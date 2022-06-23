SELINSGROVE – Warrior Run’s Major Softball All-Stars keep staying alive as the squad rolled past Snyder County 16-6 in five innings in an elimination game Wednesday at East Snyder Park.
Warrior Run put six runs on the board in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead, and an inning later that advantage grew to 11-0.
But in the fifth, Warrior Run tacked four more runs on the board that helped end the game early.
Jacey Felix batted 3-for-4 and had two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Warrior Run, plus the winners also got two hits and three RBI from Kenz Johnson.
Lydia Keener picked up the complete game-win for Warrior Run, which next faces the loser of the winner’s bracket final between Danville and Selinsgrove at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
District 13 Little League
Major Division Softball
At East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Warrior Run 16, Snyder County 6
Warrior Run 164 14 – 16-10-2
Snyder County 003 21 – 6-1-8
Lydia Keener and Kenz Johnson. Alexis Heim and Kinnley Hoover.
WP: Keener. LP: Heim.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Jacey Felix, 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Skye Reigle, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; K. Johnson, 2-for-5, 3 RBI; Caitlin Waltman, 1-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Elyce Johnson, 1-for-3, run; Kenze Heffner, 1-for-3, 5 runs, RBI.
Top Snyder County hitters: Hoover, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored.
