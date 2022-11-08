LEWISBURG — After exiting the District 4 Class A playoffs early the previous two seasons, Lewisburg’s field hockey team is back where it belongs — the PIAA tournament.
The Green Dragons punched their ticket into states with a 1-0 victory over top-seeded Central Columbia in Thursday’s district final, but now they enter the unknown in their first-round contest tonight.
Lewisburg (14-5) faces District 3 sixth-place team Berks Catholic (19-5), an opponent the Green Dragons know very little about, in tonight’s first round game. The Saints are also back in states for the first time since 2019.
The contest will be played at 5:30 p.m. at Danville Area High School.
“We don’t know much about Berks Catholic, other than they finished sixth in their district,” said Lewisburg first-year coach Tonya Berge. “District 3 however is a big, highly competitive district so anyone that we face from there will be a tough opponent.
“We are playing some of our best hockey right now, so I’m anticipating a good effort from our girls,” added Berge. “Playing at Danville, a field we’ve played on once before just recently, is a slight advantage for us. No long bus ride and a familiar stadium is always nice.”
The Green Dragons certainly have been playing well in recent weeks.
Since a 2-1 loss to Selinsgrove on Oct. 3, Lewisburg has won eight of its last nine games. The Green Dragons’ only defeat in that span came to District 6’s Mifflin County, 2-1 on Oct. 19.
In fact, a total of three of Lewisburg’s losses this year have come from outside the district (the others are District 2’s Lake Lehman and Wyoming Area).
But despite the competitiveness of teams out of District 3, coach Berge and her players are treating the contest against the Saints just like another game.
“At this point anyone that we face will be highly competitive and we’re aware of that. We are also aware and confident in our own abilities and team capabilities, so we are not going in with any preestablished view of the game,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“We know it’s just another field hockey game and we’re not asking the girls to do anything new. It’s something they’ve done a hundred times before. Comparing yourself to your opponent is never a healthy way to go into any contest. The girls get that and have a good mindset going in.”
Seniors Aubreigh Uba and Mallory Buzydlowski, plus junior Paisley Lutz pace Berks Catholic.
However, Lewisburg will counter with plenty of players who can put the ball in the back of the cage.
Junior forward Avery Mast leads the Green Dragons with 17 goals and 17 assists (51 points), while senior forward Maddy Ikeler has 16 goals and three assists.
In addition, junior forward Whitney Berge scored 14 goals to go along with 13 assists this season, plus freshman forward Maddy Moyers chipped in 11 goals and four assists, and junior midfielder Ryan Brouse and freshman mid Tia Berge added four and three goals, respectively.
“In order to come out with a win, we will need to come out with the same intensity that we’ve been bringing to every game. Staying present in the moment, focusing on one play at a time is key,” said coach Berge. “Double teams, stepping up hard to intercept passes, using each other to pass and keep momentum going toward our offensive end are a few things we will need to keep implementing, plus offensive corner execution will be a major key to scoring opportunities.
“We want to control the momentum early in the game and create that offensive push that we need to earn a corner, or better yet score a goal. It would be huge to score first and get on the board early,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Prior to the season coach Berge envisioned her team being in this position, and now the Green Dragons just have to go out and play.
“I knew these girls would be successful from the beginning of the season, and to see them win the district title just validated my thoughts from early on,” coach Berge said. “They have an incredible drive and willingness to learn and have been very good at quickly applying the things we work on in practice to our games.
“This drive and constant desire to improve is what has led us to win the district title and will play a huge part in us getting the win (tonight),” Berge added.
