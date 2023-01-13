TURBOTVILLE — Jeremy Betz and his coaching staff spent much of Wednesday's practice correcting and improving a few things after Warrior Run's win over Milton earlier in the week. Nothing major was required by the Defenders, just a tweak here, a little polishing there.
The improvements were evident Thursday night as Warrior Run overpowered Northern Tier League power Towanda with a nearly flawless performance in a surprisingly easy 47-15 victory over the Black Knights.
"I think we wrestled well against Milton but we just had to fix a few mistakes we made the other night," Betz said. "Towanda's a really good team and we were able to wrestle well against them."
In the opener at 139 pounds, freshman Reagan Milheim handled the Black Knights outstanding sophomore Riley Vanderpool after a slow start, putting him on his back in the second and third periods on the way to a 9-0 major decision. It was just the second loss for Vanderpool this season.
"I don't panic with Reagan because he can score points at any time," Betz said. "He just seems comfortable in every situation. I just get to sit there and enjoy watching him wrestle."
The Defenders (4-1) lead quickly swelled to 21-0 when Kaden and Cameron Milheim racked up second period falls and Isaiah Betz dominated Jace Gunther with four takedowns and three sets of back points in a 16-1 technical fall in five minutes, eight seconds at 160.
Mason Higley finally broke through for the Black Knights with a 12-5 decision over Cole Shupp at 172. Higley, a regional qualifier last season as a freshman, improved to 17-1.
The Defenders Jalan Hall followed with a fall at 189 and Connor Parker fell behind against another 17-match winner for the Black Knights, Sawyer Robinison, at 215, but managed to get a pair of turns on the way to a 6-2 decision.
First-year heavyweight Audy Vanderpool, who weighed almost 385 pounds a year ago but made the sacrifices to get to 285, earned Towanda's only pin of the night with a second period fall over Peyton Snyder.
Freshman Cohen Zechman, saddled with a four-match losing streak before Thursday night, broke through with a big win at 107 as his third takedown of Bryghton Yale with just three seconds left gave him a 10-2 major decision.
"Cohen has been in some close matches and he just needed to break that seal to get that win," Betz said. "He wrestled a nice match, and, give him credit, found a way to get that takedown in the final three seconds for a major."
After a Warrior Run forfeit at 114, Gavin Hunter used a third period reversal to get a 4-2 win over Wyatt Stranger at 121 and Tyler Ulrich got a first period fall at 127.
Sam Hall completed the big night with a 10-0 over dangerous Rylee Sluyter at 133. After a scoreless first period, Hall turned Sluyter twice for a 10-0 major decision.
Against a dangerous opponent who can hit five-point moves from anywhere I though Sam wrestled a smart match," Betz said. "It was 0-0 after the first period but he ends up with a major so that was a good job."
Towanda drops to 11-4 on the season.
Warrior Run 47, Towanda 15
138: Reagan Milheim (WR) maj. dec. Riley Vanderpool, 9-0.
145: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Chase Geurin, 3:08.
152: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Aiden Miller, 2:33.
160: Isaiah Betz (WR) tech. fall Jace Gunther, 16-1, 5:08.
172: Mason Higley (T) dec. Cole Shupp, 12-5.
189: Jalan Hall (WR) pinned Zachery McKean-Moore, 2:25.
215: Connor Parker (WR) dec. Sawyer Robinson, 6-2.
285: Andy Vanderpool (T) pinned Peyton Snyder, 2:42.
106: Cohen Zechman (WR) maj. dec. Bryghton Yale, 10-2.
113: Lillie Maynard (T) won by forfeit.
120: Gavin Hunter (WR) dec. Wyatt Stanger, 4-2.
126: Tyler Ulrich (WR) pinned Hayden Space, 1:53.
132: Samuel Hall (WR) maj. dec. Rylee Sluyter, 10-0.
