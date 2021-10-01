College field hockey
No. 7 Kutztown 1, No. 9 Bloomsburg 0 (2 OT)
The ninth-ranked Huskies dropped a tough decision to the No. 7 Golden Bears in double overtime. Bloomsburg falls to 6-3 for the year and 1-1 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference action, while Kutztown improved to 6-1 for the year and 2-0 in conference play.
College women’s soccer
Lycoming 6, Pitt-Bradford 2
Junior Bella Green scored twice to become the 12th Lycoming College women’s soccer player to reach 10 goals in a season, combining with senior Jayden Leighow, who also scored twice, to overpower Pitt-Bradford Wednesday afternoon at the Kessel Athletic Complex. Green and Leighow are now just one of six combinations in the 27-year history of Lycoming’s women’s soccer program to post 20 points in the same year, as Green has posted 11 goals and six assists for 28 points and Leighow has added eight goals and four assists for 20 points. First-year Madison Maihle scored her first goal of the season to put the Warriors (7-3) on the board first. She struck unassisted from just outside the box 25 minutes into the first half. Green’s 10th goal of the season came at the end of the first half unassisted off her left foot off a corner kick rebound to put the Warriors up, 2-0, also making her the 14th player in program history to reach 25 points in a season. Her second goal of the game came in the 87th minute on a breakaway against the Panthers (0-9-1). Leighow scored in the 68th minute at the top of the box on a pass from senior Alicia Blizzard and the second unassisted off a rebound in the final minute of the match. Senior goalkeeper Bekki Weller, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, and first-year Abbey Gerasimoff made a combined three saves while Panthers goalkeeper Emily Bethel made 17 stops.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 86 72 .544 _ Philadelphia 81 78 .509 5½ New York 76 83 .478 10½ Miami 65 94 .409 21½ Washington 65 94 .409 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 95 64 .597 _ y-St. Louis 89 70 .560 6 Cincinnati 82 77 .516 13 Chicago 69 90 .434 26 Pittsburgh 59 100 .371 36
West Division
W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 105 54 .660 _ z-Los Angeles 103 56 .648 2 San Diego 78 81 .491 27 Colorado 73 85 .462 31½ Arizona 50 109 .314 55 x-clinched division y-clinched wild card z-clinched playoff berth
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3 Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0 Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3 L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3 San Francisco 5, Arizona 4
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 6:35 p.m. Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-6) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 8:15 p.m. Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-7), 9:45 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 98 61 .616 _ New York 91 68 .572 7 Boston 89 70 .560 9 Toronto 88 71 .553 10 Baltimore 52 107 .327 46
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Chicago 91 68 .572 _ Cleveland 78 81 .491 13 Detroit 76 83 .478 15 Kansas City 73 86 .459 18 Minnesota 71 88 .447 20
West Division
W L Pct GB x-Houston 93 66 .585 _ Seattle 89 70 .560 4 Oakland 85 74 .535 8 Los Angeles 75 84 .472 18 Texas 59 100 .371 34 x-clinched division
Thursday’s Games
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6 Baltimore 6, Boston 2 Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2 Detroit 10, Minnesota 7 Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1
Friday’s Games
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Matz 13-7), 7:07 p.m. Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Gant 5-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (Valdez 11-5), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 94 44 Miami 1 2 0 .333 45 82 New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51 N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 20 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 71 84 Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76 Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 56 80 Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115
North
W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 82 85 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 86 60 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 66
West
W L T Pct PF PA Denver 3 0 0 1.000 76 26 Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72 L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60 Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 92 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 1 0 .667 90 69 Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 64 64 Washington 1 2 0 .333 67 92 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 56 74
South
W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30 New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 73 42 Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88 Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 48 94
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 68 83 Chicago 1 2 0 .333 40 77 Minnesota 1 2 0 .333 87 78 Detroit 0 3 0 .000 67 95
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 103 65 L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 95 62 San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 86 74 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 75 79
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m. Monday’s Games Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
College football
Thursday scores
SOUTH Virginia 30, Miami 28 SOUTHWEST Prairie View 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17
WNBA
Playoffs
(x-if necessary)
First Round
Thursday, Sept. 23 No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64 No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82
Second Round
Sunday, Sept 26 No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 1 Connecticut 1 Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT Thursday, Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68 Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA No. 2 Las Vegas 1, No. 5 Phoenix 1 Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90 Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91 Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 20 4 5 65 57 34 Nashville 11 3 13 46 46 26 D.C. United 12 11 4 40 48 39 New York City FC 11 10 6 39 44 32 Philadelphia 10 7 9 39 33 26 Atlanta 10 8 9 39 36 31 Orlando City 10 8 9 39 39 40 CF Montréal 10 10 7 37 38 36 Columbus 9 11 7 34 32 36 Inter Miami CF 9 12 5 32 25 41 New York 8 11 7 31 32 30 Chicago 7 15 6 27 28 43 Toronto FC 5 15 7 22 31 53 Cincinnati 4 14 8 20 28 51
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 15 5 6 51 41 22 Sporting Kansas City 14 6 7 49 47 29 Colorado 13 4 9 48 38 24 Portland 13 10 4 43 44 44 Real Salt Lake 11 10 6 39 44 42 LA Galaxy 11 11 5 38 38 44 Minnesota United 10 9 7 37 30 32 Vancouver 8 8 10 34 31 34 Los Angeles FC 9 12 6 33 39 40 San Jose 8 10 9 33 35 41 FC Dallas 6 13 9 27 39 47 Houston 5 11 12 27 31 41 Austin FC 6 17 4 22 27 43 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, September 29
Toronto FC 3, Cincinnati 2 Atlanta 1, Miami 0 New England 4, CF Montréal 1 D.C. United 3, Minnesota 1 Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie Sporting Kansas City 3, FC Dallas 1 Chicago 2, New York City FC 0 Orlando City 2, Nashville 2, tie Colorado 3, Austin FC 0 Vancouver 0, Houston 0, tie Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 1 Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1 Seattle 3, San Jose 1
Saturday, October 2
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 3
Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m. Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m. Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 12 5 2 38 29 13 Reign FC 11 7 2 35 30 19 North Carolina 8 6 5 29 23 13 Chicago 8 7 5 29 22 24 Orlando 7 6 7 28 24 24 Washington 7 7 5 26 21 25 Houston 7 7 5 26 24 23 Gotham FC 6 5 7 25 20 16 Louisville 4 10 5 17 15 31 Kansas City 2 12 5 11 10 30 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, October 1
Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 2
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 6 Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday, October 9
