TURBOTVILLE — Jeremy Betz and his coaching staff spent much of Wednesday's practice correcting and improving a few things after Warrior Run's win over Milton earlier in the week. Nothing major was required by the Defenders, just a tweak here, a little polishing there.

The improvements were evident Thursday night as Warrior Run overpowered Northern Tier League power Towanda with a nearly flawless performance in a surprisingly easy 47-15 victory over the Black Knights.

