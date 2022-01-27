WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming College women’s lacrosse team has been selected to finish seventh in the MAC Freedom Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Poll, the conference office in Annville announced on Wednesday.
The Warriors totaled 20 votes. FDU-Florham (64) was selected to finish first with all eight first-place votes. Stevens (56), Misericordia (51), DeSales (39), and King’s (33) make up the top half of the poll with Arcadia (30) sixth. Wilkes (19), and Delaware Valley (12) round out the poll.
Senior Erica Boyer returns to the lineup for the Warriors after leading the team with four goals in the shortened three-game 2021 season, one of 11 starters that returns from that team. Boyer has posted 27 points in 23 career games for the Warriors. Senior Emma Lehr, a Danville High grad, has added 13 goals in 23 career games and junior Tess Arnold has four points in six career games.
Five newcomers join the team under third-year head coach Sarah Quigley.
The Warriors open their season on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Marymount University in Arlington, Va., time to be announced.
Both Warriors swim teams earn Scholar All-America honors for sixth straight semester
WILLIAMSPORT — For the sixth straight semester, the Lycoming College men's and women's swim teams have earned Collegiate Swimming Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American Team honors, the organization announced.
The women's swim team earned the accolades for the 16th straight semester, a streak dating back to the spring semester of 2014.
The women's program was one of 11 teams from the Middle Atlantic Conference selected, along with Arcadia, FDU-Florham, Hood, King's (Pa.), Messiah, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Widener and York.
The men's team earned the award for the 14th time in program history and for a record sixth straight semester. The team was one of eight from the MAC selected, along with Arcadia, King's, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Widener and York.
To be chosen as a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team, programs must have achieved a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher in the semester.
The Warriors return to the pool on Saturday when they host Saint Vincent College at 1 p.m. at Lamade Gym Natatorium for their Senior Day meet.
