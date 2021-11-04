HERSHEY — After the field was limited last season, the Lewisburg girls are headed back to the PIAA Class 2A Championships Saturday at Hershey’s Parkview Course. Lewisburg finished second to Danville (65-81), which will also take its team to states.
Freshman Alanna Jacob paced the Dragons for much of the season, including at the District 4 meet last week at Bloomsburg, where she took seventh place in 20:12.
Jacob leads a veteran group of runners, but she readily admits she never saw cross country as something she’d excel in.
“I thought it would be a great way to stay in shape for soccer,” she admitted. “My eighth-grade year, I ran and it was fun. My teammates were great.”
The freshman has been consistently out front for the Green Dragons in the postseason, and began her surge during the regular season. The crowded field at Hershey will be a new experience for the freshman, though.
Only three of the top-10 finishers from last year graduated, which means there’s a ton of talent returning to Hershey for a shot at gold this season.
Defending champion Olivia Haas, of Blue Mountain and District 3, clocked an 18:39 in taking her third-straight district crown last week. Runner-up Jolena Quarzo, a Brownsville sophomore, took her second District 7 gold in 19:04.10, more than 35 seconds ahead of her closest competitor, Montour junior Harley Kletz, a top-20 finisher at states a year ago.
Last year’s fourth-place finisher at states, Korie Dixon, of Bradford, took second last week at the District 9 meet, clocking in at 20:46.
The lone other local qualifier is Warrior Run junior Sage Dunkleberger, who finished 35th overall as a sophomore, clocking in at 20:49 at last year’s state championships. Dunkleberger was the third-place finisher for Warrior Run, which won its first cross country championship a year ago. Dunkleberger finished 11th at last week’s District 4 meet.
The rest of the Lewisburg team includes seniors Olivia Beattie, Maggie Daly, Grace Evans and Kyra Binney, junior Gabriella Rosenberg and sophomore Jenna Binney. Lewisburg last placed a team in the state field in 2019. That team took fifth and featured Beattie and Daly.
Beattie and Daly finished 15th (20:59) and 17th (21:24), while Evans took 19th (21:32) at last week’s District 4 meet.
The Class 2A girls race steps off at 10:15 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.