DANVILLE – After losing just one game through the first 11 games of the season, Mifflinburg has now lost two in the last three days – both coming in overtime – as Danville pulled out a 64-62 Heartland-I victory over the Wildcats on Monday.
Four players scored in double figures to lead Danville (11-4 overall), with Connor Kozick leading the way with 15 and Mason adding 11. Kozick made 4-of-4 free throws in overtime and Raup nailed a big 3-pointer to help the Ironmen take the win.
Cannon Griffith scored 17 points and Tyler Reigel added 12 to lead Mifflinburg (10-3), which fell in overtime to Lewisburg 75-66 on Saturday.
Mifflinburg next plays at Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Danville 64, Mifflinburg 62 (OT)At Danville
Mifflinburg 9 22 15 8 8 — 62 Danville 17 13 16 8 10 – 64
Mifflinburg (10-3) 62
Jarret Foster 3 0-0 9; Tyler Reigel 5 0-0 12; Eli Troutman 2 0-0 4; Lane Yoder 2 1-2 5; Cannon Griffith 6 4-4 17; Carter Breed 2 2-3 6; Ethan Bomgardner 3 3-4 9.
Totals:
23 10-13 62.
3-point goals:
Foster 3, Reigel 2, Griffith.
Danville (11-4) 64
Mason Raup 4 0-0 11; Carson Persing 4 2-2 13; Zach Gordon 2 3-4 7; Connor Kozick 3 9-11 15; Dameon White 3 4-6 10; Hayden Winn 2 1-1 5; Cade Cush 1 1-2 3; Huron 0 0-0 0; Lane Berkey 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 20-26 64.
3-point goals:
Raup 3, Persing 3.
JV score:
Danville, 70-36. High scorers: Danville, Huron, 22; Mifflinburg, Bolick, 15.
Muncy 76
Warrior Run 48
TURBOTVILLE – The Indians outscored the Defenders 42-19 in the second half to pull away for the nonleague victory.
Mason Sheesley tallied 19 points and Nathan Axtman added 10 to lead Warrior Run (1-17).
Warrior Run next plays at Mount Carmel at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Muncy 76, Warrior Run 48At Warrior Run
Muncy 23 11 16 26 – 76 Warrior Run 15 14 2 17 — 48
Muncy (12-4) 76
Eli Weikle 1 0-0 2; Louden Boring 2 0-0 4; Noah Confer 5 0-4 10; Braden Beaver 0 0-0 0; Ross Eyer 7 5-5 21; Eli Shamka 1 0-0 2; Gia Persun 4 5-6 14; Branson Eyer 7 3-6 17; Mike Fry 2 1-2 6; Patrick Zalonis 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
29 14-23 76.
3-point goals:
R. Eyer 2, Persun, Fry.
Warrior Run (1-17) 48
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 2 0-2 4; Nathan Axtman 5 0-0 10; Cooper Wilkins 2 1-3 5; Mason Sheesley 7 0-0 19; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0; Ryan Newton 5 0-0 10.
Totals:
21 1-5 48.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 5.
JV score:
Muncy, 60-26. High scorers: Muncy, Shamka, 22; WR, Chase Beachel, 11, Gavin Gorton, 10.
Other area scores:Selinsgrove 62, East Pennsboro 32Sayre 70, CMVT 44Wellsboro 70, South Williamsport 31Williamsport 62, North Penn-Mansfield 46Girls basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. 51
Columbia County Chr. 21
BLOOMSBURG — Kailey Devlin scored a game-high 23 points and had seven steals, five assists and four rebounds to power the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory.
Emily Baney added four points and 11 rebounds, Alayna Smith had six points and five assists and Madi McNeal chipped in six points and five rebounds for Meadowbrook Christian (8-9, 6-1 ACAA).
The Lions play tonight at 6 p.m. at Belleville Mennonite.
Other area score:
Tri-Valley 53, Lourdes Regional 36
