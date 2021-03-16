Women’s softball
Game 1: Arcadia 4, Lycoming 1Game 2: Arcadia 5, Lycoming 3at Arcadia
Taylor Gessner, a graduate of Meadowbrook Christian School, hit a double in the first game for the Waririors and she then singled and scored a run in the nightcap. Arcadia is 4-0. Lycoming is 0-2.
National Basketball Association
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 27 12 .692 — Brooklyn 27 13 .675 ½ Boston 20 18 .526 6½ New York 20 20 .500 7½ Toronto 17 22 .436 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 21 18 .538 — Charlotte 20 18 .526 ½ Atlanta 19 20 .487 2 Washington 14 24 .368 6½ Orlando 13 26 .333 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 25 14 .641 — Chicago 17 20 .459 7 Indiana 17 21 .447 7½ Cleveland 14 24 .368 10½ Detroit 10 29 .256 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 20 16 .556 — Dallas 20 18 .526 1 Memphis 17 19 .472 3 New Orleans 17 22 .436 4½ Houston 11 26 .297 9½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 28 10 .737 — Denver 23 16 .590 5½ Portland 22 16 .579 6 Oklahoma City 17 22 .436 11½ Minnesota 9 30 .231 19½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 26 12 .684 — L.A. Lakers 26 13 .667 ½ L.A. Clippers 26 15 .634 1½ Golden State 20 20 .500 7 Sacramento 15 24 .385 11½
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee 133, Washington 122 Charlotte 122, Sacramento 116 San Antonio 109, Detroit 99 Brooklyn 117, New York 112 L.A. Clippers 109, Dallas 99 Phoenix 122, Memphis 99 Denver 121, Indiana 106 L.A. Lakers 128, Golden State 97
Tuesday’s Games
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m. New York at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 29 19 6 4 42 86 64 Washington 28 18 6 4 40 100 87 Pittsburgh 28 18 9 1 37 93 80 Boston 26 14 8 4 32 71 64 Philadelphia 26 14 9 3 31 88 87 N.Y. Rangers 27 11 12 4 26 76 76 New Jersey 25 8 13 4 20 62 82 Buffalo 27 6 17 4 16 58 94
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 28 19 5 4 42 99 81 Carolina 27 20 6 1 41 95 68 Tampa Bay 27 19 6 2 40 98 64 Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 92 98 Columbus 30 11 12 7 29 80 99 Nashville 29 12 16 1 25 71 97 Dallas 24 9 9 6 24 69 64 Detroit 29 8 17 4 20 64 97
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 26 19 6 1 39 85 57 Minnesota 26 17 8 1 35 83 64 Colorado 26 16 8 2 34 78 60 St. Louis 28 14 9 5 33 88 92 Los Angeles 27 11 10 6 28 79 78 Arizona 28 12 12 4 28 70 85 San Jose 26 11 12 3 25 76 91 Anaheim 29 8 15 6 22 63 95
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79 Winnipeg 28 17 9 2 36 93 82 Edmonton 31 18 13 0 36 103 91 Montreal 28 13 8 7 33 90 76 Calgary 29 14 12 3 31 80 85 Vancouver 32 14 16 2 30 89 102 Ottawa 32 10 20 2 22 85 127 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Games
Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1 Washington 6, Buffalo 0 Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1 Florida 6, Chicago 3 Vancouver 3, Ottawa 2, OT Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT Montreal 4, Winnipeg 2 Calgary 4, Edmonton 3 Vegas 2, San Jose 1 St. Louis at Los Angeles, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m. Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 13 10 2 1 0 21 44 25 Hartford 8 3 5 0 0 6 23 27 Bridgeport 9 2 7 0 0 4 17 32
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 13 8 4 1 0 17 40 33 Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46 Toronto 13 7 5 0 1 15 44 41 Stockton 10 7 3 0 0 14 36 29 Belleville 10 2 8 0 0 4 18 35
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31 Texas 12 8 4 0 0 16 46 38 Grand Rapids 10 6 3 1 0 13 32 26 Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25 Rockford 13 4 8 1 0 9 34 52 Iowa 12 3 7 2 0 8 30 51
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 31 Hershey 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 30 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 WB/Scranton 11 5 3 2 1 13 34 34 Syracuse 10 4 5 1 0 9 30 30 Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 13 11 2 0 0 22 44 25 San Diego 18 9 9 0 0 18 49 56 Bakersfield 13 8 5 0 0 16 43 28 San Jose 12 5 4 3 0 13 36 38 Tucson 12 6 6 0 0 12 34 38 Colorado 12 4 6 2 0 10 29 37 Ontario 15 3 10 2 0 8 39 59 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Providence 5, Bridgeport 2 Laval 3, Belleville 2
Tuesday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.