UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State sophomore wide receiver Omari Evans was selected to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list on Thursday.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also meets one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or current playing at a Texas Division I four-year college.

