GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Lees-McRae women’s indoor track & field, under head coach Ley Fletcher and associate head coach John Boisette, has been picked to finish seventh in the 2021-22 Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll, the league office announced on Wednesday. Junior Deanna Betzer, a graduate of Milton Area High School, was recognized as a Preseason Athlete to Watch.
Mount Olive was picked first in the preseason poll after tallying 93 total points (four first-place votes). Newcomer to the conference UNC Pembroke was selected second with 86 total points (six first-place votes), while Southern Wesleyan is ranked third with 77 total points.
Betzer, who is beginning her third year in Banner Elk, is the reigning conference champion in the 10,000-meter run and was an all-conference performer in the 5,000-meter run.
Lees-McRae will open its indoor season on Dec. 3-4 when it competes in the Appalachian State Open in Boone, North Carolina.
Nine Warriors earn a spot on the All-MAC football team
WILLIAMSPORT – Nine Lycoming College football players earned a slot on the All-Middle Atlantic Conference team, led by three selections to the first team – senior offensive lineman Jacob Estevez, sophomore kicker Ian Plankenhorn and junior linebacker Cole Senior, the conference office in Annville announced on Wednesday.
Sophomore defensive back Hunter Campbell earned a spot on the conference’s second team and five Warriors earned honorable mention plaudits – senior quarterback Elijah Shemory, junior tight end Matt Jaeger, senior wide receiver Tyjah During, junior offensive lineman Daniel Jennings and junior defensive lineman David Tomb.
Estevez earns his second all-conference honors, jumping to the first team after he was an honorable mention selection in 2019 as a junior. The fifth-year offensive lineman has started 35 straight games for the Warriors. A right tackle, Estevez has helped the Warriors score 25.5 points per game.
Plankenhorn finished the regular season with a MAC-best 11 field goals, which was also ninth in Division III. He finished third in the MAC with an average of 6.2 points per game and was a perfect 29-of-29 in extra points. He won two MAC Special Teams Player of the Week awards, was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week once and became the first Warrior to hit three field goals in a game three times.
Senior finished third in the MAC with 4.7 solo tackles per game, while his 1.5 tackles per loss per contest was seventh in the league. He posted two 10-tackle efforts and had at least one tackle for loss in the first nine games of the season. He also added four sacks, a forced fumble and was credited with two quarterback hurries. His career-high 12 tackles, 2.5 for loss and forced fumble helped him earn a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week against Wilkes.
Campbell finished second in the MAC with 0.4 interceptions per game and he was third with 0.9 passes defended per contest. Campbell had at least four tackles in the first nine games of the year. He also added a sack, four interceptions and five breakups. His two interceptions and five tackles against King’s helped him earn a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week and the MAC Defensive Player of the Week award.
Shemory finished third in the league with a 137.9 passing efficiency, tossing for 1,738 yards and 17 touchdowns while also running for 313 yards and five touchdowns. He had three 200-yard passing games and his two-rushing-touchdown and two-passing-touchdown effort in the second half against Albright helped him earn MAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
The Warriors finished the 2021 regular season with a 7-3 overall record and a 6-2 mark in the MAC, finishing in second place to earn the top MAC seed in the MAC-Centennial Bowl Series, earning the right to host Ursinus on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 12:30 p.m. at David Person Field.
