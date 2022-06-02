Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEGIONEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 34 15 .694 _ Toronto 29 20 .592 5 Tampa Bay 29 21 .580 5½ Boston 24 27 .471 11 Baltimore 22 30 .423 13½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 22 .577 _ Chicago 23 25 .479 5 Cleveland 22 24 .478 5 Detroit 20 30 .400 9 Kansas City 16 33 .327 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 33 18 .647 _ Los Angeles 27 23 .540 5½ Texas 24 25 .490 8 Seattle 21 29 .420 11½ Oakland 20 33 .377 14 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division W L Pct GB
New York 35 17 .673 _ Atlanta 24 27 .471 10½ Philadelphia 22 29 .431 12½ Miami 20 28 .417 13 Washington 18 34 .346 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 20 .615 _ St. Louis 29 21 .580 2 Pittsburgh 22 27 .449 8½ Chicago 21 29 .420 10 Cincinnati 17 32 .347 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 17 .660 _ San Diego 30 20 .600 3 San Francisco 27 22 .551 5½ Arizona 25 27 .481 9 Colorado 23 27 .460 10 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3 Detroit 4, Minnesota 0, 2nd game Seattle 10, Baltimore 0 N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1 Cincinnati 2, Boston 1 Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0 Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 5 Houston 3, Oakland 1
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0 Houston 5, Oakland 4 Detroit 5, Minnesota 0 Boston 7, Cincinnati 1 Baltimore 9, Seattle 2 Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3 Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3, 11 innings L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game Minnesota (Archer 0-2) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Texas (Hearn 3-3), 2:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 5-1), 3:07 p.m. L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 5-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Boston 1 N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0 St. Louis 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7 Arizona 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami at Colorado, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, San Diego 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0 Miami 14, Colorado 1, 1st game Atlanta 6, Arizona 0 Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5 Boston 7, Cincinnati 1 Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings Colorado 13, Miami 12, 10 innings, 2nd game Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Wood 3-4) at Miami (Alcantara 5-2), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Adon 1-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 6:40 p.m. San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 5-0), 8:05 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 3-3) at Colorado (Gomber 2-5), 8:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A International League GlanceEast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Rochester (Washington) 31 18 .633 — Buffalo (Toronto) 30 18 .625 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 27 23 .540 4½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 26 23 .531 5 Durham (Tampa Bay) 26 24 .520 5½ Worcester (Boston) 25 25 .500 6½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 23 27 .460 8½ Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 18 30 .375 12½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 18 32 .360 13½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 15 33 .312 15½
West DivisionW L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 33 16 .673 — Columbus (Cleveland) 29 21 .580 4½ Memphis (St. Louis) 28 22 .560 5½ Toledo (Detroit) 25 23 .521 7½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 26 24 .520 7½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 25 24 .510 8 Omaha (Kansas City) 25 23 .521 8 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 24 25 .490 9 St. Paul (Minnesota) 21 28 .429 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 17 32 .347 16 ___
Tuesday’s Games
Lehigh Valley 7, ScrantonW/B 3 Jacksonville 8, Norfolk 31 Charlotte 14, Memphis 7 Worcester 9, Syracuse 8, 10 innings St. Paul 13, Iowa 5 Omaha 2, Indianapolis 1
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester 6, Syracuse 5 Iowa 13, St. Paul 3 Lehigh Valley at ScrantonW/B, ppd. Jacksonville 9, Norfolk 8, 10 innings Durham 17, Nashville 4 Memphis 14, Charlotte 0 Toledo 5, Columbus 4, 10 innings Buffalo at Rochester, ppd. Gwinnett 8, Louisville 7, 10 innings Indianapolis 13, Omaha 3
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 1:08 p.m. Lehigh Valley at ScrantonW/B, 6:35 p.m. Nashville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:45 p.m. Memphis at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at ScrantonW/B, 2, 5:05 p.m. Nashville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:45 p.m. Memphis at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEN.Y. Rangers 1, Tampa Bay 0
Wednesday, June 1: N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 2 Friday, June 3: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 7: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, June 9: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, TBA x-Saturday, June 11: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Tuesday, June 14: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEColorado 1, Edmonton 0
Tuesday, May 31: Colorado 8, Edmonton 6 Thursday, June 2: Edmonton at Colorado, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4: Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Monday, June 6: Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 8: Edmonton at Colorado, TBA x-Friday, June 10: Colorado at Edmonton, TBA x-Sunday, June 12: Edmonton at Colorado, TBA
SoccerNWSL Glance W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 2 0 12 8 3 OL Reign 2 1 3 9 5 4 ANGEL CITY FC 3 2 0 9 4 3 Houston 2 1 2 8 6 3 Chicago 2 1 2 8 10 8 Louisville 2 2 2 8 6 6 Orlando 2 2 2 8 9 12 Washington 1 1 4 7 6 6 Portland 1 1 3 6 6 5 Gotham FC 2 2 0 6 4 5 Kansas City 1 4 1 4 3 9 North Carolina 0 3 1 1 3 6 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Wednesday, May 25
OL Reign 1, Kansas City 0
Friday, May 27
Washington 2, Orlando 2, tie
Saturday, May 28
Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie
Sunday, May 29
OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 0 North Carolina 1, Houston 1, tie Gotham FC 1, Angel City FC 0
Monday, May 30
Kansas City 1, Louisville 0
Wednesday, June 1
Chicago 1, Washington 1, tie
Friday, June 3
Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Angel City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 4
OL Reign at Chicago, 3 p.m. Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m. North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m. San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
Houston at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m. Angel City FC at Louisville, 8 p.m. Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m. Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m. Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Washington 7 3 .700 — Atlanta 6 3 .667 ½ Connecticut 6 3 .667 ½ Chicago 5 3 .625 1 Indiana 3 9 .250 5 New York 2 7 .222 4½
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Las Vegas 9 1 .900 — Seattle 5 3 .625 3 Dallas 5 4 .556 3½ Los Angeles 5 6 .455 4½ Phoenix 2 7 .222 6½ Minnesota 2 8 .200 7 ___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 87, Indiana 75 Chicago 73, Phoenix 70 Las Vegas 89, Connecticut 81 Los Angeles 93, Dallas 91
Wednesday’s Games
New York 87, Indiana 74 Atlanta 84, Minnesota 76
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New York at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Denyi Reyes from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk, retroactive to May 31. Received RHP Yaqui Rivera as the player to be named later from the Miami Marlins to complete the LHP Tanner Scott and RHP Cole Sulser trade. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Matt Strahm from the COVID-19 IL. Placed RHP Matt Barnes on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 31. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Joey Wentz (the 27th player) and RHP Drew Carlton to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Will Vest from the IL. Transferred RHP Casey Mize from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned LHP Kenny Rosenberg to Salt Lake, retroactive to May 31. MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Paul Fry from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Humberto Castellanos on the 15-day IL. CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated OF Jason Heyward from the COVID-19 IL and RHP Michael Rucker from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Drew Smyly on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Optioned OF Nelson Velazquez to Iowa (IL). Recalled RHP Manuel Rodriruez from Iowa and placed him on the 60-day IL. COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Chad Smith to serve as the 27th player in a doubleheader. MIAMI MARLINS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 31 and 3B Brain Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 28. Recalled RHPs Edward Cabrera and Zach Pop (appointed the 27th player for a doubleheader) and 3B Luke Williams from Jacksonville (IL). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Jason Alexander from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Luke Barker to Nashville. Trnasferred RHP Jake Cousins to the 60-day IL. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated CF Roman Quinn for assignment. Placed SS Jean Segura on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Christopher Sanchez and SS Nick Maton from Lehigh Valley (IL). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OFs Stuart Fairchild and Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled LHP Sam Long and INF Jason Vosler from Sacramento. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Evan Lee from Harrisburg (EL) and INF Luis Garcia from Rochester (IL). Placed SS Alcides Escobar on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Francisco Perez to Rochester.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
