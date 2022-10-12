LEWISBURG — There was no better way for Lewisburg’s boys and girls cross country teams to head into the big postseason races than with a solid performance in Tuesday’s non-league meet.
The Green Dragons did just that, as both teams swept their races against Danville, Mifflinburg, Milton and Shamokin at Lewisburg Area High School.
And with a 23-32 victory over the Ironmen, Lewisburg’s boys finished the season 19-0 to claim the Heartland-I crown.
“This was a big meet, one of the strongest competition dual meets, for me, since five years ago. Danville has just an awesome squad this year, and we knew it was going to be tight, and it was going to be tough,” said Lewisburg boys coach Ron Hess. “We haven’t raced the same races (as Danville), but I’ve been watching their scores and I knew that they have fast guys.
“I knew when we came here, I didn’t know what was going to happen, so I’m super proud of our boys for stepping up and putting it all together and did what they needed to do. It was a great race all-around,” added coach Hess.
Lewisburg’s girls also finished the season with a 19-0 mark, as well as with a conference title, following a 25-30 victory over Danville.
“The girls came in with the right attitude and the right mindset. Our goals in order today were to run our best time on our home course for the season, and after that we wanted to use the big meet to help lift us all up as well,” said Lewisburg coach Michael Espinosa.
“After that, we wanted to finish out the HAC-II schedule with a win over Mifflinburg, and then if we had a good day try to get the undefeated season, and the girls were able to accomplish that today.”
Boys
Danville’s Rory Lieberman cruised to the win in 16 minutes, 8 seconds over Lewisburg’s Thomas Hess (16:27), but when Liam Shabahang crossed the finish line ninth in 17:36 it gave the Green Dragons the victory.
But despite the loss to Lieberman, beating the Ironmen to claim the HAC-I title more than made up for it, according to Thomas Hess.
“Coming out today, we knew Danville has a good team and we knew they have Rory and Dane (Spahr) and all those guys, but we didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said. “We knew they were there, and they were going to fight for it, but at the end of the day we knew what we had, too, and our team has been working so hard this season.
“There is a little bit of relief, but also a lot of excitement just to be done with (the regular season) and (be) ready for the postseason,” added Thomas Hess.
Jonathan Hess came in third for Lewisburg in 16:39, plus Kieran Murray was fifth (16:51), Jonah Carner was seventh (17:29) and Shabahang was ninth (17:36.
And it was that grouping that paved the way for the Green Dragons.
“We had some super good grouping. We kind of knew where our strengths were and where Danville’s were, and we knew where we had to break up for us to make it competitive, and our boys were able to do it,” said coach Hess. “But it was tough. I think some of them were hurting pretty bad two miles in, but they maintained, and they gave me everything (they had) to do it, so I’m just very proud of them today.”
Milton, which went 1-3 on the day, was led by a fifth-place finish from Ryan Bickhart in 16:42, and Mifflinburg got a 28th-place finish from Josh Reimer (20:10).
Girls
Freshman wunderkind Baylee Espinosa smashed the course record by winning the meet in 19:03 for Lewisburg, which has been running on the current layout of the course for the past two years.
Espinosa, who won easily over Danville’s Victoria Bartholomew (19:46), crushed her PR of 20:13 on the course, broke the record of 19:48 set by Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage earlier this season.
“It was crazy. I kind of knew that (setting a course record) was what I wanted to do today,” said Espinosa. “Normally I get lost in the second mile, but in this one I was like I just got to stay focused, and I got to keep pushing, and I almost pushed more in the second mile than did in every other race (this season).
“When (my body) hurt, I was like, “It won’t get any worse. It’s fine, and I’m just going to keep going. It’s good,” she added. “Being just a freshman, it’s weird to think (I helped lead the team to an undefeated record and a conference title).”
Other top-10 finishers for the Green Dragons came from Alanna Jacob (3rd, 20:10), Jenna Binney (5th, 20:52), Maya Sak (7th, 21:08), and Gabriella Rosenberg (15th, 22:43).
“Baylee did a really great job with that race today, and for a ninth grader we’ve at times asked quite a bit out of her, but she’s done a nice job staying focused on the task and not thinking about anything else that could be a distraction. She did a good job going out there and competing against Bartholomew, who is an excellent state medaling runner, so for her to take the race and beat the old course record by 45 seconds was a big accomplishment today,” said coach Espinosa.
“Alanna Jacob did an outstanding job as well, bridging that gap between Baylee and Jenna (Binney). Alanna also has a very high ceiling and is one of top runners in Class 2A, certainly in our district, and hopefully state-wide. Binney and Maya Sak were tremendous in that 3-4 spots coming in together. They’ve been great training partners all season long and it’s great for them to keep competing the way they practice. Our fifth runner, Rosenberg, our only senior captain, had a tremendous race. So, the times the girls ran today were tremendous, the effort they gave, and the maturity they showed was everything we’ve been working towards this season.”
Other area finishers included Milton’s Emma East (12th, 21:54) and Jayden Mather (13th, 21:55), plus Mifflinburg’s Kaylee Swartzlander (21st, 24:11).
Boys
Lewisburg 23, Danville 32
Danville 19, Milton 42
Danville 15, Mifflinburg 50
Lewisburg 18, Milton 43
Lewisburg 15, Shamokin 49
Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50
Milton 26, Shamokin 29
Milton 15, Mifflinburg 50
Shamokin 15, Mifflinburg 50
1. Rory Lieberman, Dan, 16:08; 2. Thomas Hess, Lew, 16:27; 3. Jonathan Hess, Lew, 16:39; 4. Ryan Bickhart, Milt, 16:42; 5. Kieran Murray, Lew, 16:51; 6. Dane Spahr, Dan, 17:17; 7. Jonah Carner, Lew, 17:29; 8. Jonah Weaver, Dan, 17:35; 9. Liam Shabahang, Lew, 17:36; 10. Nathanial Girmay, Dan, 17:43; 12. Ben Bailey, Lew, 17:47; 14. Rex Farr, Milt, 17:58; 16. Jude Sterling, Milt, 18:18; 17. Micah Zook, Lew, 18:38; 19. Owen VanKirk, Lew, 18:46; 21. Brady Ryder, Lew, 19:09; 22. Paul Tranquillo, Lew, 19:14; 24. Luca Kuhn, Lew, 19:36; 25. Ian Cavanaugh, Lew, 19:42; 28. Josh Reimer, Miff, 20:10; 30. Jacob Weis, Lew, 20:39; 40. Andrew Blake, Miff, 21:46; 41. Brad Newcomer, Milt, 21:46; 42. Zach Guffey, Milt, 22:10; 44. Ben Reimer, Miff, 22:45; 46. Chance Benshoff, Milt, 23:11; 53. Wyett Heintzelman, Milt, 29:56; 54. Matthew Hyder, Miff, 30:26.
Girls
Lewisburg 25, Danville 30
Lewisburg 19, Shamokin 38
Lewisburg 17, Milton 44
Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50
Danville 18, Shamokin 41
Danville 15, Milton 46
Danville 15, Mifflinburg 50
Shamokin 23, Milton 32
Shamokin 15, Mifflinburg 50
Milton 15, Mifflinburg 50
At Lewisburg, 3.1-mile course
1. Baylee Espinosa, Lew, 19:03; 2. Victoria Batholomew, Dan, 19:46; 3. Alanna Jacob, Lew, 20:10; 4. Hannah Bartholomew, Dan, 20:33; 5. Jenna Binney, Lew, 20:52; 6. Kamryn Kramer, Sham, 21:01; 7. Maya Sak, Lew, 21:08; 8. Lauren Benfer, Dan, 21:18; 9. Thea Sommer, Dan, 21:29; 10. Bella Johns, Dan, 21:35; 11. Aliyah Schiavoni, Sham, 21:45; 12. Emma East, Milt, 21:54; 13. Jayden Mather, Milt, 21:55; 14. Alexis Bressi, Sham, 22:00; 15. Gabriella Rosenberg, Lew, 22:43; 21. Kaylee Swartzlander, Miff, 24:11; 22. Chloe Spielyk, Lew, 24:19; 23. Sofia Wilkinson, Lew, 24:48; 26. Laura Tranquillo, Lew, 26:52; 27. Aliana Ayala, Milt, 27:22; 28. Katherine Cheville, Lew, 27:36; 29. Kaitlyn Doran, Lew, 27:36; 30. Summer Evans, Lew, 28:36; 34. Camryn Hoover, Milt, 30:53; 36. Maleah Vinnig, Milt, 38:46; 37. Brenda Garcia, Milt, 40:25.
