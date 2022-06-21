MILLMONT — Montandon designated hitter Luke Goodwin hit for the cycle to power Post 841 past Mifflinburg, 11-3, in Susquehanna Valley American Legion League action Monday.
Goodwin homered in the first inning to get that hit out of the way early, but it took him until the seventh to get the triple and complete the cycle.
Both hits led to a pair of two-run innings that first helped Montandon (4-2) get out to a 2-0 lead, with the later then becoming the game clincher for Post 841.
“He looked really sharp,” said Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski.
Logan Shrawder and Dominic Lytle each added two-hit days for Montandon.
For Mifflinburg (4-4), Lucas Whittaker led with a 2-for-4 day.
“We had some errors today and we left seven runners stranded,” said Golomboski. “We didn’t have those timely hits.
“Milton had a lot of hits (11), and they played great defense,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
Mifflinburg next plays at Bloomsburg at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
Montandon 11, Mifflinburg 3
at Mifflinburg
Montandon 230 022 2 — 11-11-1
Mifflinburg 101 010 0 — 3-6-3
Gehrig Baker, Dylan Reiff (3), Brayden Gower (6) and Aiden Keiser. Derek Hackenberg, Luke Rokavec (3) and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Baker. LP: Hackenberg.
Top Montandon hitters: Luke Goodwin, 4-for-5, double, triple, HR, 2 runs scored; Keiser, 1-for-4; Logan Shrawder, 2-for-5; Austin Gainer, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Dominic Lytle, 2-for-4, run; Baker, 1-for-4, run.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Nathan Chambers, 1-for-4, run scored; Zach Kerstetter, 1-for-4, run; Whittaker, , 2-for-4, run; Cyruss Scholvin, 1-for-3; Lane Hook, 1-for-2.
Lewisburg 7,
Williamsport 5
LEWISBURG – Derek Asche had a big hit to key a four-run fourth inning as Lewisburg beat Williamsport in SVALL action at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
With a run already in on a wild pitch, Jack Landis followed with an RBI single before Asche singled to center to bring home to more runs to make the score 6-3.
Asche and Landis later combined for another run in the sixth. Landis hit a two-out triple before Asche picked up his third RBI of the game on a line drove to left that Landis easily scored on.
Landis finished the game 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, Asche batted 2-for-3, plus Shea Girton doubled and drove in two runs for Post 182 (3-5).
Lewisburg next hosts Montandon at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 7, Williamsport 5
at Lewisburg
Williamsport 111 000 2 – 5-7-2
Lewisburg 002 401 x – 7-9-1
Kulp and Larson. Shea Girton, Ryan Metta-Rogan and Derek Asche.
WP: Girton. LP: Kulp.
Top Williamsport hitters: Cotter, 1-for-3, double, 2 runs scored; Weeks, run; Worth, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Larson, 2-for-4, RBI; Smith, 1-for-2, walk, run; Neidig, 1-for-4, double; Kulp, RBI.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Jack Landis, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; Asche, 2-for-3, walk, 3 RBI, run; Girton, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Kadyn Magyar, 1-for-3; John Hoffman, 1-for-3, double, run; Rogan, walk, run; Evan Frederick, 1-for-3, double, run.
