Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 40 18 .690 _
Baltimore 35 21 .625 4
New York 34 24 .586 6
Toronto 29 27 .518 10
Boston 28 27 .509 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 27 .518 _
Detroit 26 28 .481 2
Cleveland 25 30 .455 3½
Chicago 23 35 .397 7
Kansas City 17 39 .304 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 35 20 .636 _
Houston 32 23 .582 3
Los Angeles 30 27 .526 6
Seattle 29 27 .518 6½
Oakland 12 46 .207 24½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 33 23 .589 _
Miami 29 27 .518 4
New York 29 27 .518 4
Philadelphia 25 30 .455 7½
Washington 24 32 .429 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 29 26 .527 _
Pittsburgh 28 27 .509 1
Cincinnati 26 29 .473 3
St. Louis 25 32 .439 5
Chicago 24 31 .436 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 34 23 .596 _
Arizona 33 23 .589 ½
San Francisco 28 28 .500 5½
San Diego 25 30 .455 8
Colorado 24 33 .421 10
Tuesday's Games
Texas 10, Detroit 6
Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2
Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1
Cincinnati 9, Boston 8
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 5, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 2, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 2
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 3, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 4, Oakland 2
Cleveland 12, Baltimore 8
Milwaukee 4, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 5, Boston 4
Minnesota 8, Houston 2
Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-4), 8:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0
Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 9, Miami 4
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1
Cincinnati 9, Boston 8
Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 2, Atlanta 1
Arizona 5, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 4, Oakland 2
Pittsburgh 9, San Francisco 4
Washington 10, L.A. Dodgers 6
Miami 2, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 4, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 5, Boston 4
Arizona 6, Colorado 0
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-1), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Soccer
MLS Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 11 1 3 36 25 15
Nashville 8 3 4 28 22 10
Philadelphia 8 4 3 27 24 15
New England 7 3 5 26 25 20
Atlanta 6 4 6 24 32 28
Columbus 6 6 3 21 29 22
Charlotte FC 6 7 3 21 20 26
D.C. United 5 6 5 20 22 20
Orlando City 5 4 5 20 17 17
CF Montréal 6 8 1 19 15 24
New York 4 5 7 19 11 13
Chicago 3 4 8 17 21 24
Toronto FC 3 5 8 17 15 19
New York City FC 4 7 4 16 17 22
Inter Miami CF 5 10 0 15 14 19
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 8 5 2 26 21 13
Saint Louis City SC 8 4 1 25 29 14
Los Angeles FC 7 1 4 25 23 10
FC Dallas 6 4 5 23 18 16
San Jose 5 5 4 19 18 19
Minnesota United 5 6 4 19 14 17
Austin FC 5 6 4 19 16 21
Houston 5 5 3 18 13 12
Vancouver 4 5 5 17 19 17
Portland 4 7 4 16 19 24
Sporting Kansas City 4 8 4 16 15 23
Real Salt Lake 4 7 4 16 16 26
LA Galaxy 3 9 3 12 13 26
Colorado 2 8 6 12 14 25
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 27
CF Montréal 1, Miami 0
Chicago 3, New England 3, tie
Philadelphia 3, New York City FC 1
Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 1
Houston 2, Austin FC 1
Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Saint Louis City SC 3, Vancouver 1
Cincinnati 1, Colorado 0
Charlotte FC 1, LA Galaxy 0
FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie
Seattle 1, New York 0
Sunday, May 28
Sporting Kansas City 4, Portland 1
Nashville 3, Columbus 1
Wednesday, May 31
New England 3, Atlanta 3, tie
Columbus 3, Colorado 2
CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 2, tie
New York 1, Miami 0
Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 1
Philadelphia 1, Charlotte FC 0
Chicago 0, Toronto FC 0, tie
Austin FC 2, Minnesota 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 1
LA Galaxy 3, Real Salt Lake 2
Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd.
San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Atlanta at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
D.C. United at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 1 p.m.
FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Riley Greene on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Trey Wingenter from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of CF Jake Marisnick from Toledo (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Matt Festa from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Darren McCaughan to Tacoma.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Dinelson Lamet from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Blair Calvo to Albuquerque (PCL).
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Stephen Tarpley to the active list. Placed RHP Wladimir Pinto on the inactive list.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed F Matas Buzelis.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Jordan Swann.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed K Elliott Fry. Released RB Tyreik McAllister.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Jesse James, FB Jake Bargas and K Alex Quevedo.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed C Justin Robidas to a three-year, entry-level contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired C Jayden Grubbe from New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Jett Woo to a one-year, two-way contract.
