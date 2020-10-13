TURBOTVILLE — Loyalsock got a couple of touchdown runs from Chase Cavanaugh in the first quarter to take a big lead and never look back in a 52-18 Heartland Athletic Conference Division III victory over Warrior Run on Monday.
Cavanaugh scored a total of three touchdowns to finish with 126 yards on 10 carries.
Hunter Rovenolt and Ryan Newton both scored touchdown runs for Warrior Run (0-5) in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, while Nasir Berry caught a 28-yard touchdown from Nathan Michael in the second period as well for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next hosts Mifflinburg at 7 p.m. Friday.
Loyalsock 52, Warrior Run 18at Warrior Run
Loyalsock (3-1) 22 6 18 6 — 52 Warrior Run (0-5) 0 12 0 6 — 18
First quarter
LOY-Chase Cavanaugh 3 run (Chase Cavanaugh pass to Rian Glunk), 10:27 LOY-Korie Mayer 5 run (run failed), 3:32 LOY-Cavanaugh 26 run (Cavanaugh pass to Logan Bastian), 0:00
Second quarter
WR-Hunter Rovenolt 13 run (kick blocked), 6:10 LOY-Mayer 8 run (pass failed), 5:14 WR-Nasir Berry 28 pass from Nathan Michael (pass failed), 0:00
Third quarter
LOY-Mayer 3 run (run failed), 11:13 LOY-Glunk 46 pass from Cavanaugh (pass failed), 8:20 LOY-Cavanaugh 1 run (pass failed), 1:07
Fourth quarter
LOY-Nate Bauman 2 run (run failed), 9:38 WR-Ryan Newton 1 run (pass failed), 7:16
TEAM STATISTICS LOY WR
First downs 20 7 Rushes-yards 36-318 42-112 Passing yards 91 42 Total yards 409 154 Comp-Att-Int 5-6-0 3-9-0 Fumbles-lost 3-1 3-1 Penalties-yards 5-45 8-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING:
Loyalsock, Chase Cavanaugh 10-126, 3 TDs; Clayton Vogel 10-68; Korie Mayer 9-68, 3 TDs; Nate Bauman 3-39, TD; Gage Patterson 1-11; JerVal Weeks-Shuler 1-8; Malachi Coleman 1-5; Team 1-(-7). Warrior Run, Justin Blair 14-39; Hunter Rovenolt 4-38, TD; Logan Smedley 6-17; Xander Beaver 3-6; Roman Pierce 3-6; Nathan Michael 9-6, Ethan Litchard 1-4; Ryan Newton 2-(-4), TD.
PASSING:
Loyalsock, Cavanaugh 4-5-0, 82 yards, TD; Bauman 1-1-0, 9 yards. Warrior Run, Michael 1-4-0, 28 yards; Newton 2-5-0, 14 yards.
RECEIVING:
Loyalsock, Rian Glunk 1-46, TD; Logan Bastian 1-15; Naz Smith 1-14; Jalen Andrews 1-9, Weeks-Shuler 1-7. Warrior Run, Thomas Royles 2-14; Nasir Berry 1-28, TD.
Boys soccer
Lewisburg 9
Central Mountain 0
MILL HALL — A first-half hat trick by Ben Liscum helped power the Green Dragons past the Wildcats in HAC-I action.
Anthony Bhangdia added a pair of goals in the first half and Stephen Tiffin scored twice in the second half for Lewisburg (12-0, 10-0 HAC-I), which next plays at Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 9, Central Mountain 0at Central MountainFirst half
Lew-Alan Daniel, assist James Koconis, 38:15. Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Ben Liscum, 34:13. Lew-Liscum, assist Lucas Jordan, 28:34. Lew-Own goal, 27:56. Lew-Liscum, assist Nick Passaniti, 11:30. Lew-Liscum, assist Bhangdia, 8:15. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Liscum, :24.
Second half
Lew-Stephen Tiffin, assist Passaniti, 18:42. Lew-Tiffin, assist Liscum, 2:33.
Shots: Lewisburg, 18-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 9-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 0; CM, Cy Probst, 10.
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg 3
Shamokin 1
MIFFLINBURG — Peyton Yocum scored twice — once in each half — as the Wildcats held off the Indians for a HAC-I victory.
Taylor Beachy also scored in the second half to help put the game away for Mifflinburg (8-4-1, 4-2-1 HAC-I), plus Kennedy Good added an assist on Yocum’s first goal and Lydia Knepp assisted on Beachy’s goal.
Mifflinburg next plays at Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 3, Shamokin 1at MifflinburgFirst half
Miff-Peyton Yocum, assist Kennedy Good, 6:22.
Second half
Miff-Yocum, unassisted, 61:00. Sham-Liz Reese, unassisted, 74:52. Miff-Taylor Beachy, assist Lydia Knepp, 79:52.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 20-4; Corners: Mifflinburg, 3-0; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 3; Shamokin, Olivia Haupt, 17.
Meadowbrook Chr. 2
Juniata Mennonite 0
MILTON — Katie Steck and Maddy Osman both scored unassisted goals in the first and second halves to lead the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association matchup.
Emily Toland only needed to make one save to get the shutout for Meadowbrook (12-2-1, 6-1-1 ACAA), which next plays Lourdes Regional.
Meadowbrook Chr. 2, Juniata Mennonite 0at Meadowbrook ChristianFirst half
MC-Katie Steck, unassisted, 15:42.
Second half
MC-Maddy Osman, unassisted, 15:37.
Shots: MC, 9-1; Corners: MC, 10-2; Saves:
MC, Emily Toland, 1; JM, Morgan Moyer, 5.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 4
Central Columbia 0
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons got four goals from four different scorers to roll to the HAC-II victory over the Blue Jays.
Rylee Dyroff scored in the first quarter, while Kara Koch scored in the second period, Whitney Berge in the third and Siena Brazier in the fourth.
Koch also had two assists on the day and Dyroff had one for Lewisburg (8-1, 5-1 HAC-II), which next hosts Midd-West on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Lewisburg 4, Central Columbia 0at LewisburgFirst quarter
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, assist Kara Koch, 12:45.
Second quarter
Lew-Koch, unassisted, 1:42.
Third quarter
Lew-Whitney Berge, assist Koch, 2:14.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Siena Brazier, assist Dyroff, :52.
Shots: Lewisburg, 19-3; Corners: Lewisburg, 5-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 3; CC, Makiah Brewer, 16.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 2-0.
Mifflinburg 2Southern Columbia 0
