Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 71 39 .645 _ Toronto 60 50 .545 11 Tampa Bay 58 51 .532 12½ Baltimore 58 52 .527 13 Boston 54 57 .486 17½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 57 51 .528 _ Cleveland 57 52 .523 ½ Chicago 56 54 .509 2 Kansas City 45 66 .405 13½ Detroit 43 68 .387 15½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 71 40 .640 _ Seattle 59 52 .532 12 Texas 48 61 .440 22 Los Angeles 47 63 .427 23½ Oakland 41 69 .373 29½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 72 39 .649 _ Atlanta 65 46 .586 7 Philadelphia 61 48 .560 10 Miami 49 60 .450 22 Washington 37 75 .330 35½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 60 49 .550 _ Milwaukee 59 50 .541 1 Chicago 44 65 .404 16 Cincinnati 44 65 .404 16 Pittsburgh 44 65 .404 16
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 75 33 .694 _ San Diego 61 51 .545 16 San Francisco 54 55 .495 21½ Arizona 49 59 .454 26 Colorado 49 63 .438 28 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 4 L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0 N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game Cleveland 5, Detroit 2 Baltimore 6, Toronto 5 Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3 Houston 7, Texas 5 Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 7-6), 3:37 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 4:10 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-3), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-5), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Otto 4-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1 Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3 Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0 San Francisco 1, San Diego 0
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Miami 1 N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2 Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3 Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5 Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings Colorado 16, St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 9-3), 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 2:10 p.m. Washington (Gray 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m. San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 6-6), 4:10 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 10-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Quintana 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 7-7), 8:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 3-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10), 9:40 p.m. Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Double-A Eastern League Glancex-first half division winnerNortheast Division W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 20 14 .588 — x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 19 14 .574 ½ Hartford (Colorado) 18 15 .545 1½ Reading (Philadelphia) 17 17 .500 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 16 18 .471 4 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 22 .333 8½
Southwest Division W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 24 8 .750 — Erie (Detroit) 21 11 .656 3 Akron (Cleveland) 15 16 .484 8½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 15 18 .455 9½ x-Richmond (San Francisco) 11 21 .344 13 Harrisburg (Washington) 10 23 .303 14½ ___
Sunday’s Games
Erie 6, Portland 4 Bowie 18, Harrisburg, 1 Richmond 19, New Hampshire 1 Somerset 8, Binghamton 6 Reading 6, Hartford 3 Akron 6, Altoona 4
Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Portland 5, Richmond 4 Reading 13, Harrisburg 2 Altoona 6, Binghamton 0 Akron 6, Bowie 5 Somerset 3, Hartford 1 Erie 9, New Hampshire 6
Wednesday’s Games
Erie at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m. Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m. Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m. Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 25 9 .735 — x-Connecticut 22 11 .667 2½ x-Washington 20 14 .588 5 Atlanta 14 20 .412 11 New York 13 20 .394 11½ Indiana 5 29 .147 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 24 10 .706 — x-Seattle 21 13 .618 3 Dallas 17 16 .515 6½ Phoenix 14 19 .424 9½ Minnesota 13 20 .394 10½ Los Angeles 13 20 .394 10½ x-clinched playoff spot ___
Monday’s Games
Dallas 86, New York 77
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 111, Chicago 100 Las Vegas 97, Atlanta 90 Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
SoccerUSL Championship GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Louisville 15 3 4 49 47 16 Tampa Bay 14 3 6 48 48 23 Memphis 14 5 3 45 42 22 Pittsburgh 13 6 4 43 38 26 Birmingham 12 6 5 41 35 20 Detroit City FC 9 5 8 35 28 21 Miami 9 7 7 34 27 23 Tulsa 7 12 4 25 29 40 Indy 6 12 4 22 24 35 Loudoun 5 14 3 18 23 45 Hartford 4 14 5 17 23 36 Atlanta 2 4 17 4 16 29 66 Charleston 3 16 4 13 27 52 New York Red Bulls II 3 17 3 12 14 46
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
San Antonio 16 4 2 50 37 18 San Diego 14 5 4 46 52 36 Colorado Springs 13 8 2 41 46 38 New Mexico 10 5 8 38 34 24 Sacramento 10 5 7 37 29 23 El Paso 9 10 6 33 39 31 Las Vegas 9 8 6 33 27 27 LA Galaxy II 9 11 4 31 39 46 Oakland 6 7 11 29 37 35 Phoenix 8 10 5 29 33 39 Rio Grande Valley 7 11 5 26 26 30 MONTEREY BAY FC 8 11 2 26 27 38 Orange County 5 10 8 23 37 41 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Wednesday, August 3
Memphis 2, New York Red Bulls II 1 Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1
Saturday, August 6
Pittsburgh 2, Indy 0 Loudoun 2, LA Galaxy II 0 Tampa Bay 1, Detroit City FC 0 Birmingham 6, Atlanta 0 Louisville 4, Charleston 1 Memphis 3, Hartford 1 Miami 3, New Mexico 0 Monterey Bay FC 1, El Paso 0 Colorado 3, Orange County 3, tie San Diego 3, San Antonio 0 Las Vegas 0, Phoenix 0, tie Rio Grande Valley 1, Sacramento 1, tie
Tuesday, August 9
New York Red Bulls II 2, Atlanta 1
Wednesday, August 10
Tulsa at Miami, 7 p.m. Loudoun at San Antonio, 9 p.m. Monterey Bay FC at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 12
Charleston at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m. El Paso at Colorado, 9 p.m. Phoenix at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 13
Indy at Hartford, 7 p.m. Memphis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Oakland at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. San Diego at Birmingham, 8 p.m. Las Vegas at San Antonio, 9 p.m. Sacramento at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 14
New Mexico at LA Galaxy II, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, August 17
Detroit City FC at Birmingham, 8 p.m. Memphis at New Mexico, 9 p.m. Las Vegas at Orange County, 10 p.m. Colorado at Sacramento, 11 p.m.
Saturday, August 20
