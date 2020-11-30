National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282 Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205 New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255 N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285 Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253 Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297 Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174 Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286 Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195 Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238 Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319 Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298 L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253 Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243 Philadelphia 3 6 1 .350 220 254 Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359
South
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225 Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280 Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283 Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250 Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305 Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287 L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215 Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258 San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 43, Las Vegas 6 Buffalo 27, L.A. Chargers 17 Cleveland 27, Jacksonville 25 Miami 20, N.Y. Jets 3 Minnesota 28, Carolina 27 N.Y. Giants 19, Cincinnati 17 New England 20, Arizona 17 Tennessee 45, Indianapolis 26 New Orleans 31, Denver 3 San Francisco 23, L.A. Rams 20 Kansas City 27, Tampa Bay 24 Green Bay 41, Chicago 25
Monday’s Games
Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Dallas at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Open: Carolina, Tampa Bay
Monday, Dec. 7
Buffalo at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
College football
EAST Boston College 34, Louisville 27 Buffalo 70, Kent St. 41 Memphis 10, Navy 7 NC State 36, Syracuse 29 SOUTH Alabama 42, Auburn 13 Appalachian St. 47, Troy 10 Clemson 52, Pittsburgh 17 East Carolina 52, SMU 38 Florida 34, Kentucky 10 Georgia 45, South Carolina 16 Georgia St. 30, Georgia Southern 24 Georgia Tech 56, Duke 33 Louisiana-Lafayette 70, Louisiana-Monroe 20 Mississippi 31, Mississippi St. 24 MIDWEST Ball St. 27, Toledo 24 Indiana 27, Maryland 11 Miami (Ohio) 38, Akron 7 Michigan St. 29, Northwestern 20 Missouri 41, Vanderbilt 0 Ohio 52, Bowling Green 10 Penn St. 27, Michigan 17 Rutgers 37, Purdue 30 TCU 59, Kansas 23 W. Michigan 30, N. Illinois 27 SOUTHWEST Baylor 32, Kansas St. 31 Coastal Carolina 49, Texas State 14 Oklahoma St. 50, Texas Tech 44 South Alabama 38, Arkansas St. 31 Texas A&M 20, LSU 7 UTSA 49, North Texas 17 FAR WEST Colorado 20, San Diego St. 10 Hawaii 24, Nevada 21 UCLA 27, Arizona 10 Washington 24, Utah 21
Major League Soccer
Playoff glance
First Round
Eastern Conference Saturday, Nov. 21 Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, (Orlando advances 6-5 on penalties) Columbus 3, New York 2 Tuesday, Nov. 24 Nashville 1, Toronto 0, OT New England 2, Philadelphia 0 Western Conference Sunday, Nov. 22 Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 3, (Sporting KC advances 3-0 on penalties) Minnesota United 3, Colorado 0 Portland 3, Dallas 3, (Dallas advances 8-7 on penalties) Tuesday, Nov. 24 Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference Sunday, Nov. 29 New England 3, Orlando City 1 Columbus 2, Nashville 0 Western Conference Tuesday, Dec. 1 Dallas at Seattle, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 9 p.m.
Conference Championships
Sunday, Dec. 6 Eastern Conference New England at Columbus, 3 or 6:30 p.m. Western Conference Seattle-Dallas winner vs. Kansas City-Minnesota winner, 3 or 6:30 p.m.
MLS Cup
