BELLEFONTE — Ella Shuck exploded for 26 points as Mifflinburg rolled to a 48-23 nonleague victory over Bellefonte on Wednesday.
Fifteen of Shuck’s points came in the first half to get Mifflinburg (11-9) out to a 20-10 lead.
Also for the Wildcats, Jayda Tilghman added 12 points, five assists and four steals. In addition for Shuck, she also had five assists and five steals on the night.
Mifflinburg next hosts Lourdes Regional at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 48, Bellefonte 23
At Bellefonte
Mifflinburg 10 10 11 17 – 48
Bellefonte 3 7 5 8 – 23
Mifflinburg (11-9) 48
Ella Shuck 10 5-7 26; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 1-2 3; Emily McCahan 1 1-2 3; Marissa Allen 1 0-0 2; Meg Shively 1 0-0 2; Jayda Tilghman 5 0-0 12; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0; Sophie Stahl 0 0-0 0; Avery Edison 0 0-0 0; Marlee Morrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-11 48.
Bellefonte (4-17) 23
Emma Rossman 1 0-1 2; Mackenzie Ellenberger 1 0-0 3; Sydney Hamilton 0 0-0 0; Keira Whitman 2 0-0 4; Madison Ripka 2 0-0 5; Alexis Kopcha 0 0-0 0; Maria Cotter 0 0-2 0; Taylor Brown 1 1-3 3; Jaylee Lose 3 0-0 6. Totals: 10 1-6 23.
3-point goals: Ellenberger, Ripka.
WrestlingDanville 42, Lewisburg 24LEWISBURG — The Ironmen picked up pins in four of the final six bouts of the night to come away with a Heartland-II victory over the Green Dragons.
Getting pins for Lewisburg were Landon Michaels (107), Landen Wagner (127) and Derek Shedleski (172).
Danville 42, Lewisburg 24
at Lewisburg
285: Gunner Treibley (D) pinned Lennon Barner, :08.
107: Landon Michaels (L) pinned Austin Springer, 1:09.
114: Nolan Altoft (L) won by forfeit.
121: Blake Sassaman (D) dec. Jace Gessner, 7-4.
127: Landen Wagner (L) pinned Jacob Ray, 3:56.
133: Eli Welliver (D) dec. Quinton Bartlett, 5-4.
139: Sean Johnson (D) dec. Derek Gessner, 12-6.
145: Kyle Vanden Heuval (D) pinned Daniel Leao, 2:24.
152: Weston Whapham (D) pinned Ahmaad Robinson, 3:17.
160: Caden Hagerman (D) dec. Chase Wenrich, 9-5.
172: Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Sam Meloy, 5:15.
189: Aaron Johnson (D) pinned Trent Wenrich, 2:47.
215: Troy Raup (D) pinned Evan Frederick, :54.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
