College field hockey

No. 7 Kutztown 1, No. 9 Bloomsburg 0 (2 OT)

The ninth-ranked Huskies dropped a tough decision to the No. 7 Golden Bears in double overtime. Bloomsburg falls to 6-3 for the year and 1-1 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference action, while Kutztown improved to 6-1 for the year and 2-0 in conference play.

College women’s soccer

Lycoming 6, Pitt-Bradford 2

Junior Bella Green scored twice to become the 12th Lycoming College women’s soccer player to reach 10 goals in a season, combining with senior Jayden Leighow, who also scored twice, to overpower Pitt-Bradford Wednesday afternoon at the Kessel Athletic Complex. Green and Leighow are now just one of six combinations in the 27-year history of Lycoming’s women’s soccer program to post 20 points in the same year, as Green has posted 11 goals and six assists for 28 points and Leighow has added eight goals and four assists for 20 points. First-year Madison Maihle scored her first goal of the season to put the Warriors (7-3) on the board first. She struck unassisted from just outside the box 25 minutes into the first half. Green’s 10th goal of the season came at the end of the first half unassisted off her left foot off a corner kick rebound to put the Warriors up, 2-0, also making her the 14th player in program history to reach 25 points in a season. Her second goal of the game came in the 87th minute on a breakaway against the Panthers (0-9-1). Leighow scored in the 68th minute at the top of the box on a pass from senior Alicia Blizzard and the second unassisted off a rebound in the final minute of the match. Senior goalkeeper Bekki Weller, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, and first-year Abbey Gerasimoff made a combined three saves while Panthers goalkeeper Emily Bethel made 17 stops.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 86 72 .544 _ Philadelphia 81 78 .509 5½ New York 76 83 .478 10½ Miami 65 94 .409 21½ Washington 65 94 .409 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 95 64 .597 _ y-St. Louis 89 70 .560 6 Cincinnati 82 77 .516 13 Chicago 69 90 .434 26 Pittsburgh 59 100 .371 36

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 105 54 .660 _ z-Los Angeles 103 56 .648 2 San Diego 78 81 .491 27 Colorado 73 85 .462 31½ Arizona 50 109 .314 55 x-clinched division y-clinched wild card z-clinched playoff berth

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3 Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0 Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3 L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3 San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 6:35 p.m. Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-6) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 8:15 p.m. Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-7), 9:45 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 98 61 .616 _ New York 91 68 .572 7 Boston 89 70 .560 9 Toronto 88 71 .553 10 Baltimore 52 107 .327 46

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 91 68 .572 _ Cleveland 78 81 .491 13 Detroit 76 83 .478 15 Kansas City 73 86 .459 18 Minnesota 71 88 .447 20

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 93 66 .585 _ Seattle 89 70 .560 4 Oakland 85 74 .535 8 Los Angeles 75 84 .472 18 Texas 59 100 .371 34 x-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6 Baltimore 6, Boston 2 Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2 N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2 Detroit 10, Minnesota 7 Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Friday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Matz 13-7), 7:07 p.m. Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Gant 5-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (Valdez 11-5), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 94 44 Miami 1 2 0 .333 45 82 New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51 N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 20 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 71 84 Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76 Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 56 80 Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115

North

W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 82 85 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 86 60 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 66

West

W L T Pct PF PA Denver 3 0 0 1.000 76 26 Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72 L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60 Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 92 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 1 0 .667 90 69 Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 64 64 Washington 1 2 0 .333 67 92 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 56 74

South

W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30 New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 73 42 Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88 Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 48 94

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 68 83 Chicago 1 2 0 .333 40 77 Minnesota 1 2 0 .333 87 78 Detroit 0 3 0 .000 67 95

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 103 65 L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 95 62 San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 86 74 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 75 79

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m. Monday’s Games Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

College football

Thursday scores

SOUTH Virginia 30, Miami 28 SOUTHWEST Prairie View 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

WNBA

Playoffs

(x-if necessary)

First Round

Thursday, Sept. 23 No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64 No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82

Second Round

Sunday, Sept 26 No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 1 Connecticut 1 Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT Thursday, Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68 Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA No. 2 Las Vegas 1, No. 5 Phoenix 1 Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90 Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91 Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA

Finals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 20 4 5 65 57 34 Nashville 11 3 13 46 46 26 D.C. United 12 11 4 40 48 39 New York City FC 11 10 6 39 44 32 Philadelphia 10 7 9 39 33 26 Atlanta 10 8 9 39 36 31 Orlando City 10 8 9 39 39 40 CF Montréal 10 10 7 37 38 36 Columbus 9 11 7 34 32 36 Inter Miami CF 9 12 5 32 25 41 New York 8 11 7 31 32 30 Chicago 7 15 6 27 28 43 Toronto FC 5 15 7 22 31 53 Cincinnati 4 14 8 20 28 51

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 15 5 6 51 41 22 Sporting Kansas City 14 6 7 49 47 29 Colorado 13 4 9 48 38 24 Portland 13 10 4 43 44 44 Real Salt Lake 11 10 6 39 44 42 LA Galaxy 11 11 5 38 38 44 Minnesota United 10 9 7 37 30 32 Vancouver 8 8 10 34 31 34 Los Angeles FC 9 12 6 33 39 40 San Jose 8 10 9 33 35 41 FC Dallas 6 13 9 27 39 47 Houston 5 11 12 27 31 41 Austin FC 6 17 4 22 27 43 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 29

Toronto FC 3, Cincinnati 2 Atlanta 1, Miami 0 New England 4, CF Montréal 1 D.C. United 3, Minnesota 1 Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie Sporting Kansas City 3, FC Dallas 1 Chicago 2, New York City FC 0 Orlando City 2, Nashville 2, tie Colorado 3, Austin FC 0 Vancouver 0, Houston 0, tie Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 1 Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1 Seattle 3, San Jose 1

Saturday, October 2

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 3

Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m. Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m. Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 12 5 2 38 29 13 Reign FC 11 7 2 35 30 19 North Carolina 8 6 5 29 23 13 Chicago 8 7 5 29 22 24 Orlando 7 6 7 28 24 24 Washington 7 7 5 26 21 25 Houston 7 7 5 26 24 23 Gotham FC 6 5 7 25 20 16 Louisville 4 10 5 17 15 31 Kansas City 2 12 5 11 10 30 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, October 1

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 6 Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m. Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m. Louisville at Washington, 7 p.m. North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 10 Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m. Portland at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Kendall Graveman from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Peter Solomon to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) after last night’s game. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Angel Zerpa from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Daniel Lynch on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled C Matt Thaiss from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Janson Junk to Salt Lake. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF Luke Voit on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced RHP Matt Andriese cleared waivers and elected free agency. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Matt Wisler from the 10-day IL. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Austin Romine on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Erick Castillo from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Riley O’Brien to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Luis Castillo from the family medical emergency list. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 1B Keston Hiura from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Tanner Anderson from Indianapolis (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Roansy Contreras to Indianapolis. Transferred LHP Dillon Peters from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Yu Darvish on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from El Paso. Reinstated RHP Craig Stammen fro the 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated IF/OF Darin Ruf and RHP Johnny Cueto from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Tony Watson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 29. Designated LHP Jose Quintana for assignment. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Named Leandro Barbosa, Jacob Rubin and Kris Weems player development coaches. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived F Haywood Highsmith. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Zack Johnson to the practice squad. Waived CB Luq Barcoo. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted S Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured reserve. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Bryan Mills to the practice squad. Placed CB Tim Harris on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated WR Malik Turner to return from injured reserve to practice. HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived K Joey Slye. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated WR Tavon Austin from injured reserve. Promoted K Matthew Wright to the active roster from the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived DE Eric Banks. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed T Isaiah Wilson to the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Phillip Dorsett II, TE Ryan Izzo and QB Jake Luton to the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Antonio Brown to the active roster. Activated WR Travis Jonsen from the reserve/COVID-9 list and sent him to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed P Johnny Townsend to the active roster. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Mitch Stewart head strength & conditioning coach, Ryan Wysocki assistant strength & conditioning coach, Kyle Bochek skills coach and Charlie McTavish goaltender development coach. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed G Jean-Francois Berube to a one-year, two-way contract. DALLAS STARS — Loaned Cs Wyatt Johnson to Windsor (OHL) and Logan Stankoven to Kamloops (WHL). Returned C Francesco Arcuri to Kingston (OHL), D Jacob Holmes to Soo (OHL), G Remi Poirer to Gatineau (QMJHL) and Conner Roulette to Seattle (WHL). Released D Luka Profaca. MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned Gs Dereck Baribeau, Hunter Jones, Fs Will Bitten, Mitchell Chaffee, Joe Cramarossa, Damien Giroux, Ivan Lodina, Nick Swaney and Dominc Turgeon to Iowa (AHL). Released D Turner Ottenbreit, Doyle Somerby and Keaton Thompson. NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Brennan Othmann to the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer SPORTING KC — Re-signed F Johnny Russell to a new contract with an option for 2024. USL Championship USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Announced South Carolina FC will join the W League. COLLEGE ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named Latasha Shipman-Ganus women’s basketball assistant head coach.

