UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State sophomore wide receiver Omari Evans was selected to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Thursday.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also meets one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or current playing at a Texas Division I four-year college.
Evans (6-0, 185) appeared in all 13 games in 2022. He recorded five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown, and he added two kick returns for 33 yards.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
The watch list will be narrowed down to 16 semifinalists in November and then to five finalists in December.
US Open switching balls for women’s matches
NEW YORK (AP) — Men and women will use the same tennis ball this year at the U.S. Open, satisfying some women who complained last year they were hitting an inferior product.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek — who eventually won the tournament — was among the women who felt their lighter ball didn’t hold its strength as long as the one that was used by men. The U.S. Open had been the only one of the four Grand Slam tournaments that used a different ball for men and women.
Stacey Allaster, the U.S. Open’s tournament director, said Thursday that the type of ball being used was entirely up to the players and their tour, and that the U.S. Tennis Association only needed to know their preference after last year’s tournament so enough balls could be ordered from provider Wilson.
The tournament starts Aug. 28.
