rauch 13-5; 285: Anton Stratts (CM) pinned Nolan Loss 1:00; 106: Madison Packer (CM) by forfeit; 113: Clayton Foster (CM) by forfeit; 120: Zane Cooper (CM) pinned Ryan Bickhart 0:39; 126: Luke Simcox (CM) pinned Quinn Keister 1:59.
Southern Columbia 56, Milton 9
126: Kole Biscoe (SC) pinned Quinn Keister 2:46; 132: Garrett Krebs (SCs) tech. fall Aidan Keiser 15-0, 3:42; 138: Ian Yoder (SC) by forfeit; 145: Patrick Edmondson (SC) dec. Kyler Crawford 9-2; 152: Brandon Gedman (SC) dec. Chase Hoffman 9-2; 160: Garrett Garcia (SC) maj. dec. Talen Hoffer 10-1; 172: Gavin Garcia (SC) pinned Jason Valladares 0:57; 189: Wesley Barnes (SC) tech. fall Aven Ayala 18-3, 5:37; 215: Nathan Rauch (M) dec. Colin Sharrow 4-3; 285: Nolan Loss (M) pinned Christopher Treshock 0:51; 106: Gaege Fronk (SC) by forfeit; 113: Brady Feese (SC) by forfeit; 120: Mason Barviskie (SC) pinned Ryan Bickhart 1:01
DuBois 47, Milton 18
