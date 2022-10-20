LEWISBURG — A two-goal day by Mikayla Long helped Lewisburg’s girls soccer team end the regular season on a high note as the Green Dragons beat Warrior Run 4-1 in Monday’s nonleague contest.
The game was tied at 1 early in the first half when Long scored off a Sophie Kilbride assist in the game’s 5th minute. Then in the 10th minute Raygan Lust scored an unassisted goal to knot the score.
After that it was all Lewisburg (11-6).
Maria Bozella and Kilbride added goals in the first half to give the Green Dragons a 3-1 lead.
Long later scored off another Kilbride assist with 2:02 remaining in regulation.
Lewisburg now waits until it starts play in the District 4 Class 2A playoffs next week.
For Warrior Run, the loss has likely ended any chance the Defenders had at qualifying for the postseason.
Lewisburg 4, Warrior Run 1
Lew-Mikayla Long, assist Sophie Kilbride, 35:43.
WR-Raygan Lust, unassisted, 30:34.
Lew-Maria Bozella, assist Long, 16:42.
Lew-Kilbride, assist Laurel Boyer, 8:55.
Lew-Long, assist Kilbride, 2:02.
Shots: Lewisburg, 7-4; Corner kicks: WR, 5-2; Saves: Lewisburg (Izzy Wood), 2; WR (Addy Ohnmeiss), 3.
MIFFLINBURG – Freshman Anna Pachucki recorded a hat trick to spearhead a dominating effort by the Wildcats in taking the nonleague win over the Tigers.
Pachucki scored twice in the first quarter along with Samantha Weaver to get Mifflinburg (8-9) out to a solid lead over East Juniata (1-16).
The Wildcats scored twice more before the half as Olivia Fetterman and Calleigh Hoy both found the back of the net.
And then in the second half, Pachucki completed her hat trick in the third quarter by scoring off an Evelyn Osborne assist. Osborne and Shakira Moyer followed with goals in the fourth quarter.
Moyer, Osborne, Olivia Beck, and Claire Oldt all added assists for the Wildcats, who dominated in shots 21-1, and led in corners, 6-5. Lilee Dorman also only needed to make one save to get the shutout.
Mifflinburg, which is fighting for the final berth for the District 4 Class A playoffs, wraps up its regular season today at Lewisburg at 4 p.m.
LEWISTOWN – The Huskies scored two unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to come back and take the nonleague win over the Green Dragons.
Maddy Moyers scored the goal for Lewisburg late in the first quarter. Avery Mast assisted on the goal.
Lewisburg, which was outshot 10-3 and tied Mifflin County in corners 4-4, also got nine saves from Keeley Baker.
The Green Dragons end their regular season Saturday at Shikellamy at 11 a.m.
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders fell in the nonleague matchup to the Tigers, the No. 4 team in District 4 Class A.
Warrior Run falls to 2-14, and the Defenders end their season by hosting Milton at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Benton improved to 12-4-1.
