TURBOTVILLE - Warrior Run picked up four pins, four forfeits and a technical fall to roll to a 53-16 nonleague win over Mifflinburg on Tuesday.
Getting pins for the Defenders were Kaden Milheim (132), Tanner Confair (172), Stone Allison (189) and Hunter Hauck (215), plus Colby LeBarron got a 16-0 technical fall in 3:23 at 138 pounds.
Mifflinburg got pins from Brady Struble (113) and Caleb Smith (285), and Troy Bingman got a 13-2 major decision at 160 for the Wildcats.
Warrior Run 53, Mifflinburg 16
at Warrior Run
106: Double forfeit.
113: Brady Struble (M) pinned Anson Rouch, 1:02.
120: Trey Nicholas (WR) won by forfeit.
126: Samuel Hall (WR) won by forfeit.
132: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Jeremy Page, 2:30.
138: Colby LeBarron (WR) tech. fall Dylan Starr, 16-0, 3:23.
145: Cameron Milheim (WR) won by forfeit.
152: Isaiah Betz (WR) won by forfeit.
160: Troy Bingaman (M) maj. dec. Cole Shupp, 13-2.
172: Tanner Confair (WR) pinned Jonathan Melendez, 4:29.
189: Stone Allison (WR) pinned Jesse Yount, 1:56.
215: Hunter Hauck (WR) pinned Kaelex Shuck, :56.
285: Caleb Smith (M) pinned Ethan Carper, 2:25.
Lewisburg 48
Central Columbia 13
ALMEDIA - The Green Dragons got three pins between 152 and 189 pounds to take a 30-10 lead and the nonleague win over the Blue Jays.
Getting the pins for Lewisburg were Kaiden Wagner (152), Chase Wenrich (160) and Hagen Persun (189).
Lewisburg 48, Central Columbia 13
at Central Columbia
126: Quinton Bartlett (L) won by forfeit.
132: Chase Long (L) won by forfeit.
138: Alex Hosler (CC) maj. dec. Derek Gessner, 10-0.
145: Everett Chappell (CC) dec. Daniel Lebo, 14-9.
152: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Leo Wukovitz, :20.
160: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Alex Roberts, :56.
172: Greyson Shaud (CC) dec. Derek Shedleski, 4-2.
189: Hagen Persun (L) pinned Joshua Worthington, 5:26.
215: Aiden Hidlay (CC) dec. Zander Walter, 10-7.
285: Cory Mahon (L) won by forfeit.
106: Double forfeit.
113: Jace Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
120: Caden Michaels (L) won by forfeit.
