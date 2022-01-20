MIFFLINBURG — The last time Mifflinburg’s boys basketball squad came away with a win over Danville, the entire Wildcats team was still in junior high.
That streak of futileness against the Ironmen came to an end Wednesday night
A hot-shooting first quarter got Mifflinburg off on the right foot, but the Wildcats then needed to stiffen their defense in the second half to hold on for a 61-56 Heartland-I victory in the Cats’ Den at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
“It’s been a while since we’ve beaten Danville (47-45 in the 2018 District 4 semifinals), so it feels pretty good,” said Mifflinburg coach Andre’ Roupp.
Three players in double figures, led by Ethan Bomgardner’s game-high 21 points, plus 14 from Cannon Griffith and 11 from Tyler Reigel, fueled Mifflinburg (9-2, 4-1 HAC-I) against Danville (7-3, 4-1).
In a high-scoring first quarter for the Wildcats, Bomgardner tallied 10 points and Reigel opened with eight, including sinking a pair of 3-pointers, as the hosts opened with a 21-5 lead.
“We haven’t beaten Danville in a long time, and in the District 4 Class 4A championship last year they hit that game-winning shot against us (in a 63-60 loss), so it feels good (to beat them),” said Bomgardner. “We came out strong, and I was surprised with myself. I thought it would be a tight game the whole way around, so it was great (to beat them).”
Mifflinburg shot 71 percent (15-of-21) from the floor in the first half, which was a welcome sight for Roupp.
“There’s been a couple of games this season where we’ve shot 25-28 percent (in the first half), so it feels good to fill (the stat sheet) up a little bit,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “I thought we played with great composure offensively in the first half. We moved the ball well, we spaced the ball well, we executed, and we got easy shots that we should be getting out of our offensive sets.”
The Wildcats’ offense cooled off a little bit in the second quarter, but four points apiece from Griffith and Carter Breed helped Mifflinburg maintain its 16-point at the half (33-17).
And when the game tightened up in the second half thanks to the Ironmen’s full-court pressure, the Wildcats’ defense also stiffened up.
Laine Yoder made a couple of key steals along with sinking a pair of free throws for Mifflinburg late in the third quarter, which was a good thing as Danville’s offense began to heat up.
“Laine came up really big (with the steals) and a couple of layups on the other end,” said Roupp. “Danville knew they were behind, and they knew they had to come out in the second half and be physical.”
That was certainly the case in the fourth quarter as Danville outscored Mifflinburg 26-12, but the Wildcats’ lead was too much to overcome.
“We played at times a little bit on our heels, but we withstood it. That’s a high-pressure game to have a team like Danville that is athletic and as quick as they are, coming out and trying to trap everything. But we held on and we grinded through it.”
Six points from Griffith came in the fourth — all from the free throw line (on 6-of-8 shooting), and Bomgardner also tallied six points in the final period to hold on for the close win.
“We’ve been in a lot of those tight, low-scoring games, so I felt like it was a little bit more of where we’re used to being,” said Roupp. “But we handled the pressure. We haven’t seen pressure like that (this season), and I thought we did a pretty good job at it.”
In addition to his 21 points, Bomgardner also pulled down eight rebounds. Griffith also had six assists and Reigel had three rebounds and three assists.
“I think this win shows we have grit as a team, and I’m excited to see what we can see in the future,” said Bomgardner. “We play Danville again, and we have Lewisburg coming up, and they will be tough matchups, but I’m excited to see what we can do (against them).”
Mifflinburg next hosts Lourdes Regional at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and Roupp hopes his team’s momentum can keep going.
“A win like this gives a lot of great momentum right now. We’re just all about momentum at this point,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “We’re 11 games in — halfway through the season — and this league is wide open and we just want to build on that momentum and use what we got right here into the next game.
“Because every night, night in and night out in this league, and you’re hearing it from everywhere — anybody can beat anybody — and we’re just trying use whatever momentum we can right now,” added Roupp.
Mifflinburg 61, Danville 56At Mifflinburg
Danville 5 12 13 26 — 56 Mifflinburg 21 12 11 12 — 61
Danville (7-3) 56
Mason Raup 2 0-0 5; Carson Persing 5 6-11 20; Zach Gordon 3 3-5 9; Connor Kozick 2 1-2 5; Dameon White 3 5-6 12; Hayden Winn 2 0-0 4; Cade Cush 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
17 16-26 56.
3-point goals:
Persing 4, White, Raup.
Mifflinburg (9-2) 61
Jarret Foster 0 0-0 0; Tyler Reigel 4 1-2 11; Eli Troutman 1 0-0 2; Laine Yoder 2 4-8 8; Cannon Griffith 3 8-10 14; Carter Breed 2 1-3 5; Ethan Bomgardner 9 3-4 21.
Totals:
21 17-27 61.
3-point goals:
Reigel 2.
JV score: Danville, 65-39. High scorers: Danville, Haas, 18; Mifflinburg, Scholvin, 12.
